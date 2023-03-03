Advanced search
Telefônica Brasil S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K

03/03/2023 | 04:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company" or "Telefônica Brasil") (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), in the form and for the purposes of CVM Resolution No 44/2021 ("CVM Resolution 44"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, POP Internet Ltda. ("POP Internet"), wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, concluded the acquisition of all shares issued by Vale Saúde Administradora de Cartões S.A. ("Vale Saúde Sempre") pursuant to the "Agreement for the Purchase and Sale of Shares and Other Covenants" entered into on this date ("Transaction"). The Transaction may reach a maximum total amount of up to R$ 60.000.000,00 (sixty million reais), subject to the achievement of operational and financial metrics agreed between the parties.

The Transaction documents contain terms and provisions common to this type of transaction, such as representations and warranties, indemnification and others. The consummation of the Transaction is not subject to prior approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), and was also preceded by a financial, administrative, legal, fiscal, operational and technological diligence.

Vale Saúde Sempre (www.valesaudesempre.com.br) is a start-up that acts as a healthcare services marketplace, connecting its customers to a wide medical-hospital network with national coverage, upon payment of a monthly subscription. Its accredited network has a full range of health service providers, and the customer can hire appointments (face-to-face and telemedicine), laboratory tests and surgeries at competitive prices, paid on demand directly to the partners. It currently has 250,000 users and, over the last 3 years, its net revenue has grown at a rate of 64% per year.

The Transaction strengthens the Company's positioning as a digital ecosystem, promoting services that are relevant and complementary to its business model. The differentiated assets of Telefônica Brasil, such as its brand, extensive customer base with high payment recurrence and capillarity of on-site and digital distribution channels, will make it possible to scale Vale Saúde Sempre's business in a sustainable manner, expanding the Company's portfolio to new digital services in the healthcare value chain.

São Paulo, March 03, 2023.

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera
CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Telefônica Brasil - Investor Relations

E-mail: ir.br@telefonica.com

https://ri.telefonica.com.br/en

Attachments

Disclaimer

Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 21:46:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
