Telefônica Brasil S A : March 18, 2021 IOC amount per share confirmation

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ MF 02.558.157/0001-62 - NIRE 35.3.001.5881-4

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CONFIRMATION OF THE AMOUNT OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL DELIBERATED ON MARCH 18, 2021

Continuing the Notice to Shareholders of March 18, 2021, published in the editions of March 19, 2021 of the newspaper Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo and of the newspaper Valor Econômico, Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders that there were no acquisitions, divestitures or cancellations of shares held in treasury under the Company's Share Buyback Program. Thus, the amounts per share for the Interest on Capital deliberated by the Board of Directors on March 18, 2021 remain unchanged as described in the tables below:

INTEREST ON CAPITAL

Amount per Share (R$) Immune or Exempt Legal Withholding Tax Taxed Legal Entities and Entities (gross value) (15%) Individuals (Net value) Common Shares 0.16009837668 0.02401475650 0.13608362017

The credit of Interest on Capital will be made on individual basis for each shareholder, in accordance to the shareholder registry book position by the end of the day, on March 31, 2021. After this date, the shares will be considered as "ex-Interest on Capital". The payment of this proceeds will be made until July 31, 2022, in a date to be defined by the Company's Board.

São Paulo, March 31, 2021.

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Telefônica Brasil - Investor Relations

Tel: +55 11 3430-3687

E-mail: ir.br@telefonica.com

www.telefonica.com.br/ri