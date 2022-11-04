Advanced search
    VIVT3   BRVIVTACNOR0

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(VIVT3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  20:07 04/11/2022 GMT
41.08 BRL   -1.49%
11/04Telefônica Brasil S A : Quaterly Information 3Q22
PU
11/01Telefônica Brasil S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
11/01Telefônica Brasil S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
Telefônica Brasil S A : Quaterly Information 3Q22

11/04/2022 | 11:42pm GMT
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

QUARTERLY INFORMATION

SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Rua Castilho, 392 - 4º Andar

Brooklin - São Paulo - SP

CEP 04568-010

São Paulo - Brazil

T: +5511 5102-2510

www.bakertillybr.com.br

(Free translation from the original issued in Portuguese. In the event of discrepancies, the Portuguese language version prevails)

Independent auditors' review report on the consolidated and individual interim financial information

To the

Management and Shareholders of

Telefônica Brasil S.A.

São Paulo - SP

Introduction

We have reviewed the consolidated and individual interim financial information of Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company"), included in the Quarterly Information Form - "ITR" for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which comprise the balance sheet as of September 30, 2022, and the related statements of income and comprehensive income for the three- and nine-month periods then ended and changes in equity and cash flows for the nine-month period then ended, in addition to the summary of the main accounting policies and other explanatory information.

The Company Management is responsible for preparing the consolidated and individual interim financial statements in accordance with the accounting standard CPC 21(R1) - Interim financial reporting and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and for presenting the aforementioned information in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) that apply to the preparation of the Quarterly Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on such interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of the review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards for reviewing interim financial information (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of the interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with audit standards and, as a result, we cannot provide assurance that we have discovered all the significant matters that could have been identified by an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

1

Conclusion on the Company and consolidated interim financial information

Based on our review we are not aware of any facts that lead us to believe the consolidated and individual interim financial information included in the aforesaid "ITR" has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the accounting standard(R1) and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information - "ITR", and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM).

Other matters

Statement of value added

The aforementioned quarterly financial information include consolidated and individual Statements of Value Added (DVA) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, which are the responsibility of Company's Management and are presented as supplementary information for IAS 34 purpose. This financial statement was subject to review procedures conducted together with the review of the quarterly financial information, for the purpose to conclude whether it has been reconciled with the interim financial information and accounting records, as applicable, and if its form and content comply with the criteria set out in the accounting standard CPC09 - "Statements of Value Added". Our review did not detect any facts that lead us to believe that the DVA has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria established in this accounting standard and consistently in relation to the consolidated and individual interim financial statements taken as a whole.

Audit and review of the prior year and comparative period

The consolidated and individual balance sheets as of December 31, 2021 were audited by other independent auditors, who issued an unqualified report thereon dated February 18, 2022.

The accompanying consolidated and individual interim financial information for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which comprise the related statements of income and comprehensive income for the three- and nine-month periods then ended, and changes in equity and cash flows for the nine-month period then ended, have been previously reviewed by other independent auditors who issued an unqualified report dated October 22, 2021.

Baker Tilly 4Partners, operating under the name Baker Tilly, is a member firm of the Baker Tilly International global network, whose members are separate and independent legal entities.

2

Other issues--Continued

The amounts related to the consolidated and individual statements of value added (DVA) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 have been subjected to the same review procedures by those independent auditors and, based on their review, those independent auditors have issued an audit opinion reporting that they are not aware of any facts that would lead them to believe that the DVA has not been prepared, in all material respects, consistently with the Company and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole.

São Paulo, October 21, 2022.

Baker Tilly 4Partners Auditores Independentes S.S.

CRC 2SP-031.269/O-1

Nelson Varandas dos Santos

Accountant CRC 1SP-197.110/O-3

3

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Balance Sheets

At September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(In thousands of reais)

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Company

Consolidated

Company

Consolidated

ASSETS

Note

09.30.22

12.31.21

09.30.22

12.31.21

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Note

09.30.22

12.31.21

09.30.22

12.31.21

Current assets

19,432,872

20,655,171

21,094,353

21,060,168

Current liabilities

23,375,978

22,321,331

24,787,207

22,459,398

Cash and cash equivalents

3

5,098,516

6,187,360

6,026,138

6,448,483

Personnel, social charges and benefits

15

1,006,143

848,819

1,069,449

888,324

Financial investments

4

984

30,109

984

30,109

Trade accounts payable

16

7,459,692

7,085,058

7,751,141

7,132,402

Trade accounts receivable

5

8,300,112

8,064,097

8,638,206

8,100,269

Income and social contribution taxes payable

8.b

224,019

-

273,526

3,068

Inventories

6

767,404

632,514

770,980

639,825

Taxes, charges and contributions payable

17

1,028,652

1,465,039

1,072,648

1,485,157

Prepaid expenses

7

1,297,110

1,004,786

1,531,677

1,006,425

Dividends and interest on equity

18.b

5,107,867

4,265,715

5,107,867

4,265,715

Income and social contribution taxes recoverable

8.a

456,147

376,750

474,845

382,386

Provisions and contingencies

19

1,592,256

698,098

2,177,392

702,314

Loans, financing, debentures, leases, 5G licenses and liabilities for the

Taxes, charges and contributions recoverable

9

2,746,821

3,704,407

2,775,326

3,716,169

acquisition of a company

20

5,859,010

6,903,208

6,000,372

6,906,892

Judicial deposits and garnishments

10

124,747

105,876

125,908

106,963

Deferred revenue

21

592,446

599,873

818,205

604,646

Dividends and interest on equity

18.a

-

12,396

-

-

Derivative financial instruments

31.a

95,947

4,538

95,947

4,538

Derivative financial instruments

31.a

184,173

6,451

184,173

6,451

Other liabilities

22

409,946

450,983

420,660

466,342

Other assets

11

456,858

530,425

566,116

623,088

Non-current assets

100,258,946

94,611,264

101,278,073

94,603,365

Non-current liabilities

27,223,175

23,017,908

28,439,787

23,197,939

Long-term assets

5,335,343

5,418,518

5,903,722

5,734,277

Personnel, social charges and benefits

15

38,823

21,522

38,840

21,533

Financial investments

4

47,171

37,044

47,397

37,238

Income and social contribution taxes payable

8.b

100,901

97,668

100,901

97,668

Trade accounts receivable

5

414,626

470,882

414,626

470,882

Taxes, charges and contributions payable

17

2,580,422

1,719,528

2,714,740

1,771,185

Prepaid expenses

7

848,245

442,263

869,753

442,268

Deferred taxes

8.c

3,772,137

4,172,044

3,772,137

4,172,044

Deferred taxes

8.c

-

-

348,796

121,748

Provisions and contingencies

19

6,028,485

5,602,382

6,621,524

5,720,928

Loans, financing, debentures, leases, 5G licenses and liabilities for the

Income and social contribution taxes recoverable

8.a

-

2,692

-

2,692

acquisition of a company

20

13,263,390

10,021,541

13,747,209

10,027,086

Taxes, charges and contributions recoverable

9

1,052,206

1,340,869

1,059,329

1,340,872

Deferred revenue

21

153,045

153,839

153,145

153,864

Judicial deposits and garnishments

10

2,589,494

2,560,421

2,759,676

2,724,215

Derivative financial instruments

31.a

75,188

69,022

75,188

69,022

Derivative financial instruments

31.a

48,110

54,433

48,110

54,433

Other liabilities

22

1,210,784

1,160,362

1,216,103

1,164,609

Other assets

11

335,491

509,914

356,035

539,929

Investments

12

6,379,784

707,008

344,939

356,290

TOTAL LIABILITIES

50,599,153

45,339,239

53,226,994

45,657,337

Property, plant and equipment

13

44,933,202

44,387,672

45,539,264

44,408,491

Intangible assets

14

43,610,617

44,098,066

49,490,148

44,104,307

Equity

69,092,665

69,927,196

69,092,665

69,927,196

Capital

23.a

63,571,416

63,571,416

63,571,416

63,571,416

Capital reserves

23.b

299,380

754,443

299,380

754,443

Revenue reserves

23.c

3,559,478

3,504,656

3,559,478

3,504,656

Retained earnings

1,616,104

-

1,616,104

-

Additional proposed dividends

23.d

-

2,028,524

-

2,028,524

Equity valuation adjustment

23.e

46,287

68,157

46,287

68,157

Non-controlling shareholders

23.h

-

-

52,767

79,000

TOTAL EQUITY

69,092,665

69,927,196

69,145,432

70,006,196

TOTAL ASSETS

119,691,818

115,266,435

122,372,426

115,663,533

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

119,691,818

115,266,435

122,372,426

115,663,533

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 23:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
