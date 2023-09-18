MATERIAL FACT

Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), in the form and for the purposes of Article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended, and the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44, dated August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, that in continuity to the Material Fact disclosed on February 15, 2023, the Company has received information that during the National Telecommunications Agency's ("ANATEL") Board Meeting No. 925, held on September 15, 2023, that the request for prior consent for the Company to effect one or more reductions of its current capital stock (R$ 63,571,415,865.09), subject to the management's assessment of opportunity and convenience, up to the maximum amount of R$ 5 billion (five billion reais), was unanimously approved.

The Company informs that the full text of the decision and/or its summary has not been available by ANATEL yet. As soon as the Company becomes aware of the terms and conditions, a Material Fact will be released to keep its shareholders and the market in general duly informed.

São Paulo, September 17, 2023.

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Telefônica Brasil - Investor Relations

Telephone: +55 11 3430-3687

Email: ir.br@telefonica.com