TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Public Held Company

CNPJ No. 02.558.157/0001-62

NIRE 35.3.0015881-4

MINUTES OF 157th MEETING OF THE AUDIT AND CONTROL COMMITTEE OF

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A., HELD ON DECEMBER 21st, 2023

1. DATE, TIME AND VENUE: On December 21st, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. (São Paulo local time), held remotely, as provided for in Article 47, first Paragraph of the Internal Regulations of the Board of Directors and Technical and Advisory Committees (" Regulations ") of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (" Company ").

2. CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call was made in accordance with the Company's Regulations. All members of the Company's Audit and Control Committee (" Committee ") were present, namely: Mr. José Maria Del Rey Osorio, Chairman of the Committee; Mr. Juan Carlos Ros Brugueras, Member of the Board of Directors, and Mr. Alfredo Arahuetes García, Member of the Board of Directors. The Director of Corporate and Business Affairs, Mrs. Nathalia Pereira Leite, also attended the meeting as Secretary.

3.PRESIDING BOARD: José Maria Del Rey Osorio - Chairman of the Meeting; and Nathalia Pereira Leite - Meeting Secretary.

4.AGENDA AND RESOLUTION: After examined and discussed the matters on the Agenda, the members of the Committee unanimously decided as follows:

4.1 Proposal to Cancel Shares Held in Treasury. The proposal to cancel 10,968,371 common, book-entry and non-par value shares issued by the Company and held in treasury, with no reduction in the capital stock, was submitted. These shares were repurchased throughout 2023 in the context of the Company's Share Buyback Program. After analyzing the information provided, the Committee members unanimously decided to recommend to the Company's Board of Directors the approval of said proposal. In case the aforementioned proposal is approved, the Company's Bylaws must be adjusted in order to reflect the new number of shares into which the Company's capital stock is divided, through a proposal to this effect to be submitted to the Company's shareholders at an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, which will be convened in due course.

5.CLOSING: There being no further business to be discussed, the Chairman of the Committee declared the meeting adjourned, and these minutes were drawn up. São Paulo, December 21st, 2023.

_______________________________ _______________________________ José Maria Del Rey Osorio Chairman of the Audit and Control Committee Alfredo Arahuetes García _______________________________ ____________________________________ Juan Carlos Ros Brugueras Nathalia Pereira Leite Secretary

