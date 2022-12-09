Telefônica Brasil S A : MINUTES OF THE 211th FISCAL COUNCIL'S MEETING OF TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. HELD ON DECEMBER 6th, 2022 - Form 6-K

MINUTES OF THE 211th FISCAL COUNCIL'S MEETING OF TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. HELD ON DECEMBER 6th, 2022

1.DATE, TIME AND VENUE: On December 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., held remotely as provided for in Article 17, sole paragraph of the Internal Rules of the Fiscal Council (" Rules ") of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (" Company ").

2. CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call was made in accordance with the Company's Bylaws. The entire Fiscal Council of the Company (" Fiscal Council ") was present, who subscribe these minutes, establishing, therefore, quorum. Also present at the meeting were the Finance Director, Mr. Rodrigo Rossi Monari; and the Director of Corporate and Business Affairs, Mrs. Nathalia Pereira Leite, attended the meeting as Secretary.

3.AGENDA AND RESOLUTION: After examining and deliberating on the matter in the Agenda, the members of the Fiscal Council unanimously decided as follows:

3.1. STATEMENT OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL: The proposal for the statement of Interest on Capital (" IoC ") to be submitted to the Company's Board of Directors, was appreciated, in the following terms:

"The proposal to deliberate Interest on Capital ("IoC") based on the balance sheet as of November 30, 2022, in the gross amount of R$715,000,000.00, corresponding to R$607,750,000.00 net of withholding income tax, was approved. The interest per share is equivalent to R$0.42940582345¹ per common share (R$0.36499494993¹ net of income tax).

The IoC shall be credited individually to the shareholders, in accordance with the shareholding position in the Company's records at the end of December 29, 2022. After this date the shares will be considered "ex-interests".

The IoC will be included in the minimum mandatory dividend for fiscal year 2022 ad referendum of the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held in 2023, and the payment will be made until July 31, 2023, the date to be set by the Company's Board of Directors."

¹ Amount per share calculated considering the shareholding position of 11.23.2022. Due to the Company's Share Buyback Program, the value per share may suffer changes, considering the shareholding base of 12.29.2022