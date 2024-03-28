UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of March, 2024

Commission File Number: 001-14475

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

TELEFONICA BRAZIL S.A.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

Av. Eng° Luís Carlos Berrini, 1376 - 28º andar

São Paulo, S.P.

Federative Republic of Brazil

(Address of principal executive office)

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 02.558.157/0001-62

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.3.001.5881-4

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CONFIRMATION OF THE AMOUNT OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL

DELIBERATED ON MARCH 14, 2024

In continuity to the Notice to Shareholders of March 14, 2024, published in the edition of March 15, 2024 of the newspaper Valor Econômico, Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders that no acquisitions, divestitures or cancellations of shares held in treasury were made under the Company's Share Buyback Program. Thus, the amount per share for the Interest on Capital deliberated by the Board of Directors on March 14, 2024 remains unchanged as described in the table below:

Type of Payment Declaration Date Shareholding Position Gross Amount per Share (R$) Withholding Income Tax (15%) Net Amount per Share (R$) Interest on Capital 03/14/2024 03/28/2024 0.18153388831 0.02723008325 0.15430380506

The IoC will be paid individually to each shareholder, based on the shareholding position in the Company's records at the end of March 28, 2024. After this date, the shares will be traded as "ex-interest". The payment shall be executed by April 30, 2025, in a date to be defined by the Company's Board.

São Paulo, March 28, 2024.

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera CFO and Investor Relations Officer Telefônica Brasil - Investor Relations Tel: +55 11 3430-3687 Email: ir.br@telefonica.com https://ri.telefonica.com.br/en

