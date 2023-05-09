Advanced search
    VIVT3   BRVIVTACNOR0

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(VIVT3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:54 2023-05-09 pm EDT
40.98 BRL   -0.53%
Telefônica Brasil S A : Results Presentation 1Q23
PU
05:56pTelefônica Brasil S A : Earnings Release 1Q23
PU
05/01Telefônica Brasil S.A.(BOVESPA:VIVT3) added to Brazil Valor BM&FBOVESPA Index
CI
Telefônica Brasil S A : Results Presentation 1Q23

05/09/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
RESULTS

1Q23

May 9th, 2023

Telefônica Brasil S.A.

Investor Relations

DISCLAIMER

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements concerning prospects and objectives regarding the capture of synergies, growth of the subscriber base, a breakdown of the various services to be offered and their respective results

Our actual results may differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements, due to a

variety of factors, including Brazilian political and economic factors, the development of competitive technologies, access to the capital required to achieve those results, and the emergence of strong competition in the markets in which we operate

The exclusive purpose of such statements is to indicate how we intend to expand our business and they should therefore not be regarded as guarantees

of future performance

2

Strong operating performance driving further revenue acceleration and robust cash generation

Operating

Revenues

Profitability

Shareholder

Remuneration

112 million

+15.4% YoY

+9.6% YoY

+26.4% YoY

Total Accesses

Core Revenues

R$

38.9% EBITDA

R$

24.6% of Total

mn +12.3% YoY

% growth

bn Margin

bn Revenues

Mobile Postpaid Accesses

Total Revenue Growth 1Q23

EBITDA 1Q23

Free Cash Flow 1Q23

mn

+16.8% YoY

+20.6% YoY

+23.7% YoY

in addition to R$

+0.8 million

Handset

R$

25.6% OpCF

R$

72mn invested to

accesses YoY

% Revenues

bn Margin

bn buyback shares

Fiber Homes Connected

Mobile Serv. Revenue Growth 1Q23

Operating Cash Flow 1Q23

In Dividends + IoC¹ declared² YTD

1 - Interest on Capital. 2 - Considers the shareholding position dates.

3

3

Total Revenues

R$ million, % of Total Revenues

Total revenues expanding the most in over 10 years as core services accelerate

+12.1%

Handsets

Prepaid

Postpaid1

IPTV

Data, ICT &

Digital Services2

FTTx3

Non-Core4

Mobile Revenues

R$ million

Mobile

Fixed Core Revenues

R$ million

Fixed

+16.3%

+20.6%

+18.0%

Mobile Service Rev.

+15.9%

+15.4%

+13.0%

-2.4% +23.9%

+17.7% -46.2%

Outstanding

mobile service

revenue

expansion arising

from initial 5G

take-up, service essentiality and market rationality

Fixed core

revenues

(excluding non- core) continue to present improving

trends, up +13.0%

YoY

1 - Postpaid includes M2M, Dongles and Other Revenues. 2 - Data, ICT & Digital Services include Wholesale

4

and Other Fixed Revenues. 3 - FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) and FTTC (Fiber-to-the-Cabinet). 4 - Non-Core

includes fixed voice, xDSL & DTH. From Jan/2023 onwards, we are no longer offering DTH services.

The mobile business continues to accelerate, as

Vivo increases its market share and reduces churn

Mobile Accesses

Mobile Market Share

million

%

In 1Q23, postpaid

numbers were

impacted by 199k

dongle

Prepaid

disconnections and

+14.2%

by an additional

clean-up of 457k

Vivo is the leader in all

Postpaid

hybrid customers

mobile segments

+15.4%

coming from Oi

Postpaid¹ Churn

Mobile ARPU

%

R$

As competition in the mobile market becomes sequentially more rational, ARPU

continues to increase on a quarterly basis

1 - Ex-M2M.

55

Disclaimer

Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 21:53:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
