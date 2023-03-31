Advanced search
    VIVT3   BRVIVTACNOR0

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(VIVT3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:51 2023-03-31 pm EDT
38.66 BRL   -3.52%
05:39pTelefônica Brasil S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET RECALCULATION OF THE AMOUNT OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL DELIBERATED ON MARCH 15, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
03/16Telefônica Brasil S A : MINUTES OF THE 214th FISCAL COUNCIL'S MEETING OF TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. HELD ON MARCH 15, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
03/16Telefônica Brasil S A : MINUTES OF THE 438th BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING OF TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. HELD ON MARCH 15, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
Telefônica Brasil S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET RECALCULATION OF THE AMOUNT OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL DELIBERATED ON MARCH 15, 2023 - Form 6-K

03/31/2023 | 05:39pm EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

RECALCULATION OF THE AMOUNT OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL

DELIBERATED ON MARCH 15, 2023

In continuity to the Notice to Shareholders of March 15, 2023, published in the edition of March 16, 2023 of the newspaper Valor Econômico, Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders that due to acquisitions made under the Company's Share Buyback Program, the amount per share for the Interest on Capital deliberated by the Board of Directors on March 15, 2023 is now changed as follows:

From:

Type of Payment Declaration Date Shareholding Position Gross Amount per Share (R$)

Withholding Income Tax

(15%)

Net Amount per Share (R$)

Interest on Capital

03/15/2023 03/31/2023 0.17446988952 0.02617048342 0.14829940610

To:

Type of Payment Declaration Date Shareholding Position Gross Amount per Share (R$)

Withholding Income Tax

(15%)

Net Amount per Share (R$)

Interest on Capital

03/15/2023 03/31/2023 0.17452594815 0.02617889222 0.14834705593

The IoC will be paid individually to each shareholder, based on the shareholding position in the Company's records at the end of March 31, 2023. After this date, the shares will trade as "ex-interest". The Interest on Capital will be paid by April 30, 2024, and the Company's Executive Board is responsible for setting the exact date.

São Paulo, March 31, 2023.

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Telefônica Brasil - Investor Relations

E-mail: ir.br@telefonica.com

www.telefonica.com.br/ri

Financials
Sales 2023 50 958 M 10 064 M 10 064 M
Net income 2023 4 714 M 931 M 931 M
Net Debt 2023 14 935 M 2 949 M 2 949 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,6x
Yield 2023 7,43%
Capitalization 66 659 M 13 165 M 13 165 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
EV / Sales 2024 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 32 759
Free-Float 25,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 40,07 BRL
Average target price 48,13 BRL
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Mauad Gebara Chief Revenue Officer
David Melcon Sanchez Friera CFO, Director & Chief Investor Officer
Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho Chairman
Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho Independent Director
José María del Rey Osorio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.3.83%13 021
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED20.48%169 687
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.34%162 367
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.74%120 006
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.69%102 147
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED31.92%75 849
