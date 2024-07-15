UNITED STATES

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ No. 02.558.157/0001-62

NIRE 35.3.0015881-4

MINUTES OF THE 231st FISCAL COUNCIL'S MEETING OF

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. HELD ON JULY 11th, 2024

1.DATE, TIME AND VENUE: On July 11th, 2024, at 03:00 p.m., held remotely as provided for in Article 16, First Paragraph of the Internal Rules of the Fiscal Council of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (" Company ").

2.CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call was made in accordance with the Company's Bylaws. The members of the Company's Fiscal Council (" Fiscal Council "), who subscribe these minutes, were present, establishing quorum. The Director of Corporate and Business Affairs, Mrs. Nathalia Pereira Leite, was also present as the meeting Secretary.

3.AGENDA AND RESOLUTION: After examining and debating on the matter in the Agenda, the Fiscal Council members present at the meeting unanimously decided the following:

3.1.Proposal for the Declaration of Interest of Capital: The proposal for the declaration of Interest on Capital (" IoC ") to be submitted to the Company's Board of Directors, was appreciated in the following terms:

"The proposal to declare IoC based on the balance sheet of June 30th, 2024, in the gross amount of R$650,000,000.00, corresponding to R$552,500,000.00 net of withholding income tax, was approved. The gross amount of IoC per share is equivalent to R$0.39467123305 [1], of which R$0.33547054809[1] net of income tax.

The IoC credit will be carried out individually to the shareholders, based on the shareholding position in the Company's records at the end of July 26th, 2024. After this date, the shares will be considered "ex-IoC".

The net amount of the IoC will be included in the minimum mandatory dividend for fiscal year ending on December 31st, 2024, ad referendum to the Ordinary General Meeting to be held in 2025, and the payment of this proceeds will be made by April 30th, 2025, with the Company's Executive Board being responsible for setting the exact date."

[1]The amount per share was calculated considering the shareholding position of 06.30.2024. Due to the Company's Share buyback program, the amount per share may suffer changes considering the Company's shareholding position to be verified on 07.26.2024.

Unanimously, the members of the Fiscal Council approved the proposal, given that they consider it to be in compliance with the applicable legislation.

4.CLOSING: There being no further matters to discuss, the meetings was adjourned, and these minutes were drawn up. São Paulo, July 11th, 2024.

_______________________________ _______________________________ Gabriela Soares Pedercini Stael Prata Silva Filho _______________________________ _______________________________ Luciana Doria Wilson Nathalia Pereira Leite Meeting Secretary

