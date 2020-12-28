Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Teleflex Incorporated    TFX

TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

(TFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Teleflex Completes Acquisition of Market Leader in Hemostatic Products

12/28/2020 | 05:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX), a leading global provider for healthcare supplies and services, announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Z-Medica, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of hemostatic products.

On October 28, 2020, Teleflex announced a definitive agreement to acquire Z-Medica. Under the terms of the agreement, Teleflex will acquire Z-Medica for an upfront cash payment of $500 million at closing, and up to an additional $25 million upon the achievement of certain commercial milestones. Teleflex acquired certain tax attributes in the transaction that are expected to result in future tax benefits. Teleflex valued these tax attributes at approximately $40 million in arriving at our purchase price.

Based on the date of closing, the acquisition is not expected to significantly impact Teleflex’s 2020 revenue or adjusted earnings per share. The transaction is expected to contribute between $60 million and $70 million of revenue and between $0.07 and $0.15 in adjusted earnings per share in fiscal year 2021 (excluding non-recurring purchase accounting items and other acquisition and integration related costs). Beyond 2021, the Company expects the acquisition to deliver a high-single digit revenue growth profile and further accretion to adjusted earnings per share.

About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

About Z-Medica, LLC
Z-Medica, LLC, a Linden Capital Partners portfolio company, is a medical device manufacturer based in Wallingford, CT that is focused on the development, sale and marketing of innovative hemorrhage control products. For over a decade, Z-Medica has helped hospitals, militaries, law enforcement, first responders and consumers around the globe save lives and improve medical outcomes with their QuikClot® brand of products which are manufactured in the United States. For more information, visit http://www.QuikClot.com and http://www.Z-Medica.com. Follow us on Twitter @QuikClot and Facebook @QuikClotFans.

About Linden Capital Partners
Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on investing in the healthcare industry. Linden’s strategy is based upon three elements: i) healthcare specialization, ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and iii) strategic relationships with large corporations. Linden invests in middle market platforms across the medical products, specialty distribution, pharmaceutical, and services segments of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lindenllc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Source
Teleflex Incorporated
Jake Elguicze
Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations
610-948-2836


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about TELEFLEX INCORPORATED
05:26pTELEFLEX INCORPORATED : Acquires Z-Medica
MT
05:23pDW HEALTHCARE PARTNERS : and Linden Announce Sale of Z-Medica to Teleflex
PR
05:00pTeleflex Completes Acquisition of Market Leader in Hemostatic Products
GL
12/15TELEFLEX INCORPORATED : SVB Leerink Adjusts Teleflex' Price Target to $450 from ..
MT
12/15TELEFLEX INCORPORATED : UBS Adjusts Teleflex's Price Target to $455 From $435, R..
MT
12/03Raymond James Adjusts Teleflex's Price Target to $440 from $400, Keeps Strong..
MT
12/03Teleflex Ranked a Best Place to Work 2021 by MedReps.com
GL
11/19TELEFLEX INCORPORATED : Research Reinforcing the Effectiveness and Safety of the..
AQ
11/19Research Reinforcing the Effectiveness and Safety of the UroLift® System in t..
GL
11/16TELEFLEX INCORPORATED : Stephens Investment Conference 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 512 M - -
Net income 2020 345 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 792 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 53,1x
Yield 2020 0,34%
Capitalization 18 862 M 18 862 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,22x
EV / Sales 2021 7,20x
Nbr of Employees 14 400
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart TELEFLEX INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Teleflex Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFLEX INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 405,00 $
Last Close Price 405,06 $
Spread / Highest target 12,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Liam J. Kelly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Powell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy F. Duffy Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michelle Fox Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
George Babich Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED7.60%18 862
COLOPLAST A/S11.06%31 985
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.299.57%12 820
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS127.37%10 637
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED81.16%9 565
SHANDONG PHARMACEUTICAL GLASS CO., LTD88.13%4 526
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ