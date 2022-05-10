Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Telefônica Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIVT3   BRVIVTACNOR0

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.

(VIVT3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/10 04:07:39 pm EDT
50.80 BRL   -0.22%
05/02TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)
PU
05/02TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)
PU
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Telefônica Brasil S.A. - Operating Results Call on Apr 28, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telefonica Brasil posts quarterly profit below expectations

05/10/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil said on Tuesday its first-quarter net profit fell 20.4%, missing analysts' estimates, as the acquisition of 5G licenses weighed on its bottom line.

The unit of Spain's Telefonica, which operates under the Vivo brand in Brazil, posted net profit of 750 million reais, while the Refinitiv forecast was 1.38 billion reais.

The telecom said its quarterly profit was affected by higher average debt, mainly caused by the acquisition of 5G spectrum rights in late 2021 and higher interest rates.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at 4.51 billion reais, 1.3% higher from the previous year. (Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler, Bernard Orr)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.64% 5.3957 Delayed Quote.-15.69%
TELEFÓNICA, S.A. -0.26% 4.619 Delayed Quote.20.22%
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. -0.22% 50.8 Delayed Quote.5.64%
All news about TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
05/02TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)
PU
05/02TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)
PU
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Telefônica Brasil S.A. - Operating Results Call on Apr 28, 2022
CI
04/27TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Presentation regarding the Acquisition of Oi's Mobile Assets
PU
04/25Brazil's TIM sees $4 bln boost from Oi mobile deal
RE
04/20Purchase of Brazil's Oi mobile operations is concluded, says TIM
RE
04/20TIM S.A., Telefônica Brasil S.A. and Claro S.A. completed the acquisition of Mobile Ass..
CI
04/08Telefônica Brasil S.A. and nima Holding S.A. Formalize the Creation of A Joint Venture ..
CI
04/07Scotiabank Downgrades Telefonica Brasil to Sector Perform From Outperform, Sets $11.50 ..
MT
02/23TRANSCRIPT : Telefônica Brasil S.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 45 997 M 8 922 M 8 922 M
Net income 2022 5 453 M 1 058 M 1 058 M
Net Debt 2022 10 951 M 2 124 M 2 124 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 5,56%
Capitalization 85 373 M 16 560 M 16 560 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 32 759
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefônica Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 50,91 BRL
Average target price 56,86 BRL
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Mauad Gebara Chief Revenue Officer
David Melcon Sanchez-Friera CFO, Director & Chief Investor Officer
Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho Chairman
Francisco Javier de Paz Mancho Independent Director
Luiz Fernando Furlán Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A.5.64%16 622
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.10%204 187
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.51%139 474
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION21.97%104 495
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.17%89 781
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC0.95%80 456