Telefônica Brasil S A : Notice to Shareholders - Beggining of withdraw period

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly-traded Company

CNPJ 02.558.157/0001-62 - NIRE 35.3.0015881-4

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD FOR EXERC ISING THE

RIGHT TO WITHDRAW

In compliance with the provisions of article 157, paragraph four, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended (the "Brazilian Corporations Law") and CVM Instruction No. 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, in continuity with the information disclosed through the Material Facts dated March 9, 2020, August 13, 2020, and October 1, 2020, as well as the Market Release published on August 6, 2020, Telefónica Brasil S.A. (the "Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general of the following:

The Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") approved, on October 1, 2020, the conversion of all of the one billion, one hundred and nineteen million, three hundred and forty thousand, seven hundred and six (1,119,340,706) preferred shares issued by the Company into common, registered, book-entry shares with no par value, in the proportion of one (1) common share for each one (1) preferred share converted, extinguishing the preferred shares (the "Conversion"), being certain that said Conversion was duly ratified by the Special General Meeting of the Preferred Shareholders ("AGESP").

1. Right of Withdrawal and Deadline. Pursuant to articles 136, subsection II and 137, subsection I, of the Brazilian Corporations Law, in view of the ratification of the Conversion by the AGESP, the holders of preferred shares issued by the Company who: (i) disagreed with the resolution passed at the AGESP; (ii) abstained from voting on the resolution passed at the AGESP; or (iii) did not attend the AGESP, shall have the right to withdraw from the Company, upon reimbursement of the value of all or part of their shares, excepting the provisions of article 137, paragraph three, of the Brazilian Corporations Law.

The right to withdraw may be exercised the shareholders who are proven to hold, on an uninterrupted basis, shares issued by the Company since March 9, 2020 (inclusive) (the "Deadline"), the date of disclosure of the Material Fact that initially dealt with the Conversion, until the date of effective exercise of the right. Thus, for purposes of clarification only, investors who have acquired preferred shares issued by the Company as of March 10, 2020 (inclusive) do not have the right to withdraw as a result of the Conversion.

2. Reimbursement Amount. The reimbursement amount per preferred share to be paid as a result of the exercise of the withdrawal right, calculated based on the Company's shareholders' equity in the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, duly approved by the Company's Ordinary General Meeting held on May 28, 2020 (the "OGM"); and (ii) the number of

1