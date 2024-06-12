FORM 6-K

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV) (" Company "), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, its Board of Directors approved the 2nd Incentive Plan via Performance Units, with Cash Settlement, for three cycles covering the periods from January 1st, 2024 to December 31st, 2026, January 1st, 2025 to December 31st, 2027 and January 1st, 2026 to December 31st, 2028 (" Plan ").

With the implementation of the Plan, the incentive to create value for the Company's shareholders and the sustainable achievement of strategic objectives is reinforced, by offering a competitive package that contributes to the retention and performance of certain managers (" Participants ") who occupy key positions in the Company and/or its subsidiaries, aligned with the best market practices.

The Plan's Participants will be entitled to a certain number of units representing 01 (one) common share issued by the Company (VIVT3) ("Unit" and "Share"). Each Unit represents the expectation of the right to receive the full amount of 01 (one) Share, which will serve as a basis, in the view of the number of Units received, to determine the incentive value to be paid by the Company in cash to the Participants, provided that certain objectives are met, according to the terms and conditions set forth in the Plan. The Plan does not result in any dilution of the Company's shareholders, since its settlement is in cash.

The entire content of the Plan is available on the websites of the Comissão de Valores Monetários - CVM (www.gov.br/cvm), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br/en_us) and the Company (https:/ri.telefonica.com.br/en).

São Paulo, June 12th, 2024.

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

