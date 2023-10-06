NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

PAYMENT DATE OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL DECLARED ON THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (" Company ") hereby announces to its shareholders that the Company's Statutory Board resolved on fixating payment dates for Interest on Capital (" IoC ") declared on the first quarter of the fiscal year of 2023, deliberated at the meetings of the Board of Directors held on February 15, 2023, and March 15, 2023, described as follows:

Type of Payment Declaration Date Shareholding Position Gross Amount (R$) Gross Amount per Share (R$) Net Amount per Share (R$) Payment Date IoC 02/15/2023 02/28/2023 106,000,000 0.06377175272 0.05420598981 10/18/2023 IoC 03/15/2023 03/31/2023 290,000,000 0.17452594815 0.14834705593 10/18/2023 Total 396,000,000 0.23829770087 0.20255304574

As provided for Article 26 of the Company's Bylaw, the net amount of said IoCs will be imputed to the mandatory minimum dividend for the fiscal year to end on December 31, 2023, ad referendum of the General Shareholders' Meeting, to be held in 2024.

Payment to shareholders who have a banking option in the shareholder register with Banco Bradesco S.A. will be made directly into the indicated accounts. For shareholders with shares in Fiduciary Custody of the Stock Exchanges, payment will be made through Brokerage Firms. The other shareholders must go to any branch of Banco Bradesco S.A., carrying their identification documents.

The IoC not claimed within a period of 03 (three) years, counting from the payment date, will prescribe and revert in favor of the company (Law No. 6,404, of 12/15/76, Article 287, Item II, item a).