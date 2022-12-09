Advanced search
    VIVT3   BRVIVTACNOR0

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(VIVT3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-09 pm EST
37.60 BRL   +1.27%
05:23pTelefônica Brasil S A : MINUTES OF THE 429th BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING OF TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. HELD ON DECEMBER 9th, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
05:23pTelefônica Brasil S A : MINUTES OF THE 211th FISCAL COUNCIL'S MEETING OF TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. HELD ON DECEMBER 6th, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
05:23pTelefônica Brasil S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS DELIBERATION OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL AND INTERIM DIVIDENDS - Form 6-K
PU
Telefônica Brasil S A : MINUTES OF THE 429th BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING OF TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. HELD ON DECEMBER 9th, 2022 - Form 6-K

12/09/2022 | 05:23pm EST
MINUTES OF THE 429th BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING OF

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. HELD ON DECEMBER 9th, 2022

1.DATE, TIME AND VENUE: On December 9, 2022, at 10:35 a.m. (São Paulo local time), at Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") headquarters, located at Avenida Engenheiro Luiz Carlos Berrini, 1376, Cidade Monções, city of São Paulo, São Paulo State.

2.CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call was made in the form of the Company's Bylaw. The members of the Board of Directors were present, who subscribe these minutes, establishing, therefore, quorum in the terms of the Company's Bylaws. The Board Member Mr. Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho was represented by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho, by voting delegation. The Finance and Investor Relations Officer, Mr. David Melcon Sanchez-Friera; the General Secretary and Legal Officer, Mr. Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira, attended the meeting as Secretary; and the presenters individually appointed for the matters below, whose participation was restricted to the time of appreciation of the respective matters.

3.PRESIDING BOARD: Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho - Chairman of the Board of Directors; Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira - Meeting Secretary.

4.AGENDA AND RESOLUTION:After examining and deliberating on the matter on the Agenda, the members of the Board of Directors unanimously decided as follows:

4.1. Statement of Interest on Capital: The proposal to deliberate Interest on Capital ("IoC") based on the balance sheet as of November 30, 2022, in the gross amount of R$715,000,000.00, corresponding to R$607,750,000.00 net of withholding income tax, was approved. The interest per share is equivalent to R$0.429405823451 per common share (R$0.36499494993¹ net of income tax).

The IoC shall be credited individually to the shareholders, in accordance with the shareholding position in the Company's records at the end of December 29, 2022. After this date the shares will be considered "ex-interests".

1Amount per share calculated considering the shareholding position of 11.23.2022. Due to the Company's Share Buyback Program, the value per share may suffer changes, considering the shareholding base of 12.29.2022.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 22:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
