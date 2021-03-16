Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Telefônica Brasil S.A.    VIVT3   BRVIVTACNOR0

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(VIVT3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telefônica Brasil S A : Distance Voting Ballot - GSM 2021

03/16/2021 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Last update: 03/16/2021

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A to be held on 04/15/2021

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This distance voting ballot ("Ballot") refers to the Annual Shareholders' Meetings of Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company"), to be held exclusively digitally, through the Microsoft Teams electronic platform at 11:00 a.m. on April 15, 2021, and it must be completed if the shareholders choose to exercise their right to vote remotely, in accordance to the CVM instruction nr. 481/09 as amended ("ICVM 481").

If the shareholders choose to send the Ballot directly to the Company, they shall: (i) properly complete the Ballot; (ii) initial all pages; (iii) sign at the bottom; and (iv) attach all the documents listed in the following box. Ballots and documents will be received by the Company by April 08, 2021. After that, the Ballot will be disregarded.

The Company will acknowledge the reception and inform the shareholder via email about any errors in the Ballot or in the documentation. The revised Ballot and the proper documentation shall also be delivered by the shareholders to the Company at the address below until April 08, 2021. If the shareholder fails to correct the Ballot within the cutoff date, the Company will consider only the fields properly completed, provided that the representation documents are also correct.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The shareholders that choose to vote remotely, may either: (i) complete the Ballot and send it directly to the Company, as per the instructions below; (ii) convey the voting instructions to their custodians; or (iii) transmit the voting instructions to the Company's bookkeeper; as per their own procedures.

The shareholder that chooses to send the Ballot directly to the Company shall hand deliver or send by mail the documents described below. Exceptionally for this Meeting, it will be accepted to send the documents described below, through the e-mailir.br@telefonica.com, as long as they are produced and signed using the ICP-Brasil certification:

a) Individuals:

- properly completed Ballot with all pages initialed, and signed; and

- ID and Taxpayer ID.

b) Legal Entities:

- properly completed Ballot with all pages initialed and signed ; and

- latest restated Bylaws or articles of association and corporate acts that prove the legal representation of the legal entity (including the power of attorney, as the case may be); and

- ID and Taxpayer ID.

c) Investment Fund:

  • - Properly completed Ballot with all pages initialized and signed;

  • - Fund's most updated prospectus;

  • - restated bylaws or articles of association of its managing entity and the corporate acts evidencing representative powers (according to its voting policy); and

- ID and Taxpayer ID.

The shareholders shall also submit the updated statement containing the respective shareholder position, issued by the custodian body.

Exceptionally for this Meeting, and in order to ensure the participation of the shareholders, the Company will not require certified copies or notarization of documents issued and signed in the Brazilian territory or the notarization, legalization/apostille and registration in the Registry of Titles and Documents in the Brazil from those signed outside the country, but the simple translation of said foreign documents will continue to be required.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

Avenida Eng. Luiz Carlos Berrini, 1376, 17th floor, Cidade Monções, São Paulo, SP, CEP 04571-936, to the attention of Investor Relations Department, on business days only, Monday to Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.;

E-mail for sending the distance voting ballot and documentation produced and signed using the ICP-Brasil certification:ir.br@telefonica.com.

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A to be held on 04/15/2021

Registrar: Banco Bradesco S.A.

Cidade de Deus, s/nº, Prédio Amarelo, Osasco - SP, CEP 06029-900 Departamento de Ações e Custódia.

E-mail:dac.escrituracao@bradesco.com.brPhone: (+55 11) 3684-9441

The shareholders may deliver the Ballot at any branch of Banco Bradesco S.A.

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Simple Resolution

1. Examine the management's accounts, analyze, discuss and vote on the Company's Financial Statements, in conjunction with the Management Report, Independent Auditors' Report and Audit Committee's Opinion regarding the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020, as per the Shareholders Meeting Manual.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

2. Resolve on the profitability allocation for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and on the distribution of dividends to the shareholders of the Company, as per the Shareholders Meeting Manual.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Election of the fiscal council by candidate - Total members to be elected: 2

3. Appointment of candidates for the Fiscal Council (the shareholder might appoint as many candidates as there are vacancies to be filled in the general election)

Cremênio Medola Netto (Efetivo) / Juarez Rosa da Silva (Suplente)

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Charles Edwards Allen (Efetivo) / Stael Prata Silva Filho (Suplente)

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

4. Set the annual global remuneration of the board of directors and of the members of the fiscal board for the fiscal year of 2021, as per the Shareholders Meeting Manual.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 21:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
05:16pTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : Distance Voting Ballot - GSM 2021
PU
05:10pTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : GSM 2021 - Conversion to exclusively digital mode
PU
05:10pTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : Amendment to the Call Notice - GSM 2021
PU
03/03TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : Distance Voting Ballot - GSM 2021
PU
03/03TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : Call Notice - GSM 2021
PU
03/03TELEFÓNICA S A  : Telefonica, Canadian Investment Fund Form Brazilian Fiber Netw..
MT
03/03TELEFONICA S A  : to Form Brazil Joint Venture for Construction, Operation of Fi..
DJ
03/02TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : Material Fact - FiBrasil Signing
PU
03/02TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : Minutes of the 394th Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
02/26TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : Participation in an online event - Infomoney
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 44 627 M 7 946 M 7 946 M
Net income 2021 5 452 M 971 M 971 M
Net Debt 2021 4 524 M 806 M 806 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 7,07%
Capitalization 76 761 M 13 769 M 13 668 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 32 759
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefônica Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 59,96 BRL
Last Close Price 45,47 BRL
Spread / Highest target 41,9%
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Mauad Gebara Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Melcon Sanchez-Friera Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho Chairman
Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho Director
Luiz Fernando Furlán Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.-2.22%13 667
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.31%230 247
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-5.52%121 082
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.85%94 533
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.17%94 105
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY12.08%62 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ