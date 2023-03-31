Telefônica Brasil S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET RECALCULATION OF THE AMOUNT OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL DELIBERATED ON MARCH 15, 2023 - Form 6-K

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

RECALCULATION OF THE AMOUNT OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL

DELIBERATED ON MARCH 15, 2023

In continuity to the Notice to Shareholders of March 15, 2023, published in the edition of March 16, 2023 of the newspaper Valor Econômico, Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders that due to acquisitions made under the Company's Share Buyback Program, the amount per share for the Interest on Capital deliberated by the Board of Directors on March 15, 2023 is now changed as follows:

From:

Type of Payment Declaration Date Shareholding Position Gross Amount per Share (R$) Withholding Income Tax (15%) Net Amount per Share (R$) Interest on Capital 03/15/2023 03/31/2023 0.17446988952 0.02617048342 0.14829940610

To:

Type of Payment Declaration Date Shareholding Position Gross Amount per Share (R$) Withholding Income Tax (15%) Net Amount per Share (R$) Interest on Capital 03/15/2023 03/31/2023 0.17452594815 0.02617889222 0.14834705593

The IoC will be paid individually to each shareholder, based on the shareholding position in the Company's records at the end of March 31, 2023. After this date, the shares will trade as "ex-interest". The Interest on Capital will be paid by April 30, 2024, and the Company's Executive Board is responsible for setting the exact date.

São Paulo, March 31, 2023.