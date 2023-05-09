Advanced search
    VIVT3   BRVIVTACNOR0

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(VIVT3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:54 2023-05-09 pm EDT
40.98 BRL   -0.53%
05:56pTelefônica Brasil S A : Results Presentation 1Q23
05:56pTelefônica Brasil S A : Earnings Release 1Q23
05/01Telefônica Brasil S.A.(BOVESPA:VIVT3) added to Brazil Valor BM&FBOVESPA Index
Telefônica Brasil S A : Earnings Release 1Q23

05/09/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
EARNINGS

RELEASE

1Q23

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (B3: VIVT3, NYSE: VIV) discloses today its results for the first quarter of 2023, presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the pronouncements, interpretations and guidelines issued by the Accounting Pronouncements Committee. Totals are subject to rounding differences.

1Q23 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Strengthening of leadership in mobile with 98 million¹ accesses (+14.9% YoY). In the postpaid segment, market share in March 2023 reached 41.9% (+1.5 p.p. vs April 2022²), while the churn rate maintained historically low levels at 1.09%.
  • The FTTH network is currently present in 436 cities (+95 cities YoY) with 24.4 million homes passed (+18.7% YoY) and 5.7 million homes connected (+16.8% YoY).
  • Net revenues showed its largest growth in over a decade (+12.1% YoY), boosted by mobile service revenue (+15.9% YoY). Fixed revenue continues its positive trend, increasing +3.5% YoY, highlighting FTTH revenues (+17.7 YoY) and corporate data and ICT revenues (+23.9% YoY).
  • EBITDA grew +9.6% YoY, due to the strong mobile performance. Costs (+13.7% YoY) were impacted by the changes in revenue mix and inflation.
  • Operating Cash Flow totaled R$3,256 million (+23.7% YoY) in the quarter, with a margin of 25.6% in relation to net revenue. In the first three months of 2023, Investments summed up to R$1,686 million (-10.3%YoY) or 13.3% of revenues (-3.3p.p. YoY).
  • Net income grew 11.3% compared to the same period of last year, reaching R$835 million in 1Q23. Shareholder remuneration declared³ up to April 2023 hit R$1,295 million, of which R$827 million were in dividends, R$396 million in interest on capital and R$72 million in share buybacks.

TO ACCESS THE SPREADSHEET CONTAINING THE DATA AVAILABLE ON OUR INVESTOR RELATIONS WEBSITE,

CLICK HERE.

Postpaid

58.8mn Accesses

+15.4% YoY

FTTH

5.7 Accesses mn

+16.8% YoY

Total R$12.7bn Revenues

+12.1% YoY

R$4.9bn EBITDA

+9.6% YoY

1 We disconnected 3,812k accesses that came from the acquisition of Oi Mobile considered inactive by Vivo's criteria, of which 3,015k in Sep-22, 339k in Dec-

2

22 and 457k in Mar-23.

2 April 2022 was the first month with the consolidation of Oi's mobile accesses in the buyers' customer base. 3 Considers the shareholding position dates from January to April 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Total revenues excluding fixed voice, xDSL and DTH.
  2. Fixed voice, xDSL and DTH revenues.
  3. Does not include the relative amount related to licenses renewal in the amounts of R$ 9.8 million in 1Q22 and IFRS 16 effects.
  4. Operating Cash Flow is equivalent to EBITDA less CAPEX ex-IFRS 16.

3

MOBILE BUSINESS

The Mobile Service Revenue growth of 15.9% YoY, was driven mainly by Postpaid Revenue¹ (+15.4% YoY), due to the increase in customer base, annual price readjustments and churn in historic low levels of 1.09%. When not considering the termination of a contract with 199k dongle accesses in February 2023 and an additional cleanup of 457k accesses considered inactive originated from the acquisition of Oi Mobile in March 2023, we would have added 738k postpaid accesses in the quarter, driven by both the migration from prepaid to hybrid, and from the positive balance of portability against other competitors.

Prepaid Revenue grew 18.0% in the annual comparison due to the growth in the customer base, higher financial volume of top-ups and the increase in the average revenue per user. In the quarter, 89% of clients were registered in the Vivo Turbo offer (+4 p.p. YoY), ensuring a higher top-up recurrence.

The sale of smartphones compatible with 5G, which already represents 68% of all smartphones sold in Vivo's stores, and the broad portfolio of accessories, contributed to an increase of 20.6% in Handset Revenue in comparison to the same quarter of the previous year.

MOBILE ACCESSES

POSTPAID ACCESSES

Million

Million

Postpaid Churn (ex-M2M)2 %

  1. Postpaid revenue includes M2M, dongles, wholesale and others.
  2. Does not consider the disconnection of postpaid accesses considered inactive by Vivo's criteria, regarding the acquisition of Oi Mobile of 184 thousand in

Dec/22. Considering disconnections, the churn rate would reach 1.2% in 4Q22.

4

FIXED BUSINESS

Net Fixed Revenue grew 3.5% YoY, due to the higher representativeness of Core Fixed Revenue (+13.0% YoY), which now corresponds to 78.3% (+6.6 p.p. YoY) of net fixed revenue. Fixed revenues grew the most since 3Q15, resulting from the strategic decision to focus on the fiber business and B2B digital services expansion.

FTTH revenue increased by 17.7% YoY in 1Q23, due to the increase of the customer base and the annual price readjustment. During the last twelve months, we expanded our FTTH network to 3.8 million new homes, connected 813k new clients and arrived in 95 new cities, now covering 436 cities. The FTTH performance was boosted by our fiber and postpaid convergent offer, Vivo Total, that represented 76% of our fiber gross adds in Vivo's stores in the past three months and showed a monthly churn rate of 0.39% in the period, well below the churn rate of the standalone services.

The IPTV Revenue, a product related to fiber connectivity, retracted 2.4% YoY in 1Q23, due to the access base reduction (-1.7% YoY).

The solid performance of Corporate Data, ICT, and Other Revenues, of 23.9% YoY in the quarter, is a result of the complete portfolio of products and services offered by the Company, that includes not only connectivity but also cloud solutions, IT, equipment and cybersecurity, among others, enabling us to support companies of different sizes to digitize their operations. For more details on the digital B2B performance, click here.

FTTH

HOMES PASSED

HOMES CONNECTED

Million

Million

1 FTTH, FTTC, IPTV, Corporate Data and ICT, Wholesale and other fixed revenues.

5

2 Fixed voice, xDSL and DTH revenues. DTH service was discontinued in January 2023.

Disclaimer

Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 21:53:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 50 952 M 10 200 M 10 200 M
Net income 2023 4 585 M 918 M 918 M
Net Debt 2023 15 133 M 3 029 M 3 029 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,5x
Yield 2023 7,46%
Capitalization 68 539 M 13 721 M 13 721 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
EV / Sales 2024 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 32 759
Free-Float 25,6%
Technical analysis trends TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 41,20 BRL
Average target price 47,59 BRL
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Mauad Gebara Chief Revenue Officer
David Melcon Sanchez Friera CFO, Director & Chief Investor Officer
Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho Chairman
Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho Independent Director
José María del Rey Osorio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.7.95%13 770
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED34.59%189 657
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.98%159 037
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.28%116 702
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION11.06%105 657
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED46.91%85 330
