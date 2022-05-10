Telefonica Brasil posts quarterly profit below expectations

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil
said on Tuesday its first-quarter net profit fell 20.4%, missing
analysts' estimates, as the acquisition of 5G licenses weighed
on its bottom line.
The unit of Spain's Telefonica, which operates
under the Vivo brand in Brazil, posted net profit of 750 million
reais, while the Refinitiv forecast was 1.38 billion reais.
The telecom said its quarterly profit was affected by
higher average debt, mainly caused by the acquisition of 5G
spectrum rights in late 2021 and higher interest rates.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization came in at 4.51 billion reais, 1.3% higher from the
previous year.
(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler, Bernard
Orr)