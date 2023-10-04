MATERIAL FACT

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (" Company "), in the form and for purposes of Resolution CVM No. 44/2021, in continuity to the Material Facts published on September 19, 2022, October 3, 2022, and October 4, 2022, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Market Arbitration Chamber Court has approved the agreement regarding the Post-Closing Adjustment (as defined in the Contract of Purchase and Sale of Shares and Other Covenants), concluded, on one hand, by the Company, TIM S.A. and Claro S.A. (" Buyers "), and on the other, Oi S.A. - In Judicial Recovery (" Seller " and, jointly with the Buyers, the " Parties ") (" Agreement "), as a mean to end the controversy between the Parties and the arbitral proceeding related to the Post-Closing Adjustment. Therefore, the final price for the UPI Mobile Assets installment assigned to the Company, taking into account the Post-Closing Adjustment negotiated in the Agreement, is R$5,128,817,200.82 (" Telefônica Adjusted Final Price "), with reference to the closing date, of which R$4,884,587,810.30 has already been paid by the Company on April 20, 2022, and the remaining amount was paid upon completion of the assessment by the Seller, half of the Telefônica Retained Value.

The Company further informs that it has withdrawn the remaining installment corresponding to half of Telefônica Retained Value deposited with the Arbitration Chamber (equivalent to R$244,229,390.52 at the closing date, plus interest and/or monetary correction).

As a result of the Agreement, all pending disputes and issues between the Company and the Seller in relation to the acquisition of UPI Mobile Assets will be resolved and terminated.

São Paulo, October 4, 2023.

