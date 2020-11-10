Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Telefônica Brasil S.A.    VIVT4   BRVIVTACNPR7

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(VIVT4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telefônica Brasil S A : Notice to Shareholders - End of withdraw period and effective date of shares conversion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 04:51pm EST

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly-traded Company

CNPJ 02.558.157/0001-62 - NIRE 35.3.0015881-4

N O T I C E T O S H A R E H O L D E R S

C L O S U R E O F T H E D E A D L I N E A N D R E S U L T O F T H E E X E R C I S E O F T H E

R I G H T T O W I T H D R A W

Telefónica Brasil S.A. ("Telefónica" or the "Company"), pursuant to the provisions of article 157, sole paragraph, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended (the "Brazilian Corporations Law") and CVM Instruction No. 358/2002, of January 3, 2002, as amended, and in continuation of the Material Facts disclosed on March 9, 2020, August 13, 2020, and October 1, 2020, the Notice to the Market published on August 6, 2020, and the Notice to the Shareholders published on October 2, 2020, reports to its shareholders and the market in general that, on November 3, 2020, the time limit expired to exercise the right to withdraw by the holders of the preferred shares issued by the Company dissenting from the resolution approved by the Special General Meeting of Preferred Shareholders held on October 1, 2020, by which was ratified the conversion of all of the one billion, one hundred and nineteen million, three hundred and forty thousand, seven hundred and six (1,119,340,706) preferred shares issued by the Company into common shares, registered, book-entry shares with no par value, in the proportion of one (1) common share for each one (1) preferred share converted, extinguishing the preferred shares (the "Conversion").

During the withdrawal period, three (3) shareholders of the Company opted to exercise the right of withdrawal, who held eight hundred and five (805) preferred shares issued by the Company, corresponding to 0.00007% of all preferred shares.

The reimbursement amount per preferred share to be paid as a result of the exercise of the withdrawal right, calculated based (i) on the Company's shareholders' equity in the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, duly approved by the Company's Ordinary General Meeting held on May 28, 2020 ("OGM"); and (ii) the number of common and preferred shares, excluding treasury shares, corresponds to forty-one Brazilian Reais and seventy-two cents (R$ 41.72) per share. From the reimbursement amount per share an amount equivalent to the amount of complementary dividends declared by the Company at the OGM shall be deducted, as the amount of the dividends declared are included in the profit account and, therefore, the equity value per share on December 31, 2019. Considering that the Company's capital stock was divided into one billion, six hundred and eighty-eight million, six hundred and ninety-three thousand, seven hundred and seventy-six (1,688,693,776) shares (adding common and preferred shares together and excluding shares in treasury), the reimbursement amount to be paid to the dissenting shareholders corresponding to the adjusted equity value is forty Brazilian Reais and thirty-eight cents (R$ 40.38) per preferred share. No monetary correction or adjustment

1

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly-traded Company

CNPJ 02.558.157/0001-62 - NIRE 35.3.0015881-4

for inflation shall be done on the amount of the refund, and any fractions of cents shall be disregarded.

Payment of the amount of the reimbursement to the holders of preferred shares of the Company that exercised the right of withdrawal will be made on November 19, 2020, by crediting the respective custody account, and the eight hundred and five (805) shares repurchased by the Company will be held in treasury for later cancellation or replacement in the market.

In view of the results obtained, the Company reports that it will not exercise the right to reconsider the Conversion, pursuant to article 137, paragraph three, of the Brazilian Corporations Law.

Finally, the Company reports that November 20, 2020, will be the last trading day of the preferred shares (ticker "VIVT4") of its issuance and that as of November 23, 2020 (inclusive) the preferred shares will cease to be traded, due to the formalization of their conversion into common shares (ticker "VIVT3").

Additional information may be obtained from the Company's Investor Relations Office by calling +55 (11) 3430-3687 or from the website www.telefonica.com.br/ri.

São Paulo, November 10, 2020.

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Telefônica Brasil - Investor Relations

Tel: +55 11 3430-3687

Email: ir.br@telefonica.com

www.telefonica.com.br/ri

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 21:50:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
04:51pTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Notice to Shareholders - End of withdraw period and effe..
PU
11/09TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Corporate Presentation | Nov-20
PU
11/06Brazilian telecoms snub U.S. official over Huawei 5G pressure -source
RE
11/06Brazilian telecoms snub U.S. official over Huawei 5G pressure -media
RE
11/06TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : 3rd Quarter 3Q20
PU
11/03TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Material Fact - CyberCo Brasil and TTech
PU
11/03TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Minutes of the 384th Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
10/27TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Press Release 3Q20
PU
10/20U.S. offers Brazil telecoms financing to buy 5G equipment from Huawei rivals
RE
10/20U.S. offers Brazil telecoms financing to buy 5G equipment from Huawei rivals
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43 453 M 8 030 M 8 030 M
Net income 2020 4 880 M 902 M 902 M
Net Debt 2020 8 835 M 1 633 M 1 633 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Yield 2020 7,28%
Capitalization 75 284 M 14 045 M 13 913 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,94x
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 32 793
Free-Float 26,3%
Chart TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefônica Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 61,45 BRL
Last Close Price 45,67 BRL
Spread / Highest target 53,3%
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Mauad Gebara Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho Chairman
David Melcon Sanchez-Friera Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho Director
Luiz Fernando Furlán Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.-21.23%14 088
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-4.67%247 624
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.26.41%122 563
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-11.75%84 693
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.82%82 318
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY1.96%56 370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group