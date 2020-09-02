Log in
Teleflex to Present at the Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

09/02/2020 | 06:31am EDT

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liam Kelly, Chairman, President and CEO, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (ET). 

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation, along with the accompanying slide presentation, will be available on the investor section of the Teleflex website at www.teleflex.com.

About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Source:
Teleflex Incorporated
Jake Elguicze
Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations
610-948-2836

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 552 M - -
Net income 2020 352 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 847 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 57,5x
Yield 2020 0,34%
Capitalization 18 530 M 18 530 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,98x
EV / Sales 2021 7,05x
Nbr of Employees 14 400
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart TELEFLEX INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Teleflex Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFLEX INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 428,10 $
Last Close Price 398,35 $
Spread / Highest target 13,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,47%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Liam J. Kelly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Powell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy F. Duffy Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michelle Fox Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
George Babich Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED5.82%18 530
COLOPLAST A/S26.09%35 572
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.463.83%17 326
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS200.36%13 645
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED98.93%10 842
SUPERMAX CORPORATION1,472.66%6 814
