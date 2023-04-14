Telefônica Brasil S A : RECALCULATION OF THE AMOUNT OF DIVIDENDS PER SHARE ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2023 AND RATIFICATION OF THE DIVIDENDS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2022 - Form 6-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of April, 2023

Commission File Number: 001-14475

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

TELEFONICA BRAZIL S.A.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

Av. Eng° Luís Carlos Berrini, 1376 - 28º andar

São Paulo, S.P.

Federative Republic of Brazil

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Form 20-F X Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Yes No X Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Yes No X

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. Publicly-held Company Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 02.558.157/0001-62 Company Registry (NIRE) 35.3.001.5881-4

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

RECALCULATION OF THE AMOUNT OF DIVIDENDS PER SHARE ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2023 AND RATIFICATION OF THE DIVIDENDS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2022

Further to the Notice to Shareholders dated February 15, 2023, published in the edition of February 16, 2023 in the newspaper Valor Econômico, Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") hereby informs its Shareholders that the values per share referring to the Dividends below have been modified, in view of the acquisition of shares under the Company's Share Buyback Program, as described in the table below:

From:

Earnings Filing Date Ownership Position Gross Amount per Share (R$) Net Amount per Share (R$) Dividends 04/13/2023 04/13/2023 0.49696613645 0.49696613645

To:

Earnings Filing Date Ownership Position Gross Amount per Share (R$) Net Amount per Share (R$) Dividends 04/13/2023 04/13/2023 0.49753818865 0.49753818865

The Dividends will be credited individually to each shareholder, based on the shareholding position in the Company's records at the end of April 13, 2023. After this date the shares will be considered "ex-dividends". These dividends will be paid on July 18, 2023.

Furthermore, the earnings identified below were ratified and approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on April 13, 2023, which, pursuant to the sole paragraph of article 25 and article 26 of the Company's Bylaws, were attributed to the minimum mandatory dividend for fiscal year 2022.

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. Publicly-held Company Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 02.558.157/0001-62 Company Registry (NIRE) 35.3.001.5881-4

Earnings Filing Date Ownership Position Gross amount (R$ million) Gross amount per share (R$) Net amount per share (R$) Payment date IoC 02/16/2022 02/25/2022 180,000,000 0.10739500713 0.09128575606 04/18/2023 IoC 03/17/2022 03/31/2022 250,000,000 0.14929120379 0.12689752322 04/18/2023 IoC 04/13/2022 04/29/2022 150,000,000 0.08962197427 0.07617867813 04/18/2023 IoC 06/14/2022 06/30/2022 480,000,000 0.28731296499 0.24421602024 04/18/2023 IoC 08/19/2022 08/31/2022 300,000,000 0.17975006784 0.15278755767 04/18/2023 IoC 12/09/2022 12/29/2022 715,000,000 0.42980199393 0.36533169484 04/18/2023 Dividends 12/09/2022 12/29/2022 1,000,000,000 0.60112166983 0.60112166983 07/18/2023 Dividends 04/13/2023 04/13/2023 826,731,361.37 0.49753818865 0.49753818865 07/18/2023 Total 3,902,731,361.37 2.34183307043 2.15535708864

São Paulo, April 13, 2023.

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Telefônica Brasil - Investor Relations

E-mail: ir.br@telefonica.com

ri.telefonica.com.br

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.