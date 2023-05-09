Telefônica Brasil S A : Earnings Release 1Q23

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (B3: VIVT3, NYSE: VIV) discloses today its results for the first quarter of 2023, presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the pronouncements, interpretations and guidelines issued by the Accounting Pronouncements Committee. Totals are subject to rounding differences.
1Q23 HIGHLIGHTS
Strengthening of leadership in mobile with98 million¹ accesses (+14.9% YoY). In the postpaid segment, market share in March 2023 reached 41.9% (+1.5 p.p. vs April 2022²), while the churn rate maintained historically low levels at 1.09%.
TheFTTH network is currently present in 436 cities (+95 cities YoY) with 24.4 million homes passed (+18.7% YoY) and 5.7 million homes connected (+16.8% YoY).
Net revenuesshowed its largest growth in over a decade (+12.1% YoY), boosted by mobile service revenue (+15.9% YoY). Fixed revenue continues its positive trend, increasing +3.5% YoY, highlighting FTTH revenues (+17.7 YoY) and corporate data and ICT revenues (+23.9% YoY).
EBITDA grew +9.6% YoY,due to the strong mobile performance. Costs (+13.7% YoY) were impacted by the changes in revenue mix and inflation.
Operating Cash Flowtotaled R$3,256 million (+23.7% YoY) in the quarter, with a margin of 25.6% in relation to net revenue. In the first three months of 2023, Investments summed up to R$1,686 million (-10.3%YoY) or 13.3% of revenues(-3.3p.p. YoY).
Net income grew 11.3% compared to the same period of last year, reaching R$835 million in 1Q23. Shareholder remuneration declared³ up to April 2023 hit R$1,295 million, of which R$827 million were in dividends, R$396 million in interest on capital and R$72 million in share buybacks.
We disconnected 3,812k accesses that came from the acquisition of Oi Mobile considered inactive by Vivo's criteria, of which 3,015k in Sep-22, 339k in Dec-22 and 457k in Mar-23.
22 and 457k in Mar-23.
2 April 2022 was the first month with the consolidation of Oi's mobile accesses in the buyers' customer base. 3 Considers the shareholding position dates from January to April 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
Total revenues excluding fixed voice, xDSL and DTH.
Fixed voice, xDSL and DTH revenues.
Does not include the relative amount related to licenses renewal in the amounts of R$ 9.8 million in 1Q22 and IFRS 16 effects.
Operating Cash Flow is equivalent to EBITDA less CAPEX ex-IFRS 16.
MOBILE BUSINESS
The Mobile Service Revenue growth of 15.9% YoY, was driven mainly by Postpaid Revenue¹ (+15.4% YoY), due to the increase in customer base, annual price readjustments and churn in historic low levels of 1.09%. When not considering the termination of a contract with 199k dongle accesses in February 2023 and an additional cleanup of 457k accesses considered inactive originated from the acquisition of Oi Mobile in March 2023, we would have added 738k postpaid accesses in the quarter, driven by both the migration from prepaid to hybrid, and from the positive balance of portability against other competitors.
Prepaid Revenue grew 18.0% in the annual comparison due to the growth in the customer base, higher financial volume of top-ups and the increase in the average revenue per user. In the quarter, 89% of clients were registered in the Vivo Turbo offer (+4 p.p. YoY), ensuring a higher top-up recurrence.
The sale of smartphones compatible with 5G, which already represents 68% of all smartphones sold in Vivo's stores, and the broad portfolio of accessories, contributed to an increase of 20.6% in Handset Revenue in comparison to the same quarter of the previous year.
MOBILE ACCESSES
POSTPAID ACCESSES
Million
Million
Postpaid Churn (ex-M2M)2 %
Postpaid revenue includes M2M, dongles, wholesale and others.
Does not consider the disconnection of postpaid accesses considered inactive by Vivo's criteria, regarding the acquisition of Oi Mobile of 184 thousand in
Dec/22. Considering disconnections, the churn rate would reach 1.2% in 4Q22.
FIXED BUSINESS
Net Fixed Revenue grew 3.5% YoY, due to the higher representativeness of Core Fixed Revenue (+13.0% YoY), which now corresponds to 78.3% (+6.6 p.p. YoY) of net fixed revenue. Fixed revenues grew the most since 3Q15, resulting from the strategic decision to focus on the fiber business and B2B digital services expansion.
FTTH revenue increased by 17.7% YoY in 1Q23, due to the increase of the customer base and the annual price readjustment. During the last twelve months, we expanded our FTTH network to 3.8 million new homes, connected 813k new clients and arrived in 95 new cities, now covering 436 cities. The FTTH performance was boosted by our fiber and postpaid convergent offer, Vivo Total, that represented 76% of our fiber gross adds in Vivo's stores in the past three months and showed a monthly churn rate of 0.39% in the period, well below the churn rate of the standalone services.
The IPTV Revenue, a product related to fiber connectivity, retracted 2.4% YoY in 1Q23, due to the access base reduction (-1.7% YoY).
The solid performance of Corporate Data, ICT, and Other Revenues, of 23.9% YoY in the quarter, is a result of the complete portfolio of products and services offered by the Company, that includes not only connectivity but also cloud solutions, IT, equipment and cybersecurity, among others, enabling us to support companies of different sizes to digitize their operations. For more details on the digital B2B performance, click here.
FTTH
HOMES PASSED
HOMES CONNECTED
Million
Million
1 FTTH, FTTC, IPTV, Corporate Data and ICT, Wholesale and other fixed revenues.
2 Fixed voice, xDSL and DTH revenues. DTH service was discontinued in January 2023.