Telefônica Brasil S A : Results Presentation 2Q21

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements concerning prospects and objectives regarding growth of the subscriber base, a breakdown of the various services to be offered and their respective results
Our actual results may differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements, due to a variety of factors, including Brazilian political and economic factors, the development of competitive technologies, access to the capital required to achieve those results, and the emergence of strong competition in the markets in which we operate
The exclusive purpose of such statements is to indicate how we intend to expand our business and they should therefore not be regarded as guarantees of future performance
REVENUE ACCELERATION DRIVEN BY POSITIVE EVOLUTION OF MOBILE AND FIBER ACCESSES, COMBINED WITH NET PROFIT GROWING 20.9%
97 million total accesses
47mn
4.0mn
Mobile Postpaid
Fiber
Accesses
Homes Connected
Largest total mobile
+41.3% YoY,
customer base since 2015
with 300k net adds in Q2
Customer Base
Growth
Profitability
EBITDA Margin:
R$
39.7%
R$
4.2bn
1.3bn
Recurring
Net Profit
EBITDA² 2Q21
2Q21
+3.0% YoY
+20.9% YoY
+3.2% +3.1%
Total Revenue
Mobile Service
Growth
Revenue Growth
Core¹ revenues
+2.2% Postpaid YoY,
Revenue
growing +8.2% YoY
+8.0% Prepaid YoY
and fiber +49.7% YoY
Generation
Shareholder
Remuneration
R$
1.3bn
R$
2.1bn
of Interest on Capital
extraordinary
declared in 1H21
Tax Gain4
dividend yield of 7.7%3
that we estimate will translate
into an incremental source of
cash in the next 12 months
1
- Core Revenues include Total Revenues ex-Fixed Voice, xDSL and DTH.
3
- Considers the remuneration of preferred shares before the unification of share classes on
3
2
- Positive net effect of R$563 million, corresponding to extraordinary tax matters (R$1,549 million referring to the
November 23rd, 2020.
decision of the Supreme Court on the right to exclude ICMS from the basis of PIS/COFINS contributions and an
4
- Positive effect due to the Supreme Court decision to deduct ICMS from the basis of
expense of R$415 million of tax contingencies) and a regulatory contingencies expense of R$571 million.
calculation of PIS/COFINS contributions
CORE REVENUES CONTINUE AT FULL SPEED, GROWING 8.2% YOY IN 2Q21, AND REPRESENT 89% OF VIVO'S TOTAL BUSINESS
Core Businesses
Mobile
Handsets
FTTx
IPTV
Digital
Data
Services
and ICT
Non-Core Businesses
Fixed ADSLDTH
Voice
Total Revenues¹
R$ million, %
10,317 10,649 +3.2%
84.7% 88.8% +8.2%
15.3% 11.2%-24.4%
2Q20 2Q21
Core Businesses
Non-Core Businesses
Revenues from Core Businesses
R$ million
8,734
9,453
+8.2%
2,116
2,462
+16.4%
6,618 6,990 +5.6%
2Q20 2Q21
Core Business Revenue Growth YoY
8.2%
3.2% 4.7%
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
1 - Mobile Revenues: +5.6% YoY, Fixed Revenues: -1.1% .
4 2 - Includes FTTH, FTTC, IPTV, Data & ICT, Wholesale Revenues and others. 3 - Mobile Revenues includes Handset Sales.
DEMAND FOR PREMIUM CONNECTIVITY AND INCREASED CUSTOMER ACTIVATION IMPROVING MOBILE SERVICE REVENUES, WITH OPTIMISTIC TRENDS FOR THE NEXT QUARTERS
Mobile Revenues
R$ million
6,618
6,990
+5.6%
550
373
1,133
1,224
+8.0%
Handset Sales
Prepaid
Postpaid¹
Mobile service revenues growth YoY
3.1%
Continued trend of
2.1%
mobile service revenues
0.2%
acceleration with
-1.5%
-1.0%
positive expectations for
economic growth and
customer activity in 2H21
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
The acquisition of Oi's Mobile Assets
Relevant regulatory and anti-trust approvals are advancing according to plan
2Q202Q21
Expansion in regions with lower market- share, leading to efficiency gains through better network usage
OpEx and CapEx synergies
Improvement of mobile network quality nationwide and overall customer experience
More sustainable environment for investments in infrastructure and innovation
5 1 - Postpaid revenue including M2M, dongles, wholesale and others.
