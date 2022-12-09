Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Telefônica Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIVT3   BRVIVTACNOR0

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(VIVT3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-09 pm EST
37.60 BRL   +1.27%
Telefônica Brasil S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS DELIBERATION OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL AND INTERIM DIVIDENDS - Form 6-K

12/09/2022 | 05:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

DELIBERATION OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL AND INTERIM DIVIDENDS

Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") communicates to the Shareholders that, at a meeting held on December 9, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors resolved on the payment of Interest on Capital ("IoC") and Interim Dividends ("Dividends"), as follows:

I - Interest on Capital: in accordance with article 26 of the Company's Bylaws, article 9 of the law 9,249/95 and CVM's Resolution No. 143/2022, in the gross amount of R$ 715,000,000.00 (seven hundred fifteen million reais), subject to withholding tax of 15%, resulting in the net amount of R$ 607,750,000.00 (six hundred seven million seven hundred fifty thousand reais), based on the net income presented on the financial statements of November 30, 2022. The value per share is described in the table below:

Type of Payment Declaration Date Shareholding Position Gross Amount per Share (R$) Withholding Income Tax (15%) Net Amount per Share

Interest on Capital

12/09/2022 12/29/2022 0.42940582345 0.06441087352 0.36499494993

As established in the article 26 of the Company's Bylaws, said interest will be considered as part of the mandatory minimum dividends for the fiscal year 2022, ad referendum of the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held in 2023.

The value of IoC per share described in the above table may be adjusted in the future, until December 29, 2022, due to possible purchases of shares under the Company's Share Buyback Program, to be held in treasury for subsequent sale and/or cancelation.

The IoC will be paid individually to each shareholder, based on the shareholding position in the Company's records at the end of December 29, 2022. After this date, the shares will be traded as "ex-interest". The payment shall be executed by July 31, 2023, in a date to be defined by the Company's Board.

Shareholders who are immune to or exempt from such income tax, in accordance with the current legislation, must prove such condition by January 5, 2023, to the Shares and Custody Department of Banco Bradesco S.A., the depositary institution of the Company's shares, located at Cidade de Deus, s/n, Prédio Amarelo Velho, Subsolo - Vila Yara - Zip Code: 06029-900, in the city of Osasco, São Paulo state.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 22:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
