Telefônica Brasil S A : Notice to the Market - September 17, 2020 IOC amount per share confirmation

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Publicly-held Company
CNPJ MF 02.558.157/0001-62 - NIRE 35.3.001.5881-4
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
DELIBERATION OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL
Continuing the Notice to Shareholders of September 17, 2020, published in the editions of September 18, 2020 of the newspapers Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo and Valor Econômico, Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders that there were no acquisitions, divestitures or cancellations of shares held in treasury under the Company's Share Buyback Program. Thus, the amounts per share for the Interest on Capital deliberated by the Board of Directors on September 17, 2020 remain unchanged as described in the table below:
|
Amount per share (R$)
|
Immune or Exempt Legal
|
Withholding tax
|
Taxed Legal Entities and
|
Entities (gross value)
|
Individuals (Net value)
|
(15%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares
|
0.36098521785
|
0.05414778268
|
0.30683743517
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred shares (*)
|
0.39708373964
|
0.05956256095
|
0.33752117869
|
|
|
|
-
10% higher than the amount granted to each common share, in accordance with article 7 of the
Company's Bylaws.
The credit of Interest on Own Capital will be made on individual basis for each shareholder, in accordance to the shareholder registry book position by the end of the day, on September 28, 2020. After this date the shares will be considered as "ex-Interest on Own Capital". The payment of these proceeds will be carried out before the end of the fiscal year of 2021, in a date to be defined by the Company's Board.
São Paulo, September 28, 2020.
David Melcon Sanchez-Friera
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
Telefônica Brasil S.A. - Investor Relations
Tel: +55 11 3430-3687
Email: ir.br@telefonica.com
www.telefonica.com.br/ir
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 17:59:08 UTC