Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)    ERIC

TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON (PUBL)

(ERIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson : Press invitation to Ericsson Capital Markets Day 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 03:11am EST

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has the pleasure of inviting investors, financial analysts and media representatives to its Capital Markets Day on 10 November 2020 between 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm CET. This year's Capital Markets Day will be an online live event featuring President and CEO Börje Ekholm together with CFO Carl Mellander and members of the Executive Team. The event will be hosted by Peter Nyquist, Head of Investor Relations.

As the world is entering the 5G era at full speed, the Capital Markets Day will give up an update on Ericsson's strategy to create long-term value through technology leadership.

Extract from the agenda

  • Strategy Execution and the next chapter, Börje Ekholm, CEO
  • R&D as a value creator, Erik Ekudden, CTO
  • Financial update, Carl Mellander, CFO
  • Update from our segments by
  • Fredrik Jejdling, Head of Networks
  • Jan Karlsson, Head of Digital Services
  • Peter Laurin, Head of Managed Services
  • Åsa Tamsons, Head of Emerging Business and Other
  • Highlights from our Market Areas by
  • Niklas Heuveldop, Head of Market Area North America
  • Chris Houghton, Head of Market Area North East Asia

Registration and more information 

For registration and more information about the event please go to

https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/cmd2020

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

Subscribe to the Ericsson Blog here.

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com
(+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com 
(+46 10 719 00 00)

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/press-invitation-to-ericsson-capital-markets-day-2020,c3228067

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3228067/1328030.pdf

Press invitation to Ericsson Capital Markets Day 2020

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/press-invitation-to-ericsson-capital-markets-day-2020-301164617.html

SOURCE Ericsson

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON (PUBL)
03:11aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Press invitation to Ericsson Capital Markets D..
PR
03:01aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Press invitation to Ericsson Capital Markets D..
AQ
10/30BACK TO FRONT : how Ericsson innovation is helping SKT deliver 5G to all in Sout..
PU
10/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Big names today
10/29TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Nokia profit up, new CEO pledges to boost 5G i..
AQ
10/29TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Nokia profit up, new CEO pledges to boost 5G i..
AQ
10/29TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson selected as BT's 5G partner for Londo..
AQ
10/29Nokia cuts profit forecast and revamps strategy, shares slump 13%
RE
10/29Nokia cuts profit forecast and revamps strategy, shares slump 13%
RE
10/28Ericsson wins BT's 5G radio contract for London, other major UK cities
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group