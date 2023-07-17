MINUTES OF THE 217th FISCAL COUNCIL'S MEETING OF TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. HELD ON JULY 14th, 2023

1.DATE, TIME AND VENUE: On July 14, at 01:40 p.m., held remotely as provided for in Article 17, sole paragraph of the Internal Rules of the Fiscal Council of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (" Company ").

2.CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call was made in accordance with the Company's Bylaws. The entire Fiscal Council of the Company (" Fiscal Council ") was present, who subscribe these minutes, establishing, therefore, quorum. The Director of Corporate and Business Affairs, Mrs. Nathalia Pereira Leite, also attended the meeting as Secretary.

3.AGENDA AND RESOLUTION: After examining and deliberating on the matter in the Agenda, the members of the Fiscal Council unanimously decided as follows:

3.1.STATEMENT OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL: The proposal for the statement of Interest on Capital (" IoC ") to be submitted to the Company's Board of Directors, was appreciated in the following terms:

"The proposal to declare Interest on Capital ("IoC") based on the balance sheet of June 30, 2023, in the gross amount of R$ 405,000,000.00, corresponding to R$ 344,250,000.00 net of withholding income tax, was approved. The interest per share is equivalent to R$ 0.244229412131, of which R$ 0.20759500031¹ net of income tax.

The IoC shall be credited individually to the shareholders, in accordance with the shareholding position in the Company's records at the end of July 31, 2023. As of August 1, 2023, the shares will be negotiated as "ex-interests".

The IoC net amount will be included in the minimum mandatory dividend for fiscal year 2023, and the payment will be made until April 30, 2024, the date to be set by the Company's Board of Directors."

Unanimously, the members of the Fiscal Council approved the proposal, given that they consider it to be in compliance with the applicable legislation.

1The amount per share was calculated considering the shareholding position of 06.30.2023. Due to the Company's Share Buyback Program, the value per share may suffer changes, considering the shareholding base of 07.31.2023.