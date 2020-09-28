Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Telefônica Brasil S.A.    VIVT4   BRVIVTACNPR7

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(VIVT4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telefônica Brasil S A : Notice to the Market - September 17, 2020 IOC amount per share confirmation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 02:00pm EDT

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ MF 02.558.157/0001-62 - NIRE 35.3.001.5881-4

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

DELIBERATION OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL

Continuing the Notice to Shareholders of September 17, 2020, published in the editions of September 18, 2020 of the newspapers Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo and Valor Econômico, Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders that there were no acquisitions, divestitures or cancellations of shares held in treasury under the Company's Share Buyback Program. Thus, the amounts per share for the Interest on Capital deliberated by the Board of Directors on September 17, 2020 remain unchanged as described in the table below:

Amount per share (R$)

Immune or Exempt Legal

Withholding tax

Taxed Legal Entities and

Entities (gross value)

Individuals (Net value)

(15%)

Common shares

0.36098521785

0.05414778268

0.30683743517

Preferred shares (*)

0.39708373964

0.05956256095

0.33752117869

  1. 10% higher than the amount granted to each common share, in accordance with article 7 of the
    Company's Bylaws.

The credit of Interest on Own Capital will be made on individual basis for each shareholder, in accordance to the shareholder registry book position by the end of the day, on September 28, 2020. After this date the shares will be considered as "ex-Interest on Own Capital". The payment of these proceeds will be carried out before the end of the fiscal year of 2021, in a date to be defined by the Company's Board.

São Paulo, September 28, 2020.

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Telefônica Brasil S.A. - Investor Relations

Tel: +55 11 3430-3687

Email: ir.br@telefonica.com

www.telefonica.com.br/ir

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 17:59:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
02:00pTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Notice to the Market - September 17, 2020 IOC amount per..
PU
09/17TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Minutes of the 186th of Meeting of the Fiscal Board
PU
09/17TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Minutes of the 382nd Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
09/17TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Notice to Shareholders - Deliberation of Interest on Own..
PU
09/08TIM, Telefonica Brasil, Claro to Get Privileged Bidding Rights for Oi's Mobil..
DJ
09/07TIM, Telefonica and Claro get preferential status in bid for Oi's mobile asse..
RE
09/07TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Material Fact - Stalking Horse
PU
08/17TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Edital de Convocação - Assembleia Geral Extraordinária
PU
08/17TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Edital de Convocação - Assembleia Geral Especial dos Aci..
PU
08/17TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Material Fact - Approval of Conversion of Preferred Shar..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43 091 M 7 637 M 7 637 M
Net income 2020 4 735 M 839 M 839 M
Net Debt 2020 9 248 M 1 639 M 1 639 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
Yield 2020 7,34%
Capitalization 76 748 M 13 673 M 13 602 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 32 793
Free-Float 26,3%
Chart TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefônica Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 61,64 BRL
Last Close Price 45,32 BRL
Spread / Highest target 54,5%
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Mauad Gebara Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho Chairman
David Melcon Sanchez-Friera Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho Director
Luiz Fernando Furlán Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.-21.84%13 776
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.27%245 759
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-23.13%133 024
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-18.06%79 467
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-2.61%78 195
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-1.57%53 431
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group