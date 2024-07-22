UNITED STATES

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/MF No. 02.558.157/0001-62 - NIRE 35.3.0015881-4

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (" Company ") (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that its subsidiary Telefônica Cloud e Tecnologia do Brasil S.A. (" TCloud ") has entered into a purchase and sale agreement for quotas and other covenants, with the purpose of acquiring all quotas issued by IPNET Serviços em Nuvem e Desenvolvimento de Sistemas Ltda. (" IPNET ") and IPNET USA, LLC (" IPNET USA "), for a value of up to R$230 million, subject to the achievement of operational and financial metrics (" Transaction ").

IPNET engages in, among other activities, the resale of software and systems, as well as the provision of professional and managed services for adaptation, migration, and related support. With 20 years in the market, the group has been involved in the digital transformation of companies, currently employing approximately 260 specialized professionals, of which 140 are Google-certified, serving a diverse portfolio of over 1,400 clients. The net revenue generated in 2023 was R$218 million, representing an annual growth of 35%.

The Transaction documents contain terms and provisions common to this type of transaction, and its completion is subject to the fulfillment of certain precedent conditions, including obtaining the applicable antitrust authorization and the implementation of corporate reorganization involving the incorporation of the companies Metarj Soluções em Geotecnologia e Desenvolvimento de Sistemas Ltda. (" METARJ ") and XL Solutions Ltda. (" XL ") into IPNET.

The Transaction will expand TCloud's product portfolio and strengthen its professional and managed services, enabling its acceleration and growth. The investment also reinforces the Company's digital ecosystem in the B2B segment, advancing in innovative solutions.

São Paulo, July 22nd, 2024.

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Telefônica Brasil - Investor Relations

E-mail: ir.br@telefonica.com

https://ri.telefonica.com.br

