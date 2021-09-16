Telefônica Brasil S A : MINUTES OF THE 198th FISCAL COUNCIL MEETING OF TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A., HELD ON SEPTEMBER 16th, 2021 (Form 6-K)

MINUTES OF THE 198th FISCAL COUNCIL MEETING OF TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A., HELD ON SEPTEMBER 16th, 2021.

1.DATE, TIME AND VENUE: On September 16th (sixteenth), 2021, at 10:00 a.m., exceptionally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, held remotely, as provided in the article 17, sole paragraph of Internal Regulations of the Fiscal Council (' Regulations ') of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (' Company ').

2.CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call was waived given the presence of all members of the Company's Fiscal Council (' Fiscal Council '), who subscribe these minutes, pursuant to the article 13, paragraph 2 of the Company's regulation. Also, was present the Corporate and Legal Affairs Director, Mrs. Carolina Simões Cardoso, as Secretary of the Meeting.

3.AGENDA AND RESOLUTION: After examining and deliberating on the matter of the Agenda, the attending members of the Fiscal Council unanimously decided as follows:

3.1. STATEMENT OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL: The proposal for the statement of interest on capital (' IoC ') to be submitted to the Company's Board of Directors for deliberation, in the following terms, was appreciated:

'Proposal to state IoC based on the balance sheet as of August 31st, 2021, in the gross amount of R$600,000,000.00, corresponding to R$510,000,000.00 net of withholding income tax. The amount per share is equivalent to R$0.35728835197 per common share (R$0.30369509918 net of income tax).

The IoC shall be credited individually to the shareholders, in accordance with the shareholding position in the Company's records at the end of September 30th, 2021. After this date the shares will be considered 'ex-interests'.

The IoC will be included in the minimum required dividend for the fiscal year of 2021 'ad referendum' of the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held in 2022, and the payment will be made until July 31st, 2022, in a date to be set by the Company's Board.'

Unanimously, the Fiscal Council members approved the proposal, given that they consider it to be in compliance with the applicable legislation.

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.558.157/0001-62

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3.0015881-4

4. CLOSURE: There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned, and these minutes were drawn up. São Paulo, September 16th, 2021.

Gabriela Soares Pedercini Cremênio Medola Netto Fiscal Council Member Fiscal Council Member

Charles Edwards Allen Carolina Simões Cardoso Fiscal Council Member Secretary