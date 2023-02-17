Advanced search
    VIV   US87936R2058

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(VIV)
02/17/2023
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022

02/17/2023 | 06:54pm EST
SÃO PAULO, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV; B3: VIVT3.ON) (the "Company") hereby announces that February 17, 2023, the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "2022 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The 2022 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's website at https://ri.telefonica.com.br/en. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge, by requesting a copy from:

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
Telephone: +55 11 3430-3687
Email: ir.br@telefonica.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telefonica-brasil-sa-announces-the-filing-of-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2022-301750300.html

SOURCE Telefônica Brasil S.A.


