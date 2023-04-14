Telefônica Brasil S A : RECALCULATION OF THE AMOUNT OF DIVIDENDS PER SHARE ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2023 AND RATIFICATION OF THE DIVIDENDS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2022 - Form 6-K

UNITED STATES
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Publicly-held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 02.558.157/0001-62
Company Registry (NIRE) 35.3.001.5881-4
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
RECALCULATION OF THE AMOUNT OF DIVIDENDS PER SHARE ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2023 AND RATIFICATION OF THE DIVIDENDS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2022
Further to the Notice to Shareholders dated February 15, 2023, published in the edition of February 16, 2023 in the newspaper Valor Econômico, Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") hereby informs its Shareholders that the values per share referring to the Dividends below have been modified, in view of the acquisition of shares under the Company's Share Buyback Program, as described in the table below:
From:
|
Earnings
|
Filing Date
|
Ownership Position
|
Gross Amount per Share
(R$)
|
Net Amount per Share
(R$)
|
Dividends
|
04/13/2023
|
04/13/2023
|
0.49696613645
|
0.49696613645
To:
|
Earnings
|
Filing Date
|
Ownership Position
|
Gross Amount per Share
(R$)
|
Net Amount per Share
(R$)
|
Dividends
|
04/13/2023
|
04/13/2023
|
0.49753818865
|
0.49753818865
The Dividends will be credited individually to each shareholder, based on the shareholding position in the Company's records at the end of April 13, 2023. After this date the shares will be considered "ex-dividends". These dividends will be paid on July 18, 2023.
Furthermore, the earnings identified below were ratified and approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on April 13, 2023, which, pursuant to the sole paragraph of article 25 and article 26 of the Company's Bylaws, were attributed to the minimum mandatory dividend for fiscal year 2022.
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Publicly-held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 02.558.157/0001-62
Company Registry (NIRE) 35.3.001.5881-4
|
Earnings
|
Filing Date
|
Ownership Position
|
Gross amount
(R$ million)
|
Gross amount per share (R$)
|
Net amount per share (R$)
|
Payment date
|
IoC
|
02/16/2022
|
02/25/2022
|
180,000,000
|
0.10739500713
|
0.09128575606
|
04/18/2023
|
IoC
|
03/17/2022
|
03/31/2022
|
250,000,000
|
0.14929120379
|
0.12689752322
|
04/18/2023
|
IoC
|
04/13/2022
|
04/29/2022
|
150,000,000
|
0.08962197427
|
0.07617867813
|
04/18/2023
|
IoC
|
06/14/2022
|
06/30/2022
|
480,000,000
|
0.28731296499
|
0.24421602024
|
04/18/2023
|
IoC
|
08/19/2022
|
08/31/2022
|
300,000,000
|
0.17975006784
|
0.15278755767
|
04/18/2023
|
IoC
|
12/09/2022
|
12/29/2022
|
715,000,000
|
0.42980199393
|
0.36533169484
|
04/18/2023
|
Dividends
|
12/09/2022
|
12/29/2022
|
1,000,000,000
|
0.60112166983
|
0.60112166983
|
07/18/2023
|
Dividends
|
04/13/2023
|
04/13/2023
|
826,731,361.37
|
0.49753818865
|
0.49753818865
|
07/18/2023
|
Total
|
|
|
3,902,731,361.37
|
2.34183307043
|
2.15535708864
|
São Paulo, April 13, 2023.
David Melcon Sanchez-Friera
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
Telefônica Brasil - Investor Relations
E-mail: ir.br@telefonica.com
ri.telefonica.com.br
