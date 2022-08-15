Telefônica Brasil S A : Quaterly Information 2Q22

(Free translation from the original issued in Portuguese. In the event of discrepancies, the Portuguese language version prevails)

Independent auditors' review report on the consolidated and individual interim financial information

To the

Management and Shareholders of

Telefônica Brasil S.A.

São Paulo - SP

Introduction

We have reviewed the consolidated and individual interim financial information of Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company"), included in the Quarterly Information Form - "ITR" for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which comprise the balance sheet as of June 30, 2022, and the related statements of income and comprehensive income for the three- and six-month periods then ended and changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, in addition to the summary of the main accounting policies and other explanatory information.

The Company Management is responsible for preparing the consolidated and individual interim financial statements in accordance with the accounting standard CPC 21(R1) - Interim financial reporting and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and for presenting the aforementioned information in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) that apply to the preparation of the Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on such interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of the review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards for reviewing interim financial information (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of the interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with audit standards and, as a result, we cannot provide assurance that we have discovered all the significant matters that could have been identified by an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.