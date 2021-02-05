Log in
PRESS RELEASE: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: EU Commission confirms Telefónica Deutschland's national roaming offer in line with merger remedies

02/05/2021 | 05:06pm EST
DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Contract 
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: EU Commission confirms Telefónica Deutschland's national roaming offer in line with 
merger remedies 
2021-02-05 / 23:03 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Munich, 5 February 2021 
Telefónica Deutschland: EU Commission confirms Telefónica Deutschland's national roaming offer in line with merger 
remedies 
Telefónica Deutschland welcomes the EU Commission's confirmation that the national roaming offer submitted to 1&1 
Drillisch is competitive and in good faith. The offer thus complies with the "MNO remedy" under the antitrust rules 
from the merger of Telefónica Deutschland and E-Plus in 2014, which include the option of converting the existing MBA 
MVNO agreement into a national roaming agreement. 
In line with the EU Commission, Telefónica Deutschland's final offer is valid until 19 February 2021. 
Regardless of 1&1 Drillisch's decision to accept the offer, the long-term partnership between the companies continues. 
Furthermore, Telefónica Deutschland does not expect any negative retrospective impact on financial results for fiscal 
year 2020. Telefónica Deutschland's financial planning and the medium-term outlook remain unaffected. 
 
Further information: 
Telefónica Deutschland 
Investor Relations 
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50 
D-80992 Munich 
t +49 (0)89 2442-1010 
f +49 (0)89 2442-2000 
e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-05 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG 
              Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50 
              80992 München 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89 24 42 0 
Internet:     www.telefonica.de 
ISIN:         DE000A1J5RX9 
WKN:          A1J5RX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1166425 
MDAX TecDAX 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1166425 2021-02-05

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2021 17:05 ET (22:05 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MDAX 0.12% 32401.04 Delayed Quote.5.08%
TECDAX PERFORMANCE INDEX 9:00-20:00 0.29% 3511.06 Delayed Quote.8.97%
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG -0.26% 2.273 Delayed Quote.1.06%
Financials
Sales 2020 7 482 M 9 009 M 9 009 M
Net income 2020 307 M 370 M 370 M
Net Debt 2020 3 616 M 4 355 M 4 355 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
Yield 2020 7,70%
Capitalization 6 761 M 8 133 M 8 141 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 8 202
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,90 €
Last Close Price 2,27 €
Spread / Highest target 58,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Markus Haas CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Peter D. Löscher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Rolle Chief Financial Officer
Guido Eidmann Chief Information Officer
Mallik Rao Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG1.06%8 119
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.74%228 175
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.90%120 073
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.53%92 900
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.27%86 878
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY6.42%60 090
