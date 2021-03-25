Log in
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(VIVT3)
Telefônica Brasil S A : Notice to the Market - Partnership between Vivo and Dotz

03/25/2021 | 06:43pm EDT
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/MF nº 02.558.157/0001-62 - NIRE 35.3.0015881-4

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN VIVO AND DOTZ

Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Company" or "Vivo") (B3: VIVT3 / NYSE: VIV), in the form and for the purpose of CVM Instruction 358/2002 ("ICVM 358"), communicates to its shareholders and to the market in general that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Dotz S.A. ("Dotz") and its subsidiaries

("Dotz Group"), for the formalization of a strategic partnership with focus on intensifying the existing commercial relationship between the companies.

The new partnership aims to make feasible, among others, (i) the extension of the term of the current commercial agreement between Vivo and Dotz for five years; (ii) the expansion of the Dotz Platform performance in Vivo's ecosystem, with a primary focus on loyalty and engagement of Vivo's customers; (iii) the availability of the Dotz Digital Account to Vivo customers; and (iv) the availability of Vivo products and services in the Dotz ecosystem.

The companies expect to expand their customer bases and the offer of products and/or services, in addition to fostering the development of new strategic initiatives.

Within the scope of the partnership, Vivo will have the right to receive, from certain Dotz shareholders, a minority stake in Dotz share capital, depending on the achievement of agreed goals.

Through this initiative, Vivo reinforces its position as a hub of digital services, leveraging the capillarity of its sales channels and brand strength, to offer services and benefits to its customers in different areas, in addition to increasing the Company's participation in high-value businesses.

The transaction is subject to the negotiation and conclusion of the definitive documents within 90 (ninety) days, as of the present date.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed about the evolution of this partnership, in compliance with the regulations in force.

São Paulo, March 25th, 2021.

David Melcon Sanchez-Friera

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Telefônica Brasil - Investor Relations

Tel: +55 11 3430 3687

Email: ir.br@telefonica.comwww.telefonica.com.br/ri

Disclaimer

Telefônica Brasil SA published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 22:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
