    VIVT3   BRVIVTACNOR0

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(VIVT3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/27 04:07:33 pm EDT
51.82 BRL   -1.18%
05:39pTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Presentation regarding the Acquisition of Oi's Mobile Assets
PU
04/25Brazil's TIM sees $4 bln boost from Oi mobile deal
RE
04/20Purchase of Brazil's Oi mobile operations is concluded, says TIM
RE
Telefônica Brasil S A : Presentation regarding the Acquisition of Oi's Mobile Assets

04/27/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
DISCLAIMER

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements concerning prospects and objectives regarding the capture of synergies, growth of the subscriber base, a breakdown of the various services to be offered and their respective results

Our actual results may differ materially from those contained in such forward- looking statements, due to a variety of factors, including Brazilian political and economic factors, the development of competitive technologies, access to the capital required to achieve those results, and the emergence of strong competition in the markets in which we operate

The exclusive purpose of such statements is to indicate how we intend to expand our business and they should therefore not be regarded as guarantees of future

performance

Value creation through acquisition of key assets, reinforcing leadership in mobile customer base, spectrum and overall experience

Acquired assets

R$ Billion

Spectrum

43 MHz

Acquisition Cost (ex net cash) + Earnout

5.4

Acquisition Cost

5.3

in 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz and 900 MHz frequencies, with Nationwide coverage

Closing (90%)²

4.9

Retained (10%) to be paid in 120 days

0.5

Mobile Customer Base

12.5 mn accesses

Cash position²

(0.1)

37% in postpaid and 63% in prepaid

Earnout³ - 12 months

0.1

Sites

Additional Contracts

0.3

2.7k sites¹

Transition Service Agreement4 0.1

Reinforcing the capacity and capillarity of our network

Data Transmission Contract5 (NPV) 0.2

1 - Total lease liability of R$1.4 billion NPV (unaudited figure). Half of the sites to be offered for sale in order to comply with the antitrust's (CADE) remedy. 2 - Cash position of R$0.1 billion held by SPE Garliava at the date of the closing. 3 - Additional value to be paid, conditioned to the achievement of certain operating metrics. 4 - Network, IT and customer services to be provided by Oi for a period of 12 months. 5 - Contract of Data Transmission with Oi for a period of 10 years.

Mobile consolidation reaffirming Vivo as LatAm's largest customer base, enhancing our positioning throughout Brazil

Vivo's Mobile Market Position by State

Market leader

+5 states

  • 2nd place

  • 3rd place

Leadership in 17 states, which represent 66% of Brazil's GDP and 67% of the population²

  • 1 - Considering Vivo's mobile access base of 84.6 million as per ANATEL's February 2022 figures and customer base coming from Oi, 12.5 million.

  • 2 - GDP and Population Source: IBGE 2019.

New customers to benefit from Vivo's second-to-none network, offers and customer support

Customers coming from Oi Mobile will benefit from the following assets

1 - Vivo's stores + dealers. 2 - ANATEL's 2021 Satisfaction and Perceived Quality Survey.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 21:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
