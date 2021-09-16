Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Telefônica Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIVT3   BRVIVTACNOR0

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(VIVT3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telefônica Brasil S A : MINUTES OF THE 198th FISCAL COUNCIL MEETING OF TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A., HELD ON SEPTEMBER 16th, 2021 (Form 6-K)

09/16/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINUTES OF THE 198th FISCAL COUNCIL MEETING OF TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A., HELD ON SEPTEMBER 16th, 2021.

1.DATE, TIME AND VENUE: On September 16th (sixteenth), 2021, at 10:00 a.m., exceptionally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, held remotely, as provided in the article 17, sole paragraph of Internal Regulations of the Fiscal Council ('Regulations') of Telefônica Brasil S.A. ('Company').

2.CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call was waived given the presence of all members of the Company's Fiscal Council ('Fiscal Council'), who subscribe these minutes, pursuant to the article 13, paragraph 2 of the Company's regulation. Also, was present the Corporate and Legal Affairs Director, Mrs. Carolina Simões Cardoso, as Secretary of the Meeting.

3.AGENDA AND RESOLUTION: After examining and deliberating on the matter of the Agenda, the attending members of the Fiscal Council unanimously decided as follows:

3.1. STATEMENT OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL: The proposal for the statement of interest on capital ('IoC') to be submitted to the Company's Board of Directors for deliberation, in the following terms, was appreciated:

'Proposal to state IoC based on the balance sheet as of August 31st, 2021, in the gross amount of R$600,000,000.00, corresponding to R$510,000,000.00 net of withholding income tax. The amount per share is equivalent to R$0.35728835197 per common share (R$0.30369509918 net of income tax).

The IoC shall be credited individually to the shareholders, in accordance with the shareholding position in the Company's records at the end of September 30th, 2021. After this date the shares will be considered 'ex-interests'.

The IoC will be included in the minimum required dividend for the fiscal year of 2021 'ad referendum' of the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held in 2022, and the payment will be made until July 31st, 2022, in a date to be set by the Company's Board.'

Unanimously, the Fiscal Council members approved the proposal, given that they consider it to be in compliance with the applicable legislation.

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.558.157/0001-62

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3.0015881-4

4. CLOSURE: There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned, and these minutes were drawn up. São Paulo, September 16th, 2021.

Gabriela Soares Pedercini Cremênio Medola Netto
Fiscal Council Member Fiscal Council Member
Charles Edwards Allen Carolina Simões Cardoso
Fiscal Council Member Secretary

Disclaimer

Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 21:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
05:32pTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : MINUTES OF THE 198th FISCAL COUNCIL MEETING OF TELEFÔNIC..
PU
05:32pTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : MINUTES OF THE 406TH BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING OF TELE..
PU
05:22pTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS DECLARATION OF INTEREST ON CAPITA..
PU
08/30TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Corporate Presentation | Aug-21
PU
08/18Brazil to hold 5G spectrum auction in October -minister
RE
08/03TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : MINUTES OF THE 403rd BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING OF TELE..
PU
08/03TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A (Form 6-K)
PU
07/28Telefónica Brasil Seeks Acquisitions
CI
07/27TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Results Presentation 2Q21
PU
07/27TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Strong customer base growth in core1 businesses, consoli..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 43 766 M 8 313 M 8 313 M
Net income 2021 5 335 M 1 013 M 1 013 M
Net Debt 2021 5 756 M 1 093 M 1 093 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 7,70%
Capitalization 69 942 M 13 313 M 13 285 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 32 759
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefônica Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 41,51 BRL
Average target price 58,76 BRL
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Mauad Gebara Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Melcon Sanchez-Friera Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho Chairman
Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho Director
Luiz Fernando Furlán Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.-10.73%13 267
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.39%225 926
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.15.67%140 661
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.92%127 999
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.43%106 936
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.38%97 560