Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Telefônica Brasil S.A.    VIVT3   BRVIVTACNOR0

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(VIVT3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telefônica Brasil S A : December 11, 2020 IOC and dividends amount per share confirmation

12/28/2020 | 03:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ MF 02.558.157/0001-62 - NIRE 35.3.001.5881-4

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

DELIBERATION OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL AND INTERIM DIVIDENDS

Continuing the Notice to Shareholders of December 11, 2020, published in the editions of December 12, 2020 of the newspaper Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo and of December 14, 2020 of the newspapers Valor Econômico, Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders that there were no acquisitions, divestitures or cancellations of shares held in treasury under the Company's Share Buyback Program. Thus, the amounts per share for the Interest on Capital and Interim Dividends deliberated by the Board of Directors on December 11, 2020 remain unchanged as described in the tables below:

I - INTEREST ON CAPITAL

Amount per Share (R$)

Immune or Exempt Legal

Withholding Tax

Taxed Legal Entities and

Entities (gross value)

(15%)

Individuals (Net value)

Common Shares

0.15401254471

0.02310188171

0.13091066300

II - INTERIM DIVIDENDS

Class of Shares

Amount per Share (R$)

Common Shares

0.71082712945

The credit of Interest on Capital and Interim Dividends will be made on individual basis for each shareholder, in accordance to the shareholder registry book position by the end of the day, on December 28, 2020. After this date, the shares will be considered as "ex-Interest on Capital" and "ex- Dividends". The payment of these proceeds will be carried out before the end of the fiscal year of 2021, in a date to be defined by the Company's Board.

São Paulo, December 28, 2020

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Telefônica Brasil - Investor Relations

Tel: +55 11 3430-3687

E-mail: ir.br@telefonica.com

www.telefonica.com.br/ri

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 20:46:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
03:47pTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : December 11, 2020 IOC and dividends amount per share con..
PU
12/15TIM, Telefonica and Claro Win Contract to Buy Mobile Business -- Update
DJ
12/15TIM's Brazil Subsidiary Wins Contract to Buy Mobile Business
DJ
12/14TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Material Fact - Oi's Group mobile assets auction outcome
PU
12/11TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Notice to Shareholders - Deliberation of Interest on Own..
PU
12/11TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Minutes of the 190th Meeting of the Fiscal Board
PU
11/27TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : November 16, 2020 IOC amount per share confirmation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 42 883 M 8 088 M 8 088 M
Net income 2020 4 842 M 913 M 913 M
Net Debt 2020 5 634 M 1 063 M 1 063 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 7,18%
Capitalization 76 819 M 14 508 M 14 488 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 32 793
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefônica Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 58,83 BRL
Last Close Price 45,49 BRL
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Mauad Gebara Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho Chairman
David Melcon Sanchez-Friera Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho Director
Luiz Fernando Furlán Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.-7.24%14 750
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-4.17%243 485
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.35.34%131 216
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-4.08%94 117
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.58%85 542
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY4.13%56 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ