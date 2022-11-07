Telefônica Brasil S A : QUARTERLY INFORMATION - Form 6-K 11/07/2022 | 06:14am EST Send by mail :

(Free translation from the original issued in Portuguese. In the event of discrepancies, the Portuguese language version prevails) Independent auditors' review report on the consolidated and individual interim financial information To the Management and Shareholders of Telefônica Brasil S.A. São Paulo - SP Introduction We have reviewed the consolidated and individual interim financial information of Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company"), included in the Quarterly Information Form - "ITR" for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which comprise the balance sheet as of September 30, 2022, and the related statements of income and comprehensive income for the three- and nine-month periods then ended and changes in equity and cash flows for the nine-month period then ended, in addition to the summary of the main accounting policies and other explanatory information. The Company Management is responsible for preparing the consolidated and individual interim financial statements in accordance with the accounting standard CPC 21(R1) - Interim financial reporting and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and for presenting the aforementioned information in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) that apply to the preparation of the Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on such interim financial information based on our review. Scope of the review We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards for reviewing interim financial information (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of the interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with audit standards and, as a result, we cannot provide assurance that we have discovered all the significant matters that could have been identified by an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. 1 Conclusion on the Company and consolidated interim financial information Based on our review we are not aware of any facts that lead us to believe the consolidated and individual interim financial information included in the aforesaid "ITR" has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the accounting standard(R1) and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information - "ITR", and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM). Other matters Statement of value added The aforementioned quarterly financial information include consolidated and individual Statements of Value Added (DVA) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, which are the responsibility of Company's Management and are presented as supplementary information for IAS 34 purpose. This financial statement was subject to review procedures conducted together with the review of the quarterly financial information, for the purpose to conclude whether it has been reconciled with the interim financial information and accounting records, as applicable, and if its form and content comply with the criteria set out in the accounting standard CPC09 - "Statements of Value Added". Our review did not detect any facts that lead us to believe that the DVA has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria established in this accounting standard and consistently in relation to the consolidated and individual interim financial statements taken as a whole. Audit and review of the prior year and comparative period The consolidated and individual balance sheets as of December 31, 2021 were audited by other independent auditors, who issued an unqualified report thereon dated February 18, 2022. The accompanying consolidated and individual interim financial information for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which comprise the related statements of income and comprehensive income for the three- and nine-month periods then ended, and changes in equity and cash flows for the nine-month period then ended, have been previously reviewed by other independent auditors who issued an unqualified report dated October 22, 2021. Baker Tilly 4Partners, operating under the name Baker Tilly, is a member firm of the Baker Tilly International global network, whose members are separate and independent legal entities. 2 Other issues--Continued The amounts related to the consolidated and individual statements of value added (DVA) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 have been subjected to the same review procedures by those independent auditors and, based on their review, those independent auditors have issued an audit opinion reporting that they are not aware of any facts that would lead them to believe that the DVA has not been prepared, in all material respects, consistently with the Company and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole. São Paulo, October 21, 2022. Baker Tilly 4Partners Auditores Independentes S.S. CRC 2SP-031.269/O-1 Nelson Varandas dos Santos Accountant CRC 1SP-197.110/O-3 3 TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. Balance Sheets At September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (In thousands of reais) (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Company Consolidated Company Consolidated ASSETS Note 09.30.22 12.31.21 09.30.22 12.31.21 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Note 09.30.22 12.31.21 09.30.22 12.31.21 Current assets 19,432,872 20,655,171 21,094,353 21,060,168 Current liabilities 23,375,978 22,321,331 24,787,207 22,459,398 Cash and cash equivalents 3 5,098,516 6,187,360 6,026,138 6,448,483 Personnel, social charges and benefits 15 1,006,143 848,819 1,069,449 888,324 Financial investments 4 984 30,109 984 30,109 Trade accounts payable 16 7,459,692 7,085,058 7,751,141 7,132,402 Trade accounts receivable 5 8,300,112 8,064,097 8,638,206 8,100,269 Income and social contribution taxes payable 8.b 224,019 - 273,526 3,068 Inventories 6 767,404 632,514 770,980 639,825 Taxes, charges and contributions payable 17 1,028,652 1,465,039 1,072,648 1,485,157 Prepaid expenses 7 1,297,110 1,004,786 1,531,677 1,006,425 Dividends and interest on equity 18.b 5,107,867 4,265,715 5,107,867 4,265,715 Income and social contribution taxes recoverable 8.a 456,147 376,750 474,845 382,386 Provisions and contingencies 19 1,592,256 698,098 2,177,392 702,314 Taxes, charges and contributions recoverable 9 2,746,821 3,704,407 2,775,326 3,716,169 Loans, financing, debentures, leases, 5G licenses and liabilities for the acquisition of a company 20 5,859,010 6,903,208 6,000,372 6,906,892 Judicial deposits and garnishments 10 124,747 105,876 125,908 106,963 Deferred revenue 21 592,446 599,873 818,205 604,646 Dividends and interest on equity 18.a - 12,396 - - Derivative financial instruments 31.a 95,947 4,538 95,947 4,538 Derivative financial instruments 31.a 184,173 6,451 184,173 6,451 Other liabilities 22 409,946 450,983 420,660 466,342 Other assets 11 456,858 530,425 566,116 623,088 Non-current assets 100,258,946 94,611,264 101,278,073 94,603,365 Non-current liabilities 27,223,175 23,017,908 28,439,787 23,197,939 Long-term assets 5,335,343 5,418,518 5,903,722 5,734,277 Personnel, social charges and benefits 15 38,823 21,522 38,840 21,533 Financial investments 4 47,171 37,044 47,397 37,238 Income and social contribution taxes payable 8.b 100,901 97,668 100,901 97,668 Trade accounts receivable 5 414,626 470,882 414,626 470,882 Taxes, charges and contributions payable 17 2,580,422 1,719,528 2,714,740 1,771,185 Prepaid expenses 7 848,245 442,263 869,753 442,268 Deferred taxes 8.c 3,772,137 4,172,044 3,772,137 4,172,044 Deferred taxes 8.c - - 348,796 121,748 Provisions and contingencies 19 6,028,485 5,602,382 6,621,524 5,720,928 Income and social contribution taxes recoverable 8.a - 2,692 - 2,692 Loans, financing, debentures, leases, 5G licenses and liabilities for the acquisition of a company 20 13,263,390 10,021,541 13,747,209 10,027,086 Taxes, charges and contributions recoverable 9 1,052,206 1,340,869 1,059,329 1,340,872 Deferred revenue 21 153,045 153,839 153,145 153,864 Judicial deposits and garnishments 10 2,589,494 2,560,421 2,759,676 2,724,215 Derivative financial instruments 31.a 75,188 69,022 75,188 69,022 Derivative financial instruments 31.a 48,110 54,433 48,110 54,433 Other liabilities 22 1,210,784 1,160,362 1,216,103 1,164,609 Other assets 11 335,491 509,914 356,035 539,929 Investments 12 6,379,784 707,008 344,939 356,290 TOTAL LIABILITIES 50,599,153 45,339,239 53,226,994 45,657,337 Property, plant and equipment 13 44,933,202 44,387,672 45,539,264 44,408,491 Intangible assets 14 43,610,617 44,098,066 49,490,148 44,104,307 Equity 69,092,665 69,927,196 69,092,665 69,927,196 Capital 23.a 63,571,416 63,571,416 63,571,416 63,571,416 Capital reserves 23.b 299,380 754,443 299,380 754,443 Revenue reserves 23.c 3,559,478 3,504,656 3,559,478 3,504,656 Retained earnings 1,616,104 - 1,616,104 - Additional proposed dividends 23.d - 2,028,524 - 2,028,524 Equity valuation adjustment 23.e 46,287 68,157 46,287 68,157 Non-controlling shareholders 23.h - - 52,767 79,000 TOTAL EQUITY 69,092,665 69,927,196 69,145,432 70,006,196 TOTAL ASSETS 119,691,818 115,266,435 122,372,426 115,663,533 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 119,691,818 115,266,435 122,372,426 115,663,533 4 TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. Statements of Income Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of reais, except earnings per share) (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Company Consolidated Three-month periods ended Nine-month periods ended Three-month periods ended Nine-month periods ended Note 09.30.22 09.30.21 09.30.22 09.30.21 09.30.22 09.30.21 09.30.22 09.30.21 Net operating revenue 24 11,584,269 10,943,415 34,013,055 32,296,982 12,198,995 11,033,251 35,381,924 32,531,671 Cost of sales and services 25 (6,512,223) (6,148,856) (19,045,078) (17,980,615) (7,050,181) (6,189,521) (20,177,964) (18,094,587) Gross profit 5,072,046 4,794,559 14,967,977 14,316,367 5,148,814 4,843,730 15,203,960 14,437,084 Operating income (expenses) (3,375,919) (2,904,647) (10,430,175) (9,118,559) (3,422,326) (2,945,886) (10,566,742) (9,210,727) Selling expenses 25 (2,885,267) (2,894,536) (8,755,384) (8,794,381) (2,948,384) (2,895,940) (8,871,688) (8,808,306) General and administrative expenses 25 (641,397) (633,066) (1,927,535) (1,870,879) (653,993) (648,466) (1,968,133) (1,906,923) Other income 26 500,424 588,526 940,296 2,437,496 504,842 588,870 935,193 2,438,203 Other expenses 26 (319,409) (105,869) (650,769) (1,048,052) (319,470) (111,345) (648,924) (1,057,627) Equity in results of investees 12 (30,270) 140,298 (36,783) 157,257 (5,321) 120,995 (13,190) 123,926 Operating income 1,696,127 1,889,912 4,537,802 5,197,808 1,726,488 1,897,844 4,637,218 5,226,357 Financial income 27 1,061,654 232,450 1,860,198 1,046,347 1,094,548 239,684 1,927,438 1,059,258 Financial expenses 27 (1,089,968) (490,098) (3,003,233) (1,775,921) (1,132,075) (494,075) (3,090,016) (1,785,575) Income before taxes 1,667,813 1,632,264 3,394,767 4,468,234 1,688,961 1,643,453 3,474,640 4,500,040 Income and social contribution taxes 8.d (228,020) (314,495) (436,088) (863,385) (252,494) (328,754) (542,615) (898,261) Net income for the period 1,439,793 1,317,769 2,958,679 3,604,849 1,436,467 1,314,699 2,932,025 3,601,779 Attributable to: Controlling shareholders 23.i 1,439,793 1,317,769 2,958,679 3,604,849 1,439,793 1,317,769 2,958,679 3,604,849 Non-controlling shareholders 23.i - - - - (3,326) (3,070) (26,654) (3,070) Basic and diluted earnings per common share (in R$) 23.g 0.86 0.78 1.77 2.14 5 TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. Statements of Changes in Equity Nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of reais) (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Capital reserves Revenue reserves Capital Share premium account Other capital reserves Treasury shares Legal reserve Tax incentive reserve Retained earnings Proposed additional dividends Equity valuation adjustment Parent Company equity Non-controlling shareholders Consolidated equity Balance on December 31, 2020 63,571,416 63,074 1,229,730 (110,541) 3,073,334 76,345 - 1,587,518 65,888 69,556,764 - 69,556,764 Payment of additional dividend for 2020 - - - - - - - (1,587,518) - (1,587,518) - (1,587,518) Unclaimed dividends and interest on equity - - - - - - 54,644 - - 54,644 - 54,644 Adjustment - Tax incentives - - - - - 38,303 (38,303) - - - - - Repurchase of common shares to be held in treasury - - - (382,900) - - - - - (382,900) - (382,900) Other comprehensive income - - - - - - - - 1,921 1,921 - 1,921 Equity interest in FiBrasil - - 1,370 - - - - - - 1,370 278 1,648 Sale of investment in CloudCo Brasil - - 31,365 - - - - - - 31,365 47,675 79,040 Equity transactions - - (16) - - - - - - (16) - (16) Net income for the period - - - - - - 3,604,849 - - 3,604,849 (3,070) 3,601,779 Interim interest on equity - - - - - - (1,930,000) - - (1,930,000) - (1,930,000) Balance on September 30, 2021 63,571,416 63,074 1,262,449 (493,441) 3,073,334 114,648 1,691,190 - 67,809 69,350,479 44,883 69,395,362 Unclaimed dividends and interest on equity - - - - - - 61,592 - - 61,592 - 61,592 Adjustment - Tax incentives - - - - - 4,706 (4,706) - - - - - Repurchase of common shares to be held in treasury - - - (113,095) - - - - - (113,095) - (113,095) Other comprehensive income - - - - - - 262,901 - 348 263,249 (3) 263,246 Equity interest in FiBrasil - - 812 - - - - - - 812 (278) 534 Sale of investment in CloudCo Brasil and IoTCo Brasil - - 34,646 - - - - - - 34,646 41,335 75,981 Equity transactions - - (2) - - - - - - (2) - (2) Net income for the period - - - - - - 2,634,515 - - 2,634,515 (6,937) 2,627,578 Allocation of income: Legal reserve - - - - 311,968 - (311,968) - - - - - Interim interest on equity - - - - - - (805,000) - - (805,000) - (805,000) Interim dividends - - - - - - (1,500,000) - - (1,500,000) - (1,500,000) Additional proposed dividends - - - - - - (2,028,524) 2,028,524 - - - - Balance on December 31, 2021 63,571,416 63,074 1,297,905 (606,536) 3,385,302 119,354 - 2,028,524 68,157 69,927,196 79,000 70,006,196 Payment of additional dividend for 2021 - - - - - - - (2,028,524) - (2,028,524) - (2,028,524) Unclaimed dividends and interest on equity - - - - - - 72,247 - - 72,247 - 72,247 Adjustment - Tax incentives - - - - - 54,822 (54,822) - - - - - Cancellation of common shares - - (606,536) 606,536 - - - - - - - - Repurchase of common shares to be held in treasury - - - (457,481) - - - - - (457,481) - (457,481) Right of Withdrawal of Shareholders - Acquisition of Garliava - - - (14) - - - - - (14) - (14) Other comprehensive income - - - - - - - - (21,870) (21,870) - (21,870) Equity interest in FiBrasil and AIX - - 2,432 - - - - - - 2,432 - 2,432 Non-controlling shareholder interests in Vivo Ventures - - - - - - - - - - 421 421 Net income for the period - - - - - - 2,958,679 - - 2,958,679 (26,654) 2,932,025 Interim interest on equity - - - - - - (1,360,000) - - (1,360,000) - (1,360,000) Balance on September 30, 2022 63,571,416 63,074 693,801 (457,495) 3,385,302 174,176 1,616,104 - 46,287 69,092,665 52,767 69,145,432 6 TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. Statements of Other Comprehensive Income Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of reais) (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Company Consolidated Three-month periods ended NIne-month periods ended Three-month periods ended NIne-month periods ended 09.30.22 09.30.21 09.30.22 09.30.21 09.30.22 09.30.21 09.30.22 09.30.21 Net income for the period 1,439,793 1,317,769 2,958,679 3,604,849 1,436,467 1,314,699 2,932,025 3,601,779 Other comprehensive income (losses) that may be reclassified into income (losses) in subsequent periods (5,502) 15,370 (21,788) 2,131 (5,502) 15,370 (21,788) 2,131 Gains (losses) on derivative financial instruments (2,602) 11,978 1,537 5,825 (2,602) 11,978 1,537 5,825 Taxes 886 (4,073) (522) (1,981) 886 (4,073) (522) (1,981) Cumulative Translation Adjustments (CTA) (3,786) 7,465 (22,803) (1,713) (3,786) 7,465 (22,803) (1,713) Other comprehensive income (losses) not to be reclassified into income (losses) in subsequent periods (48) (95) (82) (210) (48) (95) (82) (210) Unrealized losses on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (73) (144) (124) (318) (73) (144) (124) (318) Taxes 25 49 42 108 25 49 42 108 Other comprehensive income (5,550) 15,275 (21,870) 1,921 (5,550) 15,275 (21,870) 1,921 Comprehensive income for the period - net of taxes 1,434,243 1,333,044 2,936,809 3,606,770 1,430,917 1,329,974 2,910,155 3,603,700 Attributable to: Controlling shareholders 1,434,243 1,333,044 2,936,809 3,606,770 1,434,243 1,333,044 2,936,809 3,606,770 Non-controlling shareholders - - - - (3,326) (3,070) (26,654) (3,070) 7 TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. Statements of Value Added Nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands in reais) (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Company Consolidated 09.30.22 09.30.21 09.30.22 09.30.21 Revenues 43,508,834 43,790,520 45,104,133 44,062,133 Sale of goods and services 42,757,499 41,973,923 44,402,984 42,251,871 Other revenues 1,689,385 2,920,339 1,701,632 2,923,588 Provision for impairment of trade accounts receivable (938,050) (1,103,742) (1,000,483) (1,113,326) Inputs acquired from third parties (15,976,499) (15,951,472) (16,821,573) (15,980,495) Cost of goods and products sold and services rendered (10,901,216) (10,546,801) (11,714,720) (10,569,246) Materials, electric energy, third-party services and other expenses (5,555,179) (6,283,912) (5,584,618) (6,291,805) Loss/recovery of assets 479,896 879,241 477,765 880,556 Gross value added 27,532,335 27,839,048 28,282,560 28,081,638 Withholdings (9,053,377) (8,963,727) (9,396,650) (8,972,079) Depreciation and amortization (9,053,377) (8,963,727) (9,396,650) (8,972,079) Net value added produced 18,478,958 18,875,321 18,885,910 19,109,559 Value added received in transfer 1,823,415 1,203,604 1,914,248 1,183,184 Equity in results of investees (36,783) 157,257 (13,190) 123,926 Financial income 1,860,198 1,046,347 1,927,438 1,059,258 Total undistributed value added 20,302,373 20,078,925 20,800,158 20,292,743 Distribution of value added 20,302,373 20,078,925 20,800,158 20,292,743 Personnel, social charges and benefits 3,997,765 3,504,905 4,167,952 3,601,649 Direct compensation 2,718,251 2,391,242 2,831,314 2,456,504 Benefits 1,118,082 961,050 1,166,287 987,038 Government Severance Indemnity Fund for Employees (FGTS) 161,432 152,613 170,351 158,107 Taxes, charges and contributions 9,494,993 10,363,960 9,726,353 10,474,284 Federal 3,428,545 3,594,650 3,634,294 3,698,235 State 5,899,878 6,577,185 5,905,076 6,577,347 Local 166,570 192,125 186,983 198,702 Debt remuneration 3,850,936 2,605,211 3,973,828 2,615,031 Interest 2,915,057 1,726,739 2,998,035 1,735,434 Rental 935,879 878,472 975,793 879,597 Equity remuneration 2,958,679 3,604,849 2,932,025 3,601,779 Interest on equity distribution 1,360,000 1,930,000 1,360,000 1,930,000 Retained profit 1,598,679 1,674,849 1,598,679 1,674,849 Non-controlling shareholders - - (26,654) (3,070) 8 TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. Statements of Cash Flows NIne-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands in reais) (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Company Consolidated 09.30.22 09.30.21 09.30.22 09.30.21 Cash flows from operating activities Income before taxes 3,394,767 4,468,234 3,474,640 4,500,040 Adjustment for: Depreciation and amortization 9,053,377 8,963,727 9,396,650 8,972,079 Foreign exchange accruals on derivative financial instruments 20,572 18,147 20,572 18,147 Interest/indexation accruals for assets and liabilities 613,970 704,299 629,639 705,530 Investment write-offs - (358,439) - (358,439) Equity in results of investees 36,783 (157,257) 13,190 (123,926) Gains on write-off/sale of assets (517,992) (436,955) (519,009) (438,485) Provision for impairment - accounts receivable 938,050 1,103,742 1,000,483 1,113,326 Change in liability provisions 229,822 399,229 413,518 408,515 Write-off and reversals for impairment - inventories 23,051 42,581 24,863 42,798 Pension plans and other post-retirement benefits 30,749 45,818 31,825 47,316 Provisions for tax, civil, labor and regulatory contingencies, fines for contract cancellations and contingent liabilities 650,769 935,010 648,924 936,436 Interest accruals (loans, financing, debentures, leases, 5G licenses and liabilities for the acquisition of a company - Garliava) 1,425,141 625,574 1,470,142 625,858 Others (8,192) (26,508) (8,192) (27,336) Changes in assets and liabilities Trade accounts receivable (465,313) (888,130) (434,774) (915,217) Inventories (157,941) (3,863) (156,019) (4,998) Taxes recoverable (343,675) (2,146,125) (371,107) (2,147,755) Prepaid expenses (522,980) (370,367) (524,400) (371,491) Other assets 99,792 (17,554) 41,640 (24,273) Personnel, social charges and benefits 174,624 293,839 198,432 309,082 Trade accounts payable 130,251 780,985 (51,070) 823,997 Taxes, charges and contributions 1,459,840 1,267,756 1,374,779 1,276,010 Provisions for tax, civil, labor and regulatory contingencies (744,730) (839,652) (811,979) (846,952) Other liabilities (45,483) 179,078 105,260 178,277 12,080,485 10,114,935 12,493,367 10,198,499 Cash generated from operations 15,475,252 14,583,169 15,968,007 14,698,539 Interest paid (loans, financing, debentures, leases, 5G licenses and liabilities for the acquisition of a company - Garliava) (1,084,123) (616,240) (1,114,790) (616,552) Income and social contribution taxes paid (509,195) (66,581) (586,899) (94,775) Net cash generated by operating activities 13,881,934 13,900,348 14,266,318 13,987,212 Cash flows from investing activities Additions to PP&E and intangible assets and others (6,969,862) (6,552,779) (6,974,884) (6,555,835) Cash received from sale of PP&E 598,181 495,922 598,184 497,948 Payment for acquisition of investments and capital contribution in subsidiary (5,161,786) (38,015) (4,906,921) - Cash received on the sale of investments 161,057 244,120 161,057 244,120 Redemption of judicial deposits 56,540 111,351 57,359 112,603 Cash and cash equivalents from company acquisitions - - 64,056 - Dividend and interest on equity distributions received 51,125 - - - Loan concessions to subsidiary - (8,200) - - Net cash used in investing activities (11,264,745) (5,747,601) (11,001,149) (5,701,164) Cash flows from financing activities New loans and debentures 4,500,000 - 4,500,000 - Payment of loans, financing, debentures, leases, 5G licenses and liabilities for the acquisition of a company - Garliava (5,417,856) (2,804,501) (5,450,758) (2,805,441) Derivative financial instrument receipts 45,241 34,620 45,241 34,620 Derivative financial instrument payments (104,332) (45,572) (104,332) (45,572) Repurchase of shares to be held in treasury (457,495) (382,900) (457,495) (382,900) Dividend and interest on equity distributions paid (2,271,591) (2,185,888) (2,271,591) (2,185,888) Capital subscriptions made by noncontrolling shareholders in subsidiaries - - 51,421 25,000 Net cash used in financing activities (3,706,033) (5,384,241) (3,687,514) (5,360,181) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,088,844) 2,768,506 (422,345) 2,925,867 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 6,187,360 5,517,354 6,448,483 5,762,081 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 5,098,516 8,285,860 6,026,138 8,687,948 9 (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Telefônica Brasil S. A. NOTES TO THE INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INFORMATION Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated) 1) OPERATIONS a) Background information Telefônica Brasil S.A. (the "Company" or "Telefônica Brasil") is a publicly-held corporation whose main corporate purpose is operating telecommunications services; development of activities necessary or complementary to the execution of such services, in accordance with the concessions, authorizations and permissions granted; rendering value-added services; offering integrated solutions, management and provision of services related to: (i) data centers, including hosting and co-location; (ii) storage, processing and management of data, information, texts, images, videos, applications and information systems and similar; (iii) information technology; (iv) information and communication security; and (v) electronic security systems; licensing and sublicensing of software of any nature, among others. The Company's principal offices are located at 1376, Engenheiro Luis Carlos Berrini Avenue, in the city and state of São Paulo, Brazil. It is a member of the Telefónica Group ("Group"), based in Spain which operates in several countries across Europe and Latin America. On September 30, 2022, Telefónica S.A. ("Telefónica"), the Group holding company, held a total direct and indirect interest in the Company of 74.20% (73.58% on December 31, 2021). The Company is registered with the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM") and its shares are traded on the B3. It is also registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), backed by its common shares, are traded on the New York Stock Exchange ("New York Stock Exchange"-"NYSE"). b) Operations The Company renders services for: (i) Fixed Switched Telephone Service Concession Arrangement ("STFC"); (ii) Multimedia Communication Service ("SCM", data communication, including broadband internet); (iii) Personal Mobile Service ("SMP"); and (iv) Conditioned Access Service ("SEAC" - Pay TV) and Private Limited Service ("SLP"), throughout Brazil, through concessions and authorizations, in addition to other activities. Service concessions and authorizations are granted by Brazil's Telecommunications Regulatory Agency ("ANATEL"), the agency responsible for the regulation of the Brazilian telecommunications sector under the terms of Law No. 9472 of July 16, 1997 - General Telecommunications Law ("Lei Geral das Telecomunicações" - LGT). In accordance with the STFC service concession agreement, every two years, over the life of the agreement's 20-year term ending on December 31, 2025, the Company will pay a fee equivalent to 2% of its prior-year STFC revenue, net of applicable taxes and social contribution taxes (Note 22). Before Law no. 13.879 / 2019 came into effect authorizations for the use of radio frequencies were commonly granted for 15 years and could be extended only once, for the same term. Following the normative changes in the aforementioned Law, successive extensions of authorization grants were allowed, though applicability to the current terms was only clarified by Decree no. 10.402 / 2020, which detailed the requirements related to the new successive extension regime and that the current authorizations are also covered by the new regime. The Decree defined ANATEL's parameters for evaluating the scope of extension requests, such as ensuring the efficient use of radio frequencies, competitive aspects, meeting the public interest and fulfilling obligations already assumed with ANATEL. 10 (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Telefônica Brasil S. A. NOTES TO THE INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INFORMATION Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated) Currently, each two years, following the first extension, the Company must pay a charge equivalent to 2% of revenues earned through the SMP provision in the year prior, net of taxes and social contributions (Note 22), and for certain terms, in the 15th year, the Company will pay only the equivalent of 1% of its prior-year revenue. The calculation considers the net revenue from Basic and Alternative Service Plans. In July 2018, ANATEL published Resolution No. 695 with a new public spectrum price regulation. This Resolution established new criteria for the costs of license extensions. The formula includes the authorization time, regional revenue and the spectrum used by the provider. Part of the payment can be converted into investment commitments. The information on the authorizations for the use of radiofrequency bands for SMP granted to the Company is the same as in Note 1b) Operations , as disclosed in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. Extension of authorizations for the 850 MHz, 900 MHz and 1800 MHz bands With respect to the extension of authorizations for the 850 MHz bands, ANATEL through Judgment No. 510 of September 30, 2020, determined that (i) the Superintendence of Granting and Resources for Provision ("SOR") addresses the requests for extension of authorizations for the use of radio frequencies in force in sub-bands A and B, proposing primary grants until November 29, 2028, if legal and regulatory requirements are met; and that (ii) the extension value should be discounted to net present value, to reflect the economic value (market value) of the bands. Having complied with the SOR procedures, the ANATEL Board through Judgment No. 618, of November 26, 2020, extended the term of the authorization for the right to use radio frequencies, for bands 869.0 to 880.0 MHz, 824.0 to 835.0 MHz, 890.0 to 891.5 MHz and 845.0 to 846.5 MHz, associated with Authorization Term No. 001/2006 / PVCP / SPV- ANATEL through to November 29, 2028. No exclusivity was granted, being on a primary basis and restricted to the provision area serving the State of Rio de Janeiro, pursuant to Act No. 7,281, of November 26, 2020. The extension granted for a period less than the maximum limit provided for by Law (20 years), in the opinion of ANATEL, was to promote a reorganization and readaptation of the channel. Alternative calculation methods (biannual charges and Resolution No. 695/2018, as approved in the Public Price Regulation for the Right to Use Radio Frequencies ("PPDUR")) is justified on the grounds that the current regulatory instruments are not expected to involve a second extension. ANATEL further determined that 10% should be effectively paid in cash and the remaining 90% settled in the form of investments. Similarly, ANATEL extended the period of validity of authorizations for the right to use radio frequencies relating to the 869.0 to 880.0 MHz, 824.0 to 835.0 MHz, 890.0 to 891.5 MHz and 845.0 MHz bands at 846.5 MHz in the area of provision equivalent to the Federal District, associated with the Authorization Term No. 003/2006/PVCP/SPV-ANATEL. Extension authorizations were granted for the State of Rio de Janeiro, under term and payment conditions. The Company and other providers appealed certain conditions for the renewal of the license, including the evaluation criteria and certain obligations. ANATEL dismissed the appeals and submitted the process to the Federal Audit Court for ratification of the calculations referring to the amount due for the extension. In September 2022, the Federal Court of Auditors ("TCU") defined a standard procedure for authorizations, other than the extensions of the awards for 850 MHz to 2028, acquired prior to the publication of Law No 13.879/2019 to regulate the conduct of the bidding process. This decision affected the expectation for tenders to 2028 (to 850 MHz). The Company appealed the decision and the case continues under review of the TCU. As a condition for renewing the 850 MHz sub-band license, a judicial writ of mandamus is being filed, though the security was denied in the first instance, and the appeal is pending judgment at the Federal Regional Court of the First Region.

11 (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Telefônica Brasil S. A. NOTES TO THE INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INFORMATION Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated) The terms of authorization for the use of the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz sub-bands are expected to expire by 2023. With the exception of authorization terms No. 002/2005/PVCP/SPV-ANATEL and No. 017/2005/ PVCP/SPV-ANATEL, associated, respectively, to the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz sub-bands in sector 3 of the PGO (region in the state of MG), the use authorizations for these sub-bands had not previously been extended. ANATEL has the discretion to proceed with the extension under the terms of the authorization allowing for an extension for 15 years in return for payment equivalent to 2% of the net operating revenue of the SMP, paid biannually. However, ANATEL recently selected another operator (TIM) to which it granted an authorization extension for the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz bands up to 2032. Should ANATEL decide to treat the Company's authorizations in a similar manner to the 2032 sectorial relocation of the associated pipelines in the sub-bands, as applied for the 850 MHz sub-bands, this will shorten by six year the term of the original authorizations which have yet to be extended (15 years terms, expiring in 2038). As to the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz authorizations in sector 3 (Minas Gerais), which have already been extended, this decision would represent an extension of nine years for these authorization terms (30 years, 15 years of which original term and 15 years extension) 5G License Auctions On December 3, 2021, ANATEL signed the Terms of Authorization for the Use of Blocks of Radiofrequencies Associated with SMP No. 86, 87 and 88/2021 ("Terms"), in the radio frequency sub-bands of 2,300 MHz to 2,390 MHz, 3,300 MHz to 3,700 MHz and 24.3 GHz to 27.5 GHz, from auctions for the implementation of fifth generation technology ("5G"), held by ANATEL on November 4 and 5, 2021, which were awarded to the Company as the successful bidder. These authorizations are valid for 20 years, starting on December 8, 2021, date of publication of the present extracts of the Terms in the Diário Oficial da União ("DOU"), upon payment, associated with the authorizations for the provision of SMP, issued by Terms no. 78/2012/PVCP/SPV -ANATEL, n.o. 05/2010/PVCP/SPV-ANATEL and N.o. 06/2010/PVCP/SPV-ANATEL, renewable, successively, pursuant to Law 9472/1997. Pursuant to the scope of the Bidding Notice, the successful bidder operators jointly constituted 3.5 GHz Band Management Entity ("EAF"). The Entity Administering the Connectivity of Schools ("EACE") was formed by the successful bidders. As a requirement for obtaining these authorizations, the Company, as well as the other successful telecommunication service bidder providers, assumed a series of commitments. For the 2.3 GHz and 3.5 GHz spectrum band obligations for coverage commitments and fiber optic backbone network deployment in locations with little or no connectivity infrastructure. In addition, the successful bidders for the 3.5 GHz band must fund all activities related to the migration of satellite TV services from the C band to the Ku band (notably the migration of TVROs and mitigation of interference in the FSS systems), for the construction of six high-capacity info-ways by laying sub fluvial cables for the Integrated and Sustainable Amazon Program ("PAIS") and the implementation of private (fixed and mobile) communication networks reserved for the Federal Public Administration. EAF will be responsible for the execution of these activities. The successful bidders for the 26 GHz spectrum bands will be required to fund EACE's activities for broadband connectivity projects for public schools to be selected across the country. Authorizations in the 450 MHz band As part of the 2012 auctions, ANATEL allocated a 450 MHz frequency lot associated with the 2.5 GHz band, designed to meet the demand for voice and data services in remote rural areas. Following the acquisition of 450 MHz concessions, the Company assumed an obligation to provide infrastructure in rural areas in the states of Alagoas, Ceará, Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, Sergipe and the interior of São Paulo, covering 2,556 municipalities. 12 (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Telefônica Brasil S. A. NOTES TO THE INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INFORMATION Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated) Recently, the ANATEL Board of Directors determined the cancellation of the TIM, Oi and Claro authorizations. The termination decision was based on a commitment term in the bidding notice related to the acquisition of authorizations, requiring the band to be returned by buyers if they had not yet activated the service within 36 months from the date of approval of the grants. As ANATEL is still assessing other cases, it is possible that it may take a similar view with regards to the Company's 450 MHz authorizations. c) Corporate events in 2022 c.1) Constitution of Digital Education Joint Venture On April 8, 2022, the Company and Ânima Holding S.A. ("Ânima Educação") formed VivaE Educação Digital S.A., a joint venture for digital education services. On that date, following the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent (including the approval of the operation upon the final ruling by the Administrative Council of Economic Defense - CADE), the corporate documents and commercial agreements were finalized enabling the startup of the joint-venture operations. Operations will provide online qualification courses focused on lifelong learning and employability in areas such as Technology, Management, Business Administration and Tourism, offering customers personalized development paths with up-to-date content aligned with current job market demands. This will be delivered through a digital education platform. Ânima Educação's know-how in providing digital courses allied with Telefônica Brasil's scale and distribution capacity, provide the joint venture with the means to leverage access to the job market, contributing to the development and independence of its students. The joint venture was incorporated on April 8, 2022, with a 50% equity interest owned by the Company and 50% by Ânima Educação, receiving contributions of R$6,000 from each on the same date. c.2) Acquisition of part of Oi UPI Mobile Assets The Company, in compliance with CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, informed its shareholders and the market that, it, on April 20, 2022, as one of the buyers, and Oi S.A. - in Judicial Recovery (successor of Oi Móvel S.A. - In Judicial Recovery) ("Oi") as the seller, had completed the acquisition as detailed in the Contract of Purchase and Sale of Shares and Other Covenants dated on January 28, 2021, as amended ("Contract"). Consequently, the Company acquired all the shares issued by Garliava RJ Infraestrutura e Redes de Telecomunicações S.A. ("Garliava"), to which a portion of UPI Mobile Assets (as defined in the Contract) had been assigned for the Company under the Segregation and Division Plan attached to the Contract ("UPI Mobile Assets - Telefônica"). This acquisition was subject to obtaining applicable corporate and regulatory authorizations, including from ANATEL and CADE. On January 31, 2022, ANATEL granted prior consent by imposing conditions ("Act of Consent") for the operations contemplated in the Contract. On February 9, 2022, the Company informed its shareholders and market that the CADE administrative court, at a meeting held on the same date, approved, subject to the implementation of the Concentration Control Agreement ("ACC" and "CADE's Approval", respectively), the merger act No. 08700.000726/2021-08 submitted for its assessment the conclusion of the Contract. On April 20, 2022, the Company made a payment of R$4,884,588, withholding 10%, or R$488,458. The amount withheld will bear interest at the CDI rate from the date of acquisition and will be retained as a guarantee to cover post-closing price adjustments and indemnifications after the closing of the agreement. The Oi acquisition price was amended increasing it by: (i) R$110,205, conditioned to the achievement of certain migration targets for customer bases and frequencies (among others), with payment expected in the next 12 months, bearing interest at the CDI rate from the date of acquisition to the date of payment. The Company has paid R$47,500 through to September 30, 2022; and (ii) R$8,333, for severance costs incurred by Oi upon the dismissal and rehiring of Oi employees by Garliava. These amounts will be fully refunded within 30 days from the date of notification to be sent by Oi. 13 (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Telefônica Brasil S. A. NOTES TO THE INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INFORMATION Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated) Thus, the total purchase consideration for the acquisition of the portion of UPI Ativos Móveis, still subject to adjustments, according to the conditions defined in the agreement, is as follows: The Company also entered into other complementary payment commitments with Oi, as follows: · R$147,551, paid in full on April 20, 2022, by Garliava to Oi, for transition services to be provided within 12 months, for the continuation of the mobile operations conferred to Garliava, excluding certain transition service costs in the contract scope. · R$179,000, the net present value of the take-or-pay data transmission capacity contract, to be paid monthly over a 10-year period. The Company's share of UPI Mobile Assets was: (i) Clients: approximately 12.5 million (equivalent to 30% of the total customer base of the UPI Mobile Assets) - according to ANATEL's February 2022 data; (ii) Spectrum: 43MHz a country wide population-weighted average (46% of UPI Mobile Assets' radiofrequency); and (iii) Infrastructure: contracts for the use of 2,700 mobile access sites (corresponding to 19% of UPI Mobile Assets' sites). The transaction promotes benefits for the Brazilian telecommunications sector, broadening its capacity to make investments and foster innovative technologies in a sustainable and rational manner, contributing to the digitalization of the country through the construction and expansion of networks with cutting-edge technologies, such as 5G and fiber, which lead to services with better coverage and quality for users. The transaction has the potential to generate synergies for the Company, through the optimization of operating costs and efficient allocation of investments from the integration of assets. Upon completion of the acquisition, form April 20, 2022 the Company became the direct parent of Garliava. Garliava, based in Brazil, provides telecommunications services in Brazil and abroad, especially for SMP and SCM; it renders infrastructure and network maintenance and installation services and leases, including for the placement of equipment; providing services in the retail and specialized wholesale trade of goods and/or services, through own and third parties, telecommunications, communication, computer and other equipment, by any means, including through any physical and/or remote sales channels, such as own and third-party stores, door-to-door, telephone (telemarketing) and internet, among other activities related to or related to its corporate purpose. Pursuant to IFRS 3 (R) - Business Combinations, business acquisitions are accounted for using the acquisition method. The consideration transferred in a business combination is measured at fair value, which is calculated as the sum of the fair values ​​of assets acquired and liabilities assumed on the acquisition date from the acquiree's former controlling shareholders and any interests issued in exchange for control of the acquiree. At the date of this quarterly information, the Company is still finalizing the purchase price allocation study (Purchase Price Allocation - PPA), to identify the fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed. The final analysis is expected to be completed shortly once management has obtained all relevant information, but not exceeding 12 months from the acquisition date. 14 (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Telefônica Brasil S. A. NOTES TO THE INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INFORMATION Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated) The provisional fair value of the net assets acquired is R$2,137,624 and goodwill, subject to final adjustments, is as below: (1) Includes the write-down of property, plant and equipment (R$131,578). (2) Includes the fair value of licenses (R$2,518,836) and customer portfolio (R$96,195). (3) Includes the fair value of tax contingent liabilities (R$453,697). (4) Includes deferred taxes on contingent liabilities (R$154,257). (5) Goodwill recorded on the acquisition based on expected synergies resulting from the business combination. The amount is still provisional and subject to review and adjust to determine the fair value of identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed. The methods and assumptions used to determine the fair values were: Licenses The fair value of the licenses was determined using the discounted cash flow method under the Income Approach, which considers the income-earning capacity of the identified asset or business. The premise for this approach is that the value of an asset or business can be measured as being equivalent to the present value of the net economic benefit (cash receipts minus cash expenses) to be received over its useful life. The fair value allocated to the licenses on the acquisition date was R$2,518,836, which is being amortized over the average term of 10.08 years, ranging from 5 years to 15 years. Customer portfolio The customer portfolio was valued using the MEEM method ("Multi-period Excess Earnings Method"), which is based on a calculation of discounting cash flows from future economic benefits attributable to the customer base, net of eliminations of the implied contribution obligations. To estimate the remaining useful life of the customer base, an analysis was made of the average duration of customer relationships using a churn rate. The purpose is to estimate a lifetime curve that predicts future turnover profiles associated with the current customer base. As an approximation for the customer life curve, the so-called "Iowa curves" were considered. The fair value allocated to the customer portfolio on the acquisition date was R$96,195, which will be amortized on a straight-line basis, according to the useful life of each type of customer, over an average term of 6.60 years, ranging from 5 years to 8 years. 15 (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Telefônica Brasil S. A. NOTES TO THE INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INFORMATION Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated) Fair Value of Contingent Liabilities Under IFRS 3(R) Business Combinations, the acquirer recognizes, at the acquisition date, contingent liabilities assumed in a business combination even when it is not probable that an outflow of resources will be required to settle the obligation, provided that it is a present obligation that arises from past events and its fair value can be measured reliably. Contingent liabilities at fair value of R$453,697 were recognized from this acquisition, which were determined based on the estimated cash outflow for settlement on the acquisition date. Other information Transaction costs incurred up to the closing of the transaction on April 20, 2022, by the Company are approximately R$49.6 million. These costs are not part of the purchase consideration being recognized as expenses in the periods in which the costs were incurred. The fair value of accounts receivable for service rendering totaled R$394,894 as of acquisition date, which does not differ from the book value of R$407,361 (gross), net of estimated impairment losses totaling R$12,467. From the acquisition date and through to the date of preparation of the quarterly information, Garliava had contributed R$793,492 to the Company's net operating revenue and a loss of R$5,703. In compliance with article 256 of Law No. 6,404/1976 ("Corporate Law"), as amended, the Company's August 4, 2022 Extraordinary General Meeting ("AGE") ratified the January 28, 2022 Agreement. As a result of this approval, the holders of shares issued by the Company who did not vote in favor, abstained from voting or did not attend the EGM, had the right to withdraw from the Company ("Right of Withdrawal") (Note 23b) On September 17, 2022, under the terms of the Agreement, the Company notified Oi of the post-closing adjustments, calculated with the support of a specialized firm, based on available information and drawn from the Agreement. These adjustments must be assessed by Oi and Oi must declare its agreement or disagreement, to promote discussion, negotiation and agreement between the Company and Oi, or to seek an arbitration procedure, as provided for in the Agreement. The Post-Closing Adjustment Notification presents values and calculations calculated with the support of a specialized firm, based on available information and the Agreement, totaling a maximum amount of R$3,186,922 for price adjustment for the benefit of the Purchasers. The Price Adjustment includes the amount attributable to the Company of up to R$1,075,461, part of which R$488,458 is covered by the retention of the 10% withheld on payment for the acquisition ("Price Adjustment"). The Price Adjustment must be assessed by the Seller who must declare its agreement or disagreement, as to promote discussion, negotiation and agreement between the parties, or to seek an arbitration procedure, as provided for in the Agreement . c.3) Constitution of Fundo Vivo Ventures On April 11, 2022, the Company informed its shareholders and the market that its Board of Directors had approved, on the same date, the formation of a Corporate Venture Capital fund, together with Telefónica Open Innovation, SL (Unipersonal) ("Telefónica Open Innovation"), called Vivo Ventures ("VV"), which aims to invest in startups focused on innovative solutions that can accelerate the growth of the Company's B2C ecosystem. The VV will receive an estimated investment of R$320 million, which will be invested over its first five years, in startups in the areas of health, finance, education, entertainment, smart home, marketplace, among others. The Company holds 98% of the subscribed capital of VV and Telefónica Open Innovation holds 2%. Through VV, the Company intends to promote the expansion of its digital business through the creation of significant partnerships with startups, contributing to complement the value proposition offered to its customers through innovative services and products, with a focus on its purpose of digitization to foster and leverage its extensive distribution chain and promote the potential of the Vivo brand. Up to September 30, 2022, the Company and Telefónica Open Innovation had invested R$21,068 in VV, of which R$20,647 by the Company and R$421 by Telefónica Open Innovation.

16 (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Telefônica Brasil S. A. NOTES TO THE INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INFORMATION Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated) 2) BASIS OF PREPARATION AND PRESENTATION OF INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION a) Statement of compliance The individual (Company) and consolidated quarterly financial statements were prepared and are presented in accordance with International Standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") consistent with CVM deliberations, applicable to the preparation of the quarterly financial statements. All information of significance to the individual and consolidated quarterly financial information is disclosed and is consistent with that used by the Company's management in the performance of its duties. b) Basis of preparation and presentation The individual and consolidated quarterly financial information were prepared on a historical cost basis (except where different criteria are required) and adjusted to reflect the valuation of assets and liabilities measured at fair value or considering the mark-to-market valuation when such valuations are required by IFRS. Assets and liabilities are classified as current when it is probable that their realization or settlement will occur in the next 12 months. Otherwise, they are classified and shown as non-current. The only exception relates to the balances of deferred tax assets and liabilities, which are classified and fully shown as non-current. The Statement of Cash Flows was prepared in accordance with IAS 7 - Statement of Cash Flows and reflects the changes in cash that occurred in the years presented using the indirect method. The accounting standards adopted in Brazil require the presentation of the Statement of Value Added ("SVA"), individual and consolidated, while IFRS does not require this presentation. As a result, under IFRS standards, the SVA is being presented as supplementary information, without prejudice to the overall individual and consolidated quarterly financial information. The individual and consolidated quarterly financial information compares the three and nine-months periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, except for the balance sheets, that compare the financial positions as at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. The Board of Directors authorized the issue of these individual and consolidated quarterly financial statements on October 21, 2022. c) Functional and reporting currency The individual and consolidated financial information for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, and 2021, are presented in thousands of Real/Reais (R$) (unless otherwise stated). The Company's functional and reporting currency is the Brazilian Real. Transactions in foreign currency are translated into Brazilian Reais as follows: (i) assets, liabilities and shareholders' equity (excluding capital stock and capital reserves) are translated at the closing exchange rate on the balance sheet date; (ii) expenses and revenues are translated at the average exchange rate, except for specific transactions that are converted by the transaction date rate; and (iii) the capital stock and capital reserves are converted at the transaction date rate. 17 (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Telefônica Brasil S. A. NOTES TO THE INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INFORMATION Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated) Gains and losses from the conversion of investments abroad are recognized in the statement of comprehensive income. Gains and losses from the translation of monetary assets and liabilities between the exchange rate prevailing at the date of the transaction and the year-end closing (except for the conversion of investments abroad) are recognized in the statement of income. d) Basis of consolidation Interests held in subsidiaries or joint ventures are measured under the equity method in the individual financial statements. In the consolidated financial statements, investments and all asset and liability balances, revenues and expenses arising from transactions and equity interest in subsidiaries are eliminated entirely. Investments in joint ventures are measured under the equity method in the consolidated financial statements. Information regarding direct and jointly controlled subsidiaries is the same as presented in Note 12) Investments, disclosed in the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, except for Note 1.c): (i) establishment of the digital education joint venture ("VIVAE"); (ii) acquisition of part of UPI's mobile assets and (iii) constitution of the Vivo Ventures fund. At September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, the Company held direct equity interests in subsidiaries and jointly controlled, as follows: Information on investees is presented in Note 12. e) Segment reporting Business segments are defined as components of a company for which separate financial information is available and regularly assessed by the operational decision-making professional in definition of how to allocate funds to an individual segment and in the assessment of segment performance. Considering that: (i) all officers and managers' decisions are based on consolidated reports; (ii) the Company and its subsidiaries' mission is to provide their customers with quality telecommunications services; and (iii) all decisions related to strategic planning, finance, purchases, short- and long-term investments are made on a consolidated basis, the Company and its subsidiaries operate in a single operating segment, namely the provision of telecommunications services. f) Significant accounting practices Information presented in the explanatory notes in the December 31, 2021 annual financial statements, when substantially unchanged, has not been repeated in these individual and consolidated quarterly information. 18 (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Telefônica Brasil S. A. NOTES TO THE INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INFORMATION Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated) The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the Company's quarterly information for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, are consistent with those used in the preparation of the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and must be analyzed in conjunction with these financial statements. The Company does not anticipate the early adoption of any accounting standards, pronouncement, interpretation or amendment issued before the mandatory effective dates. g) Significant accounting judgments estimates and assumptions The preparation of the individual and consolidated quarterly information requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates and the exercise of judgment by the Company's management in the application of its accounting policies. These estimates are based on experience, best knowledge, information available at the end of the year and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances. The settlement of transactions involving these estimates may result in amounts different from those recorded in the quarterly information due to the criteria inherent to the estimation process. The Company reviews its estimates at least annually The significant estimates and judgments applied by the Company and its subsidiaries in the preparation of these quarterly financial statements are detailed in the following Notes: trade accounts receivable (Note 5); income and social contribution taxes (Note 8); property, plant and equipment (Note 13); intangible assets (Note 14); provision and contingencies (Note 20); net operating income (Note 25); pension plans and other post-employment benefits (Note 31); and financial instruments and risk and capital management (Note 32), disclosed in the financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021. 3) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1) On September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, the individual and consolidated balances include R$32,966 and R$66,682, respectively, related to the Financial Clearing House, with a Telefónica Group company (Note 28). (2) Highly liquid short-term investments basically comprise Bank Deposit Certificates ("CDB") and Repurchase Agreements with first tier rated financial institutions, accruing interest at the Interbank Deposit Certificate ("CDI") rate, with original maturities of up to three months, and with immaterial risk of change in value. Income from these investments is recorded as financial income. On September 30, 2022, the average remuneration of these short-term investments corresponded to 100.52% of the CDI (100.17% on December 31, 2021). 4) FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS (1) Refers to financial investments in senior shares of FOR-TE Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditórios. (2) Refer to financial investments in guarantees for lawsuits (Note 19). 19 (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Telefônica Brasil S. A. NOTES TO THE INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INFORMATION Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated) 5) TRADE ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE (1) Includes contractual assets. On September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, the net consolidated balances of the contractual assets were R$112,387 and R$147,110, respectively. (2) Refer to financial investments in guarantees for lawsuits. Consolidated balances of non-current trade accounts receivable include: (1) The maturity schedule of the nominal amounts and the present value of the Vivo TECH product does not exceed five years. The following are amounts receivable, net of estimated losses for impairment of accounts receivable, classified by maturity: (1) Includes the amounts of contractual assets. On September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, no customer represented more than 10% of trade accounts receivable, net. 20 (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Telefônica Brasil S. A. NOTES TO THE INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INFORMATION Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated) The following table shows the changes in estimated losses for impairment of accounts receivable. 6) INVENTORIES (1) This includes, among others, mobile phones, Simcards (chip) and IT equipment in stock. (2) Additions and reversals of estimated impairment losses and inventory obsolescence are included in cost of goods sold (Note 25). 7) PREPAID EXPENSES (1) Substantially represented by the incremental costs related to sales commissions paid to partners to obtain customer contracts arising from the adoption of IFRS 15 / CPC 47, which are deferred to income in accordance with the term of the contract and/or economic benefit to be generated, usually from 2 to 6 years. (2) Refers to the remaining portion of the Inspection and Operation Fee amounts, which will be fully amortized by the end of 2022. 21 (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Telefônica Brasil S. A. NOTES TO THE INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INFORMATION Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated) 8) INCOME AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION TAXES a) Income and Social Contribution taxes recoverable b) Income and Social Contribution taxes payable The non-current amounts on September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 refer to taxes covered by IFRIC 23 - Uncertainties about Income Tax Treatment (Note 8.e). c) Deferred taxes Significant components of deferred income and social contribution taxes are as follows: 22 (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Telefônica Brasil S. A. NOTES TO THE INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INFORMATION Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated) 23 (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Telefônica Brasil S. A. NOTES TO THE INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INFORMATION Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated) (1) Under Brazilian tax legislation carryforward losses may offset up to 30% of the annual taxable income but otherwise have no expiry date. In 2021, the Company recognized R$1,405,565 in deferred income tax and social contribution assets, arising from the decision of the Federal Supreme Court ("STF") in an Extraordinary Appeal determining that interest received on receivables for overpaid taxes should not be subject to Income Tax and Social Contribution (Note 8), item f), as disclosed in the December 31, 2021, financial statements. (2) Amounts that will be realized upon payment of provision, occurrence of impairment losses for trade accounts receivable, or realization of inventories, as well as upon reversal of other provision. (3) Refers to deferred taxes arising from the disposal of CloudCo Brasil and IoTCo Brasil in 2021, On September 30, 2022, deferred tax assets (income and social contribution tax losses) had not been recognized in the subsidiaries' (Recicla V, TGLog and TIS) accounting records, in the amount of R$70,296 (R$71,126 on December 31, 2021), as it is not probable that future taxable profits will be sufficient for offset for the tax loss carryforward assets. d) Reconciliation of income tax and social contribution expense The Company and its subsidiaries recognize income and social contribution taxes on a monthly basis, on an accrual basis, and pay taxes based on estimates, as per the tax auxiliary trial balance. Taxes calculated on profits to the balance sheet date of the quarterly financial statements are recorded in liabilities or assets, as applicable. The reconciliation of the tax expense using the statutory tax rate of 34% (income tax of 25% and social contribution tax of 9%) is shown in the table below for the periods of three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021. 24 (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Telefônica Brasil S. A. NOTES TO THE INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INFORMATION Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated) e) Uncertainties about Income Tax Treatments The Company and its subsidiaries are defending several assessments filed by the Brazilian Federal Tax Authority ("RFB") for allegedly incorrect deductions of expenses, mainly related to the amortization of goodwill, at various administrative and judicial levels, in the amount of R$19,230,042 to September 30, 2022 (R$18,176,115 to December 31, 2021). Management, supported by the position of its legal advisors, believes that a large part of these deductions will likely be accepted in decisions of higher courts of last resort (acceptance probability greater than 50%). When the Company and its subsidiaries believes that the probability of acceptance by the tax authority is less than 50%, a non-current tax and social contribution liability is recognized. The amount recognized was R$100,901 on September 30, 2022 (R$97,668 on December 13, 2021). These claims involve compensation for overpayment of income tax and social contribution not approved by the RFB. 25 (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Telefônica Brasil S. A. NOTES TO THE INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INFORMATION Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated) 9) TAXES, CHARGES AND CONTRIBUTIONS RECOVERABLE (1) Includes ICMS credits from the acquisition of property and equipment, available to offset during a period of 48 months; requests for refund of ICMS paid on invoices that were subsequently cancelled; for the rendering of services; tax substitution; and tax rate difference; among others. Non-current consolidated amounts include credits arising from the acquisition of property and equipment of R$613,429 and R$578,290 on September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (2) On May 13, 2021, the Federal Supreme Court ("STF") rendered a favorable decision for Leading Case RE 574706 in relation to the recognition of the right to exclude ICMS from the calculation basis of contributions to PIS and COFINS. As a result of this decision, the Company recognized in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 a credit in the amount of R$2,269,391 referring to two lawsuits that later became final on June 25, 2021 and on May 27, 2022. these processes have already been authorized by the RFB and the Company is already offsetting them. Additionally, the Company has another legal suit that became final in 2018 for which it previously recognized the credit for the period from July 2002 to July 2014. The remaining portion of this process, relating to the period from April 1998 to June 2002, was not recognized at that time, as the Company considered it to be a contingent asset and, therefore, did not meet the parameters for accounting recognition. In August 2022, based on the evolution of more recent decisions handed down by the STF on a similar Leading Case, management, supported by its legal advisors, concluded that estimated recoverability had reached the status for recognition and therefore the remaining portion of the credit was recognized of R$1,044,043, in the quarter ended September 30, 2022. From September 2022, the Company began using the credit for offsetting. At September 30, 2022, the balance available for offset is recorded in current assets totaling R$1,162,864 (R$1,579,117 as of December 31, 2021). (3) Withholding income tax ("IRRF") credits on short-term investments, interest on equity and others, which are used as offsets of social contribution tax withheld at source on services provided to public agencies. 10) JUDICIAL DEPOSITS AND GARNISHMENTS When a court grants suspension of a tax liability, judicial deposits are required to be made in escrow to secure the continuance of the claims under discussion. Judicial deposits are recorded at historical cost-plus legal indexation/interest accruals. 26 (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Telefônica Brasil S. A. NOTES TO THE INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INFORMATION Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands of Reais, unless otherwise stated) The escrow deposits (classified by tax balances) as on September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, are as below. The information regarding judicial deposits is the same as in Note 10) Judicial Deposits and Garnishments , disclosed in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. 11) OTHER ASSETS (1) On September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, includes R$369,880 and R$559,499, respectively, referring to the sale of FiBrasil, Cloud Co and IoT Co, which took place in 2021. (2) On September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, includes R$17,857 and R$90,538, respectively, referring to the distribution of the PBS-A surplus. 12) INVESTMENTS a) Information on investees Summary financial information of the direct and jointly controlled subsidiaries in which the Company holds equity interests is presented below:

Original Document

