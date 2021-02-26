Log in
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(VIVT3)
Telefônica Brasil S A : February 12, 2021 IOC amount per share confirmation

02/26/2021 | 02:09pm EST
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ MF 02.558.157/0001-62 - NIRE 35.3.001.5881-4

NOTICE TO THE MARKET DELIBERATION OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL

Continuing the Notice to Shareholders of February 12, 2021, published in the editions of February 13, 2021 of the newspaper Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo and of February 17, 2021 of the newspaper Valor Econômico, Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders that there were no acquisitions, divestitures or cancellations of shares held in treasury under the Company's Share Buyback Program. Thus, the amounts per share for the Interest on Capital deliberated by the Board of Directors on February 12, 2021 remain unchanged as described in the tables below:

INTEREST ON CAPITAL

Amount per Share (R$)

Immune or Exempt Legal

Entities (gross value)

Withholding Tax

(15%)

Taxed Legal Entities and Individuals (Net value)

Common Shares

0.08889560697

0.01333434105

0.07556126592

The credit of Interest on Capital will be made on individual basis for each shareholder, in accordance to the shareholder registry book position by the end of the day, on February 26, 2021. After this date, the shares will be considered as "ex-Interest on Capital". The payment of this proceeds will be made until July 31, 2022, in a date to be defined by the Company's Board.

São Paulo, February 26, 2021.

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera

CFO and Investor Relations Officer Telefônica Brasil - Investor Relations

Tel: +55 11 3430-3687 E-mail:ir.br@telefonica.comwww.telefonica.com.br/ri

Disclaimer

Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 19:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
