Telefônica Brasil S A : CONFIRMATION OF THE AMOUNT OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL DELIBERATED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2023 - Form 6-K

CONFIRMATION OF THE AMOUNT OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL

DELIBERATED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2023

In continuity to the Notice to Shareholders of February 15, 2023, published in the edition of February 16, 2023 of the newspaper Valor Econômico, Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders that no acquisitions, divestitures or cancellations of shares held in treasury were made under the Company's Share Buyback Program. Thus, the amounts per share for the Interest on Capital deliberated by the Board of Directors on February 15, 2023 remain unchanged as described in the tables below:

Type of Payment Declaration Date Shareholding Position Gross Amount per Share (R$) Withholding Income Tax (15%) Net Amount per Share (R$) Interest on Capital 02/15/2023 02/28/2023 0.06377175272 0.00956576291 0.05420598981

The IoC will be paid individually to each shareholder, based on the shareholding position in the Company's records at the end of February 28, 2023. After this date, the shares will be traded as "ex-interest". The payment shall be executed by July 31, 2024, in a date to be defined by the Company's Board.

São Paulo, February 28, 2023.