TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

Teleflex Completes Divestiture of Respiratory Assets to Medline Industries

06/28/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
WAYNE, Pa., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX), a leading global provider for healthcare supplies and services, announced it has completed the previously announced divestiture of a significant portion of its Respiratory business to Medline Industries, Inc. (“Medline”) for $286 million in cash, reduced by $12 million in working capital not transferring to Medline.

The divested Teleflex respiratory product lines include Hudson RCI® products for oxygen and aerosol therapy, active humidification, non-invasive ventilation, and incentive spirometers, all of which generated $139 million in revenue in 2020. In 2021, the divested respiratory product lines were expected to contribute net revenue approximately flat with the $139 million in 2020.

Based on the date of closing, the company estimates a revenue headwind of $28-$32 million and adjusted earnings per share dilution of $0.10-$0.15 in 2021 or approximately 1% of 2021 adjusted earnings per share, net of a manufacturing services agreement that Teleflex has entered into with Medline as of the initial closing of the sale transaction. Teleflex intends to use the proceeds from the divestiture to pay down debt, augmenting its financial flexibility to support its growth strategy.

About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Contacts:  
Teleflex IncorporatedMedline 
Lawrence KeuschBlair Klein
Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy DevelopmentVice President, Corporate Communications
 847-643-3308
John Hsu, CFA                                                           
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors.teleflex.com
610-948-2836		 



 


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 822 M - -
Net income 2021 454 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 758 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 49,1x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 19 264 M 19 264 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,45x
EV / Sales 2022 6,80x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart TELEFLEX INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Teleflex Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFLEX INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 412,21 $
Average target price 446,36 $
Spread / Average Target 8,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Liam J. Kelly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Powell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy F. Duffy Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michelle Fox Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Gwen Chapman Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED0.16%19 264
COLOPLAST A/S6.43%33 806
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED6.74%11 012
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-30.88%8 383
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS-39.87%6 155
INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.00%5 897