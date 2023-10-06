Telefônica Brasil S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS PAYMENT DATE OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL DECLARED ON THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023 - Form 6-K
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
PAYMENT DATE OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL DECLARED ON THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023
Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") hereby announces to its shareholders that the Company's Statutory Board resolved on fixating payment dates for Interest on Capital ("IoC") declared on the first quarter of the fiscal year of 2023, deliberated at the meetings of the Board of Directors held on February 15, 2023, and March 15, 2023, described as follows:
Type of
Payment
Declaration
Date
Shareholding
Position
Gross Amount (R$)
Gross Amount
per Share (R$)
Net Amount per
Share (R$)
Payment Date
IoC
02/15/2023
02/28/2023
106,000,000
0.06377175272
0.05420598981
10/18/2023
IoC
03/15/2023
03/31/2023
290,000,000
0.17452594815
0.14834705593
10/18/2023
Total
396,000,000
0.23829770087
0.20255304574
As provided for Article 26 of the Company's Bylaw, the net amount of said IoCs will be imputed to the mandatory minimum dividend for the fiscal year to end on December 31, 2023, ad referendum of the General Shareholders' Meeting, to be held in 2024.
Payment to shareholders who have a banking option in the shareholder register with Banco Bradesco S.A. will be made directly into the indicated accounts. For shareholders with shares in Fiduciary Custody of the Stock Exchanges, payment will be made through Brokerage Firms. The other shareholders must go to any branch of Banco Bradesco S.A., carrying their identification documents.
The IoC not claimed within a period of 03 (three) years, counting from the payment date, will prescribe and revert in favor of the company (Law No. 6,404, of 12/15/76, Article 287, Item II, item a).
Telefonica Brasil S.A. is a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil offering postpaid mobile services. The Company also operates as a fixed telecommunications company in the state of Sao Paulo. The Company markets its mobile services under its Vivo brand. It offers its clients a portfolio of products, including mobile and fixed voice, mobile data, fixed broadband, ultra-fast broadband, Pay television, information technology and digital services. Its operations consist of local and long distance fixed telephone services; mobile services, including value-added services; data services, including broadband services and mobile data services; Pay television services through direct to home (DTH), Internet protocol television (IPTV) and cable; network services, such as rental of facilities, as well as other services; wholesale services, including interconnection; digital services; services designed specifically for corporate customers, and the sale of wireless devices and accessories.