Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Telefônica Brasil S.A.    VIVT3   BRVIVTACNOR0

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(VIVT3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telefônica Brasil S A : Material Fact - FiBrasil Signing

03/02/2021 | 04:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ 02.558.157/0001-62 - NIRE 35.3.0015881-4

MATERIAL FACT

Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Vivo") (B3: VIVT3 / NYSE: VIV), in compliance with and for the purposes of CVM Instruction No. 358/2002 ("ICVM 358"), hereby informs the shareholders and the market in general that, in line with the Notices to the Market released on July 29, 2020 and February 23, 2021, and as approved by its Board of Directors on March 2, 2021, it celebrated on this date, agreements with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec ("CDPQ"), a global investment group, and with Telefónica Infra, S.L.U. ("TEF Infra"), a company based in Spain, 100% owned by Telefonica S.A. and, therefore, having the same controlling shareholder as Vivo, for the construction, development and operation of a neutral and independent optical fiber wholesale network in the Brazilian market, through FiBrasil Infraestrutura e Fibra Ótica S.A. ("FiBrasil") (the "Transaction"; "Operation").

By means of this Transaction, Vivo, TEF Infra and CDPQ will accelerate the expansion of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) to new locations, while capturing value by leveraging on the lease-up of third-party tenants. FiBrasil's business plan aims to reach around 5.5 million FTTH homes passed in 4 years, focusing on mid-sized cities outside the State of São Paulo.

Telefônica Brasil will contribute with approximately 1.6 million FTTH homes passed, that it currently operates using this technology, and will be the anchor tenant of the new company, consolidating its position as the leading convergent operator in the country.

In terms of the shareholding structure of the new company, Telefônica Brasil will hold 25% of the voting capital, TEF Infra will hold another 25% of the voting capital and CDPQ the remaining 50% of the voting capital, after the purchase and sale and subscription of FiBrasil shares.

Until the closing of the Transaction, as a preliminary step, certain assets, contracts and employees will be transferred to FiBrasil by Vivo, all strictly related to FiBrasil's activities.

The terms of the Operation encompass a total investment by CDPQ of up to R$1.8 billion (including payments to Vivo and contributions to FiBrasil) in exchange for a 50% stake in FiBrasil and also payments to be made by TEF Infra, in equivalent economic terms, for a 25% stake in the new company. This renders an implied valuation of the brownfield assets contributed by Vivo of 16.5x EBITDA 2020 Pro-Forma. CDPQ's capital contributions, in addition to the expected leverage to be raised by FiBrasil, provide a fully funded business plan to accomplish the new company's deployment targets.

The relationship between Vivo, TEF Infra and CDPQ, within the scope of FiBrasil, will be regulated by Shareholders' Agreements, that will be entered into when the Transaction is implemented.

This Operation is subject to the compliance of certain preceding conditions, including, among others, the contribution of assets described above and the granting of prior authorizations from the competent authorities, including the National Telecommunications Agency (Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações - ANATEL) and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica - CADE).

Vivo will maintain its shareholders and the market duly informed about the progress of the Transaction, pursuant to ICVM 358 and applicable legislation.

São Paulo, March 2, 2021

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera CFO and Investor Relations Officer Telefônica Brasil S.A. - Investor Relations

Tel: +55 11 3430 3687 - E-mail: ir.br@telefonica.com www.telefonica.com.br/ir

1

Disclaimer

Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 21:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
04:38pTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : Material Fact - FiBrasil Signing
PU
04:38pTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : Minutes of the 394th Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
02/26TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : Participation in an online event - Infomoney
PU
02/26TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : February 12, 2021 IOC amount per share confirmation
PU
02/26Brazil regulator approves 5G spectrum auction rules, no Huawei ban
RE
02/24TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 6-K)
PU
02/23TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : Notice to the Market - Neutral Fiber Network Negotiatio..
PU
02/23TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Interest on Own Cap..
PU
02/23TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : Minutes of the 131st Meeting of the Audit and Control C..
PU
02/23TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A  : Minutes of the 192nd Meeting of the Fiscal Board
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 44 341 M 7 830 M 7 830 M
Net income 2021 5 452 M 963 M 963 M
Net Debt 2021 4 974 M 878 M 878 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 7,42%
Capitalization 73 115 M 12 787 M 12 911 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 32 759
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefônica Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 59,81 BRL
Last Close Price 43,31 BRL
Spread / Highest target 48,9%
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Mauad Gebara Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Melcon Sanchez-Friera Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho Chairman
Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho Director
Luiz Fernando Furlán Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.-6.86%13 212
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-5.87%229 088
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.33%120 051
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.07%95 520
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.47%85 940
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY10.19%61 553
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ