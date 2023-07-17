NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

DELIBERATION OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL

Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") communicates to the Shareholders that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held on July 17, 2023, deliberated on the payment of Interest on Capital ("IoC"), relating to the fiscal year 2023, pursuant to Article 26 of the Company's Bylaws, Article 9 of Law 9,249/95 and CVM Resolution 143/2022, in the gross amount of R$405,000,000.00 (four hundred five million reais), withholding income tax at the rate of 15%, resulting in the net amount of R$344,250,000.00 (three hundred forty-four million two hundred fifty thousand reais), based on the balance sheet of June 30, 2023. The amount per share is described in the table below:

Type of Payment Declaration Date Shareholding Position Gross Amount per Share (R$) Withholding Income Tax (15%) Net Amount per Share (R$) Interest on Capital 07/17/2023 07/31/2023 0.24422941213 0.03663441182 0.20759500031

As established in the article 26 of the Company's Bylaws, said interest will be considered as part of the mandatory minimum dividends for the fiscal year 2023, ad referendum of the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held in 2024.

The IoC will be paid individually to each shareholder, based on the shareholding position in the Company's records at the end of July 31, 2023. After this date, the shares will trade as "ex-interest". The Interest on Capital will be paid by April 30, 2024, and the Company's Executive Board is responsible for setting the exact date.

The amount of IoC per share described in the table above may be adjusted in the future, until July 31, 2023, due to possible acquisitions of shares under the Company's Share Buyback Program, with the intention of forthcoming alienation and/or cancellation.