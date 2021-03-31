Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Telefônica Brasil S.A.    VIVT3   BRVIVTACNOR0

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(VIVT3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telefônica Brasil S A : March 18, 2021 IOC amount per share confirmation

03/31/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ MF 02.558.157/0001-62 - NIRE 35.3.001.5881-4

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CONFIRMATION OF THE AMOUNT OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL DELIBERATED ON MARCH 18, 2021

Continuing the Notice to Shareholders of March 18, 2021, published in the editions of March 19, 2021 of the newspaper Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo and of the newspaper Valor Econômico, Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders that there were no acquisitions, divestitures or cancellations of shares held in treasury under the Company's Share Buyback Program. Thus, the amounts per share for the Interest on Capital deliberated by the Board of Directors on March 18, 2021 remain unchanged as described in the tables below:

INTEREST ON CAPITAL

Amount per Share (R$)

Immune or Exempt Legal

Withholding Tax

Taxed Legal Entities and

Entities (gross value)

(15%)

Individuals (Net value)

Common Shares

0.16009837668

0.02401475650

0.13608362017

The credit of Interest on Capital will be made on individual basis for each shareholder, in accordance to the shareholder registry book position by the end of the day, on March 31, 2021. After this date, the shares will be considered as "ex-Interest on Capital". The payment of this proceeds will be made until July 31, 2022, in a date to be defined by the Company's Board.

São Paulo, March 31, 2021.

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Telefônica Brasil - Investor Relations

Tel: +55 11 3430-3687

E-mail: ir.br@telefonica.com

www.telefonica.com.br/ri

Disclaimer

Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 21:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
05:36pTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : March 18, 2021 IOC amount per share confirmation
PU
03/25TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : Notice to the Market - Partnership between Vivo and Dot..
PU
03/19TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 6-K)
PU
03/18TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : Notice to Shareholders - Deliberation of Interest on Ow..
PU
03/18TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : Minutes of the 193rd Meeting of the Fiscal Board
PU
03/18TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : Minutes of the 395th Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
03/17TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Fili..
PU
03/16TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : Distance Voting Ballot - GSM 2021
PU
03/16TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : GSM 2021 - Conversion to exclusively digital mode
PU
03/16TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : Amendment to the Call Notice - GSM 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 44 815 M 7 951 M 7 951 M
Net income 2021 5 643 M 1 001 M 1 001 M
Net Debt 2021 3 791 M 673 M 673 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 7,06%
Capitalization 76 812 M 13 589 M 13 628 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 32 759
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefônica Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 60,35 BRL
Last Close Price 45,50 BRL
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Mauad Gebara Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Melcon Sanchez-Friera Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho Chairman
Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho Director
Luiz Fernando Furlán Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.-2.15%13 367
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.14%242 454
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.36%123 658
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.43%97 072
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.44%95 208
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY15.85%64 324
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ