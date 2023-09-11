NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

DELIBERATION OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL

Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") communicates to the Shareholders that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held on September 11, 2023, deliberated on the declaration of Interest on Capital ("IoC"), pursuant to Article 26 of the Company's Bylaws, Article 9 of Law 9,249/95 and CVM Resolution 143/2022, in the gross amount of R$200,000,000.00 (two hundred million reais), withholding income tax at the rate of 15%, resulting in the net amount of R$170,000,000.00 (one hundred seventy million reais), based on the balance sheet of July 31, 2023. The amount per share is described in the table below:

Type of Payment Declaration Date Shareholding Position Gross Amount per Share (R$) Withholding Income Tax (15%) Net Amount per Share (R$) Interest on Capital 09/11/2023 09/22/2023 0.12073237961 0.01810985694 0.10262252267

As established in the article 26 of the Company's Bylaws, said interest will be considered as part of the mandatory dividends for the fiscal year 2023, ad referendum of the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held in 2024.

The IoC will be paid individually to each shareholder, based on the shareholding position in the Company's records at the end of September 22, 2023. After this date, the shares will trade as "ex-interest". The Interest on Capital will be paid by April 30, 2024, and the Company's Executive Board is responsible for setting the exact date.

The amount per share of Interest on Capital may be adjusted in the future according to the Company's shareholding base on September 22, 2023, due to possible acquisitions of shares under the Company's Share Buyback Program, with the intention of forthcoming alienation and/or cancellation.