Telefônica Brasil S A : Earnings Release 1Q23

MOBILE BUSINESS

The Mobile Service Revenue growth of 15.9% YoY, was driven mainly by Postpaid Revenue¹ (+15.4% YoY), due to the increase in customer base, annual price readjustments and churn in historic low levels of 1.09%. When not considering the termination of a contract with 199k dongle accesses in February 2023 and an additional cleanup of 457k accesses considered inactive originated from the acquisition of Oi Mobile in March 2023, we would have added 738k postpaid accesses in the quarter, driven by both the migration from prepaid to hybrid, and from the positive balance of portability against other competitors.

Prepaid Revenue grew 18.0% in the annual comparison due to the growth in the customer base, higher financial volume of top-ups and the increase in the average revenue per user. In the quarter, 89% of clients were registered in the Vivo Turbo offer (+4 p.p. YoY), ensuring a higher top-up recurrence.

The sale of smartphones compatible with 5G, which already represents 68% of all smartphones sold in Vivo's stores, and the broad portfolio of accessories, contributed to an increase of 20.6% in Handset Revenue in comparison to the same quarter of the previous year.

