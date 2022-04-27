Telefônica Brasil S A : Presentation regarding the Acquisition of Oi's Mobile Assets

DISCLAIMER

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements concerning prospects and objectives regarding the capture of synergies, growth of the subscriber base, a breakdown of the various services to be offered and their respective results

Our actual results may differ materially from those contained in such forward- looking statements, due to a variety of factors, including Brazilian political and economic factors, the development of competitive technologies, access to the capital required to achieve those results, and the emergence of strong competition in the markets in which we operate

The exclusive purpose of such statements is to indicate how we intend to expand our business and they should therefore not be regarded as guarantees of future

performance

Value creation through acquisition of key assets, reinforcing leadership in mobile customer base, spectrum and overall experience Acquired assets R$ Billion Spectrum 43 MHz Acquisition Cost (ex net cash) + Earnout 5.4 Acquisition Cost 5.3 in 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz and 900 MHz frequencies, with Nationwide coverage Closing (90%)² 4.9 Retained (10%) to be paid in 120 days 0.5 Mobile Customer Base 12.5 mn accesses Cash position² (0.1) 37% in postpaid and 63% in prepaid Earnout³ - 12 months 0.1 Sites Additional Contracts 0.3 2.7k sites¹ Transition Service Agreement4 0.1 Reinforcing the capacity and capillarity of our network Data Transmission Contract5 (NPV) 0.2 1 - Total lease liability of R$1.4 billion NPV (unaudited figure). Half of the sites to be offered for sale in order to comply with the antitrust's (CADE) remedy. 2 - Cash position of R$0.1 billion held by SPE Garliava at the date of the closing. 3 - Additional value to be paid, conditioned to the achievement of certain operating metrics. 4 - Network, IT and customer services to be provided by Oi for a period of 12 months. 5 - Contract of Data Transmission with Oi for a period of 10 years.

Mobile consolidation reaffirming Vivo as LatAm's largest customer base, enhancing our positioning throughout Brazil Vivo's Mobile Market Position by State Market leader +5 states 2nd place

3rd place Leadership in 17 states, which represent 66% of Brazil's GDP and 67% of the population² 1 - Considering Vivo's mobile access base of 84.6 million as per ANATEL's February 2022 figures and customer base coming from Oi, 12.5 million.

2 - GDP and Population Source: IBGE 2019.

New customers to benefit from Vivo's second-to-none network, offers and customer support

Customers coming from Oi Mobile will benefit from the following assets

1 - Vivo's stores + dealers. 2 - ANATEL's 2021 Satisfaction and Perceived Quality Survey.