MINUTES OF THE 443rd MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

OF TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A., HELD ON JUNE 26, 2023

1.DATE, TIME, AND VENUE: On June twenty-six (26), 2023, at 17:30h, held virtually, as provided in Article 19, paragraph 1 of the Internal Regulations of the Board of Directors and Technical and Consulting Committees of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (" Company ").

2.CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call notice was waived in view of the presence of all members of the Board of Directors, who subscribe to these minutes, as provided for in article 15, paragraph 2 of the Internal Regulations of the Board of Directors and the Company's Technical and Consulting Committees, thus waiving a quorum to instate the meeting in accordance with the Bylaws. The General Secretary and the Legal Officer or the Company, Mr. Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira was also in attendance and acted as Secretary of the Meeting.

3.PRESIDING BOARD: Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho - Chairman of the Meeting; Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira - Meeting Secretary;

4.AGENDA AND RESOLUTIONS: After examining and deliberating on the matters on the Agenda, the members of the Board of Directors unanimously decided as follows:

4.1. Approval of the Policy for Hiring the Company's Independent Auditors: A proposal for a Policy for Hiring the Company's Independent Auditors was presented, and the members of the Board of Directors approved said policy, as per the material presented.

4.2. Approval of the Company's Diversity and Inclusion Policy: A proposal for the Company's Diversity and Inclusion Policy was presented, with the members of the Board of Directors approving said policy, as per the material presented.

