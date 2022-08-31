Log in
    TFX   US8793691069

TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

(TFX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-08-30 pm EDT
223.00 USD   +0.48%
GL
AQ
08/26Teleflex Announces Collaboration with FundamentalVR, to Improve Training Through Virtual Reality Simulation
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teleflex to Present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

08/31/2022 | 06:31am EDT
WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liam Kelly, Chairman, President and CEO, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at the Sheraton New York, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available on the investor section of the Teleflex website at teleflex.com.

About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, QuikClot®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Contacts:
Teleflex
Lawrence Keusch
Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development

John Hsu, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations 

investor.relations@teleflex.com 
610-948-2836


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 814 M - -
Net income 2022 409 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 060 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,6x
Yield 2022 0,61%
Capitalization 10 459 M 10 459 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,09x
EV / Sales 2023 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 97,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 223,00 $
Average target price 280,25 $
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Liam J. Kelly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Powell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy F. Duffy Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michelle Fox Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Justin McMurray VP-Global Strategic Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED-32.11%10 459
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-27.38%178 975
MEDTRONIC PLC-15.66%116 015
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.01%72 203
HOYA CORPORATION-15.87%37 406
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-23.69%33 988