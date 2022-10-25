Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Telefônica Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIVT3   BRVIVTACNOR0

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(VIVT3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-25 pm EDT
39.60 BRL   -0.50%
05:28pTelefônica Brasil S A : MINUTES OF THE 427th MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A., HELD ON OCTOBER 25, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
10/04Telefônica Brasil S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
10/03Telefônica Brasil S A : MATERIAL FACT ACQUISITION OF PART OF OI UPI MOBILE ASSETS - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telefônica Brasil S A : MINUTES OF THE 427th MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A., HELD ON OCTOBER 25, 2022 - Form 6-K

10/25/2022 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINUTES OF THE 427th MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A., HELD ON OCTOBER 25, 2022

1.DATE, TIME AND VENUE: On October 25, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., held remotely, as provided in the Article 19, first Paragraph of the Internal Rules of the Board of Directors and the Technical and Consulting Committees ("Rules") of Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company").

2.CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call was waived, given the presence of all members of the Board of Directors, who subscribe these minutes, pursuant to the Article 15, Paragraph 2 of the Company's Rules, establishing, therefore, quorum in accordance with the Bylaws. The General-Secretary and Legal Officer, Mr. Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira, also attended the meeting as Secretary.

3.PRESIDING BOARD: Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho - Chairman of the Board of Directors; Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira - Meeting Secretary.

4.AGENDA AND RESOLUTION: After examining and deliberating on the matter in the Agenda, the members of the Board of Directors unanimously decided as follows:

4.1.Aproval of the Incentive Plan via Performance Units, with cash settlements by the Company ("Incentive Plan" or "Plan"):

After the explanation on the matter, the Incentive Plan was unanimously approved, aiming to reinforce the incentive to create value for the Company's shareholders and to sustainably achieve the strategic objectives, by offering a competitive package that contributes to the retention and performance of certain managers ("Participants") who occupy key positions in the Company and/or its subsidiaries, fully in line with the best market practices.

The Plan Participants will be entitled to the grant of a certain number of units representing 01 (one) share issued by the Company (VIVT3) ("Unit" and "Share"). Each Unit represents the expectation of the right to receive the full amount of 01 (one) Share, which will serve as a basis, in the view of the number of Units received, to determine the incentive value to be paid by the Company in cash to the Participants, provided that certain goals are met, according to the terms and conditions set forth in the Incentive Plan, which will be filed at the Company's headquarters as of this date.

Disclaimer

Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 21:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
05:28pTelefônica Brasil S A : MINUTES OF THE 427th MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TELEFÔNI..
PU
10/04Telefônica Brasil S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
10/03Telefônica Brasil S A : MATERIAL FACT ACQUISITION OF PART OF OI UPI MOBILE ASSETS - Form 6..
PU
09/19TIM, Vivo, Claro seek $606 mln haircut in Brazil's Oi deal
RE
09/19Telefônica Brasil S A : MATERIAL FACT ACQUISITION OF PART OF OI UPI MOBILE ASSETS - Form 6..
PU
08/30Telefônica Brasil S A : Institutional Presentation - August 2022
PU
08/19Telefônica Brasil S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS DELIBERATION OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL - Form ..
PU
08/19Telefônica Brasil S A : MINUTES OF THE 209th FISCAL COUNCIL MEETING OF TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S..
PU
08/19Telefônica Brasil S A : MINUTES OF THE 425th BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING OF TELEFÔNICA BRAS..
PU
08/16Telefônica Brasil S A : QUARTERLY INFORMATION - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 46 617 M 8 812 M 8 812 M
Net income 2022 3 571 M 675 M 675 M
Net Debt 2022 15 942 M 3 014 M 3 014 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 6,92%
Capitalization 66 492 M 12 569 M 12 569 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 32 759
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefônica Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 39,80 BRL
Average target price 51,60 BRL
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Mauad Gebara Chief Revenue Officer
David Melcon Sanchez Friera CFO, Director & Chief Investor Officer
Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho Chairman
Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho Independent Director
Luiz Fernando Furlán Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.-17.41%12 616
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-30.77%151 064
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.06%132 533
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION26.73%92 497
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG12.31%89 946
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-23.03%57 293