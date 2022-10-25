Telefônica Brasil S A : MINUTES OF THE 427th MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A., HELD ON OCTOBER 25, 2022 - Form 6-K

MINUTES OF THE 427th MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A., HELD ON OCTOBER 25, 2022

1.DATE, TIME AND VENUE: On October 25, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., held remotely, as provided in the Article 19, first Paragraph of the Internal Rules of the Board of Directors and the Technical and Consulting Committees ("Rules") of Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company").

2.CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call was waived, given the presence of all members of the Board of Directors, who subscribe these minutes, pursuant to the Article 15, Paragraph 2 of the Company's Rules, establishing, therefore, quorum in accordance with the Bylaws. The General-Secretary and Legal Officer, Mr. Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira, also attended the meeting as Secretary.

3.PRESIDING BOARD: Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho - Chairman of the Board of Directors; Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira - Meeting Secretary.

4.AGENDA AND RESOLUTION: After examining and deliberating on the matter in the Agenda, the members of the Board of Directors unanimously decided as follows:

4.1.Aproval of the Incentive Plan via Performance Units, with cash settlements by the Company (" Incentive Plan " or " Plan "):

After the explanation on the matter, the Incentive Plan was unanimously approved, aiming to reinforce the incentive to create value for the Company's shareholders and to sustainably achieve the strategic objectives, by offering a competitive package that contributes to the retention and performance of certain managers ("Participants") who occupy key positions in the Company and/or its subsidiaries, fully in line with the best market practices.

The Plan Participants will be entitled to the grant of a certain number of units representing 01 (one) share issued by the Company (VIVT3) ("Unit" and "Share"). Each Unit represents the expectation of the right to receive the full amount of 01 (one) Share, which will serve as a basis, in the view of the number of Units received, to determine the incentive value to be paid by the Company in cash to the Participants, provided that certain goals are met, according to the terms and conditions set forth in the Incentive Plan, which will be filed at the Company's headquarters as of this date.