    VIVT3   BRVIVTACNOR0

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(VIVT3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:37 2023-02-28 pm EST
38.94 BRL   -1.24%
12:38aTelefônica Brasil S A : CONFIRMATION OF THE AMOUNT OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL DELIBERATED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
02/28Telefônica Brasil S A : Reunião da Administração
PU
02/22Telefônica Brasil S.A.'s Equity Buyback announced on February 22, 2022, has expired.
CI
Telefônica Brasil S A : CONFIRMATION OF THE AMOUNT OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL DELIBERATED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2023 - Form 6-K

03/01/2023 | 12:38am EST
CONFIRMATION OF THE AMOUNT OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL

DELIBERATED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2023

In continuity to the Notice to Shareholders of February 15, 2023, published in the edition of February 16, 2023 of the newspaper Valor Econômico, Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders that no acquisitions, divestitures or cancellations of shares held in treasury were made under the Company's Share Buyback Program. Thus, the amounts per share for the Interest on Capital deliberated by the Board of Directors on February 15, 2023 remain unchanged as described in the tables below:

Type of Payment Declaration Date Shareholding Position Gross Amount per Share (R$)

Withholding Income Tax

(15%)

Net Amount per Share (R$)

Interest on Capital

02/15/2023 02/28/2023 0.06377175272 0.00956576291 0.05420598981

The IoC will be paid individually to each shareholder, based on the shareholding position in the Company's records at the end of February 28, 2023. After this date, the shares will be traded as "ex-interest". The payment shall be executed by July 31, 2024, in a date to be defined by the Company's Board.

São Paulo, February 28, 2023.

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Telefônica Brasil - Investor Relations

Tel: +55 11 3430-3687

E-mail: ir.br@telefonica.com

https://ri.telefonica.com.br/en

Attachments

Disclaimer

Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 05:35:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
