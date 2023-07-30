Telefônica Brasil S A : MINUTES OF THE 446th MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A., HELD ON JULY 21, 2023 - Form 6-K
MINUTES OF THE 446th MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A., HELD ON JULY 21, 2023
1.DATE, TIME AND VENUE: On July 21, 2023, at 11:25 a.m. (Madrid local time), exceptionally held at Distrito Telefónica, Ronda de la Comunicación s/nº, Edifício Central, 1ª Planta, sala Consejo, Madrid, Spain.
CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call was made in accordance with the Company's Bylaws. The members of the Company's Board of Directors who subscribe to these minutes were present, therefore quorum was established under the terms of the Bylaws, for the installation of the meeting. Were also present, the Chief of Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Mr. David Melcon Sanchez-Friera; the General Secretary and Legal Officer, Mr. Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira, as Meeting Secretary; and the individually appointed presenters for the matters below, whose participation was restricted to the time of the respective subject appreciation.
PRESIDING BOARD: Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho - Chairman of the Board of Directors; Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira - Meeting Secretary.
4.AGENDA AND RESOLUTION: After examining and deliberating on the matter in the Agenda, the members of the Board of Directors unanimously decided as follows:
4.1.Company's Climate Action Plan Approval: The proposal for the Company's Climate Action Plan ("Plan") was presented, and the Board of Directors members approved the Plan, according to the material presented and filed at the Company's heardquarters.
4.2. Company's Energetic Management Policy Approval: The proposal for the Company's Energetic Management Policy was presented, and the Board of Directors members approved the policy, according to the material presented and filed at the Company's heardquarters.
4.3. Company's Environmental Policy Approval: The proposal for the Company's Environmental Policy was presented, and the Board of Directors members approved the policy, according to the material presented and filed at the Company's heardquarters.
