MINUTES OF THE 448th BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING OF TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. HELD ON SEPTEMBER 11th, 2023

1.DATE, TIME AND VENUE: On September 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (São Paulo local time), held remotely, as provided for in Article 19, first Paragraph of the Internal Rules of the Board of Directors and the Technical and Consultant Committees of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (" Company ").

2.CALL NOTICE AND ATTENDANCE: The call was made pursuant to the Company's Bylaw. The members of the Board of Directors, who subscribe these minutes, were present, establishing, therefore, quorum in accordance with the Bylaws. The General-Secretary and Legal Officer, Mr. Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira, also attended the meeting as Secretary.

3.PRESIDING BOARD: Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho - Chairman of the Board of Directors; Breno Rodrigo Pacheco de Oliveira - Meeting Secretary.

4.AGENDA AND RESOLUTION: After examining and deliberating on the matter in the Agenda, the Board of Directors unanimously decided as follows:

4.1. Statement of Interest on Capital: The proposal to declare Interest on Capital ("IoC") based on the balance sheet of July 31, 2023, in the gross amount of R$ 200,000,000.00, corresponding to R$ 170,000,000.00 net of withholding income tax, was approved. The interest per share is equivalent to R$ 0.120732379611, of which R$ 0.102622522671 net of income tax.

The IoC shall be credited individually to the shareholders, in accordance with the shareholding position in the Company's records at the end of September 22, 2023. As of September 23, 2023, the shares will be negotiated as "ex-interest".

1The amount per share was calculated considering the shareholding position of 08.31.2023. Due to the Company's Share Buyback Program, the value per share may suffer changes, considering the shareholding base of 09.22.2023.