NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
DELIBERATION OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL
Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") communicates to the Shareholders that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held on August 15, 2023, deliberated on the declaration of Interest on Capital ("IoC"), pursuant to Article 26 of the Company's Bylaws, Article 9 of Law 9,249/95 and CVM Resolution 143/2022, in the gross amount of R$265,000,000.00 (two hundred sixty-five million reais), withholding income tax at the rate of 15%, resulting in the net amount of R$225,250,000.00 (two hundred twenty-five million two hundred fifty thousand reais), based on the balance sheet of July 31, 2023. The amount per share is described in the table below:
Type of Payment
Declaration Date
Shareholding Position
Gross Amount per Share (R$)
Withholding Income Tax
(15%)
Net Amount per Share (R$)
Interest on Capital
08/15/2023
08/31/2023
0.15982350352
0.02397352553
0.13584997799
As established in the article 26 of the Company's Bylaws, said interest will be considered as part of the mandatory dividends for the fiscal year 2023, ad referendum of the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held in 2024.
The IoC will be paid individually to each shareholder, based on the shareholding position in the Company's records at the end of August 31, 2023. After this date, the shares will trade as "ex-interest". The Interest on Capital will be paid by April 30, 2024, and the Company's Executive Board is responsible for setting the exact date.
The amount per share of Interest on Capital may be adjusted in the future according to the Company's shareholding base on August 31, 2023, due to possible acquisitions of shares under the Company's Share Buyback Program, with the intention of forthcoming alienation and/or cancellation.
