Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Telefônica Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIVT3   BRVIVTACNOR0

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(VIVT3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telefônica Brasil S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS DECLARATION OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL (Form 6-K)

09/16/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

DECLARATION OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL

Telefônica Brasil S.A. ('Company') communicates to the Shareholders that, at the meeting held on September 16, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors resolved on the payment of Interest on Capital ('IoC') for the fiscal year 2021, pursuant to Article 26 of the Company's Bylaws, Article 9 of Law 9,249/95 and CVM Resolution 683/2012, in the gross amount of R$600,000,000.00 (six hundred million reais), withholding income tax at the rate of 15%, resulting in a net amount of R$510,000,000.00 (five hundred and ten million reais), based on the balance sheet of August 31, 2021. The amount per share is described in the table below:

Type of Payment Declaration Date Shareholding Position Gross Amount per Share (R$) Withholding Income Tax (15%) Net Amount per Share (R$)

Interest on Capital

09/16/2021 09/30/2021 0.35728835197 0.05359325279 0.30369509918

As established in article 26 of the Company's Bylaws, said interest will be considered as part of the mandatory minimum dividends for the fiscal year 2021, subject to approval by the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held in 2022.

The amount of IoC per share described in the table above may be adjusted in the future, until September 30, 2021, due to possible acquisitions of shares under the Company's Share Buyback Program.

The IoC will be paid individually to each shareholder, based on the shareholding position in the Company's records at the end of September 30, 2021. After this date, the shares

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 02.558.157/0001-62

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.3.001.5881-4

will be traded 'ex-interest.' The interest on capital will be paid by July 31, 2022, and the Company's Executive Board is responsible for fixing the exact date.

Shareholders who are immune to or exempt from income tax, in accordance with the current legislation, must prove such conditions by October 5, 2021 to the Shares and Custody Department of Banco Bradesco S.A., the depositary institution of the Company's book-entry shares, located at Cidade de Deus, s/n, Prédio Amarelo Velho, subsolo - Vila Yara - Zip Code: 06029-900, in the city of Osasco, São Paulo state.

São Paulo, September 16, 2021.

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Telefônica Brasil - Investor Relations

Tel: +55 11 3430 3687

Email: ir.br@telefonica.com

www.telefonica.com.br/ri

Disclaimer

Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 21:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
05:32pTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : MINUTES OF THE 198th FISCAL COUNCIL MEETING OF TELEFÔNIC..
PU
05:32pTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : MINUTES OF THE 406TH BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING OF TELE..
PU
05:22pTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS DECLARATION OF INTEREST ON CAPITA..
PU
08/30TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Corporate Presentation | Aug-21
PU
08/18Brazil to hold 5G spectrum auction in October -minister
RE
08/03TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : MINUTES OF THE 403rd BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING OF TELE..
PU
08/03TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A (Form 6-K)
PU
07/28Telefónica Brasil Seeks Acquisitions
CI
07/27TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Results Presentation 2Q21
PU
07/27TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Strong customer base growth in core1 businesses, consoli..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 43 766 M 8 313 M 8 313 M
Net income 2021 5 335 M 1 013 M 1 013 M
Net Debt 2021 5 756 M 1 093 M 1 093 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 7,71%
Capitalization 69 790 M 13 284 M 13 256 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 32 759
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefônica Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 41,42 BRL
Average target price 58,76 BRL
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Mauad Gebara Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Melcon Sanchez-Friera Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho Chairman
Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho Director
Luiz Fernando Furlán Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.-10.92%13 267
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.39%225 926
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.15.67%140 661
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.92%127 999
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.43%106 936
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.38%97 560