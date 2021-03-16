Telefônica Brasil S A : Distance Voting Ballot - GSM 2021

Last update: 03/16/2021

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A to be held on 04/15/2021

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This distance voting ballot ("Ballot") refers to the Annual Shareholders' Meetings of Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company"), to be held exclusively digitally, through the Microsoft Teams electronic platform at 11:00 a.m. on April 15, 2021, and it must be completed if the shareholders choose to exercise their right to vote remotely, in accordance to the CVM instruction nr. 481/09 as amended ("ICVM 481").

If the shareholders choose to send the Ballot directly to the Company, they shall: (i) properly complete the Ballot; (ii) initial all pages; (iii) sign at the bottom; and (iv) attach all the documents listed in the following box. Ballots and documents will be received by the Company by April 08, 2021. After that, the Ballot will be disregarded.

The Company will acknowledge the reception and inform the shareholder via email about any errors in the Ballot or in the documentation. The revised Ballot and the proper documentation shall also be delivered by the shareholders to the Company at the address below until April 08, 2021. If the shareholder fails to correct the Ballot within the cutoff date, the Company will consider only the fields properly completed, provided that the representation documents are also correct.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The shareholders that choose to vote remotely, may either: (i) complete the Ballot and send it directly to the Company, as per the instructions below; (ii) convey the voting instructions to their custodians; or (iii) transmit the voting instructions to the Company's bookkeeper; as per their own procedures.

The shareholder that chooses to send the Ballot directly to the Company shall hand deliver or send by mail the documents described below. Exceptionally for this Meeting, it will be accepted to send the documents described below, through the e-mailir.br@telefonica.com, as long as they are produced and signed using the ICP-Brasil certification:

a) Individuals:

- properly completed Ballot with all pages initialed, and signed; and

- ID and Taxpayer ID.

b) Legal Entities:

- properly completed Ballot with all pages initialed and signed ; and

- latest restated Bylaws or articles of association and corporate acts that prove the legal representation of the legal entity (including the power of attorney, as the case may be); and

- ID and Taxpayer ID.

c) Investment Fund:

- Properly completed Ballot with all pages initialized and signed;

- Fund's most updated prospectus;

- restated bylaws or articles of association of its managing entity and the corporate acts evidencing representative powers (according to its voting policy); and

- ID and Taxpayer ID.

The shareholders shall also submit the updated statement containing the respective shareholder position, issued by the custodian body.

Exceptionally for this Meeting, and in order to ensure the participation of the shareholders, the Company will not require certified copies or notarization of documents issued and signed in the Brazilian territory or the notarization, legalization/apostille and registration in the Registry of Titles and Documents in the Brazil from those signed outside the country, but the simple translation of said foreign documents will continue to be required.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

Avenida Eng. Luiz Carlos Berrini, 1376, 17th floor, Cidade Monções, São Paulo, SP, CEP 04571-936, to the attention of Investor Relations Department, on business days only, Monday to Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.;

E-mail for sending the distance voting ballot and documentation produced and signed using the ICP-Brasil certification:ir.br@telefonica.com.

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Registrar: Banco Bradesco S.A. Cidade de Deus, s/nº, Prédio Amarelo, Osasco - SP, CEP 06029-900 Departamento de Ações e Custódia. E-mail:dac.escrituracao@bradesco.com.brPhone: (+55 11) 3684-9441 The shareholders may deliver the Ballot at any branch of Banco Bradesco S.A.

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Simple Resolution 1. Examine the management's accounts, analyze, discuss and vote on the Company's Financial Statements, in conjunction with the Management Report, Independent Auditors' Report and Audit Committee's Opinion regarding the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020, as per the Shareholders Meeting Manual. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 2. Resolve on the profitability allocation for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and on the distribution of dividends to the shareholders of the Company, as per the Shareholders Meeting Manual. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Election of the fiscal council by candidate - Total members to be elected: 2 3. Appointment of candidates for the Fiscal Council (the shareholder might appoint as many candidates as there are vacancies to be filled in the general election) Cremênio Medola Netto (Efetivo) / Juarez Rosa da Silva (Suplente) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Charles Edwards Allen (Efetivo) / Stael Prata Silva Filho (Suplente) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution 4. Set the annual global remuneration of the board of directors and of the members of the fiscal board for the fiscal year of 2021, as per the Shareholders Meeting Manual. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

