Telefônica Brasil S A : Results Presentation 1Q23

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements concerning prospects and objectives regarding the capture of synergies, growth of the subscriber base, a breakdown of the various services to be offered and their respective results
Our actual results may differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements, due to a
variety of factors, including Brazilian political and economic factors, the development of competitive technologies, access to the capital required to achieve those results, and the emergence of strong competition in the markets in which we operate
The exclusive purpose of such statements is to indicate how we intend to expand our business and they should therefore not be regarded as guarantees
of future performance
Strong operating performance driving further revenue acceleration and robust cash generation
Operating
Revenues
Profitability
Shareholder
Remuneration
112 million
+15.4% YoY
+9.6% YoY
+26.4% YoY
Total Accesses
Core Revenues
R$
38.9% EBITDA
R$
24.6% of Total
mn +12.3% YoY
% growth
bn Margin
bn Revenues
Mobile Postpaid Accesses
Total Revenue Growth 1Q23
EBITDA 1Q23
Free Cash Flow 1Q23
mn
+16.8% YoY
+20.6% YoY
+23.7% YoY
in addition to R$
+0.8 million
Handset
R$
25.6% OpCF
R$
72mn invested to
accesses YoY
% Revenues
bn Margin
bn buyback shares
Fiber Homes Connected
Mobile Serv. Revenue Growth 1Q23
Operating Cash Flow 1Q23
In Dividends + IoC¹ declared² YTD
1 - Interest on Capital. 2 - Considers the shareholding position dates.
Total Revenues
R$ million, % of Total Revenues
Total revenues expanding the most in over 10 years as core services accelerate
+12.1%
Handsets
Prepaid
Postpaid1
IPTV
Data, ICT &
Digital Services2
FTTx3
Non-Core4
Mobile Revenues
R$ million
Mobile
Fixed Core Revenues
R$ million
Fixed
+16.3%
+20.6%
+18.0%
Mobile Service Rev.
+15.9%
+15.4%
+13.0%
-2.4% +23.9%
+17.7% -46.2%
Outstanding
mobile service
revenue
expansion arising
from initial 5G
take-up, service essentiality and market rationality
Fixed core
revenues
(excluding non- core) continue to present improving
trends, up +13.0%
YoY
1 - Postpaid includes M2M, Dongles and Other Revenues. 2 - Data, ICT & Digital Services include Wholesale
4
and Other Fixed Revenues. 3 - FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) and FTTC (Fiber-to-the-Cabinet). 4 - Non-Core
includes fixed voice, xDSL & DTH. From Jan/2023 onwards, we are no longer offering DTH services.
The mobile business continues to accelerate, as
Vivo increases its market share and reduces churn
Mobile Accesses
Mobile Market Share
million
%
In 1Q23, postpaid
numbers were
impacted by 199k
dongle
Prepaid
disconnections and
+14.2%
by an additional
clean-up of 457k
Vivo is the leader in all
Postpaid
hybrid customers
mobile segments
+15.4%
coming from Oi
Postpaid¹ Churn
Mobile ARPU
%
R$
As competition in the mobile market becomes sequentially more rational, ARPU