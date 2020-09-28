Telefônica Brasil S A : Notice to the Market - September 17, 2020 IOC amount per share confirmation

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ MF 02.558.157/0001-62 - NIRE 35.3.001.5881-4

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

DELIBERATION OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL

Continuing the Notice to Shareholders of September 17, 2020, published in the editions of September 18, 2020 of the newspapers Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo and Valor Econômico, Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders that there were no acquisitions, divestitures or cancellations of shares held in treasury under the Company's Share Buyback Program. Thus, the amounts per share for the Interest on Capital deliberated by the Board of Directors on September 17, 2020 remain unchanged as described in the table below:

Amount per share (R$) Immune or Exempt Legal Withholding tax Taxed Legal Entities and Entities (gross value) Individuals (Net value) (15%) Common shares 0.36098521785 0.05414778268 0.30683743517 Preferred shares (*) 0.39708373964 0.05956256095 0.33752117869

10% higher than the amount granted to each common share, in accordance with article 7 of the

Company's Bylaws.

The credit of Interest on Own Capital will be made on individual basis for each shareholder, in accordance to the shareholder registry book position by the end of the day, on September 28, 2020. After this date the shares will be considered as "ex-Interest on Own Capital". The payment of these proceeds will be carried out before the end of the fiscal year of 2021, in a date to be defined by the Company's Board.

São Paulo, September 28, 2020.

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Telefônica Brasil S.A. - Investor Relations

Tel: +55 11 3430-3687

Email: ir.br@telefonica.com

www.telefonica.com.br/ir