For the month of April, 2024

Commission File Number: 001-14475

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

TELEFONICA BRAZIL S.A.

Av. Eng° Luís Carlos Berrini, 1376 - 28º andar

São Paulo, S.P.

Federative Republic of Brazil

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

DELIBERATION OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL

Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") communicates its Shareholders that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held on April 16th, 2024, approved the declaration of Interest on Capital ("IoC"), pursuant to Article 26 of the Company's Bylaws, Article 9 of Law 9,249/95 and CVM Resolution 143/2022, in the gross amount of R$380,000,000.00 (three hundred and eighty million reais), withholding income tax at the rate of 15%, resulting in the net amount of R$323,000,000.00 (three hundred and twenty-three million reais), based on the balance sheet of March 31st, 2024. The amount per share is described in the table below:

Type of Payment Declaration Date Shareholding Position Gross Amount per Share (R$) Withholding Income Tax (15%) Net Amount per Share (R$) Interest on Capital 04/16/2024 04/29/2024 0.22994292518 0.03449143877 0.19545148641

As established in the article 26 of the Company's Bylaws, said IoC will be considered as part of the mandatory dividends for the fiscal year ending on December 31st, 2024, ad referendum of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held in 2025.

The IoC will be paid individually to each shareholder, based on the shareholding position in the Company's records at the end of April 29th, 2024. After this date, the shares will trade as "ex-IoC". The payment of these proceeds will be made by April 30th, 2025, with the Company's Executive Board being responsible for setting the exact date.

The amount per share of Interest on Capital may be adjusted according to the Company's shareholding base on April 29th, 2024, due to possible acquisitions of shares under the current Company's Share Buyback Program.

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) 02.558.157/0001-62

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.3.001.5881-4

Shareholders who are immune to or exempt from income tax, in accordance with the current legislation, must prove such conditions by May 3rd, 2024, to the Shares and Custody Department of Banco Bradesco S.A., the depositary institution of the Company's book-entry shares, located at Cidade de Deus, s/n, Prédio Amarelo Velho, subsolo - Vila Yara - Zip Code: 06029-900 - Osasco - SP.

São Paulo, April 16th, 2024.

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera CFO and Investor Relations Officer Telefônica Brasil - Investor Relations Tel: +55 11 3430 3687 Email: ir.br@telefonica.com https://ri.telefonica.com.br/en

