PRESS RELEASE: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: EU Commission confirms Telefónica Deutschland's national roaming offer in line with merger remedies

Munich, 5 February 2021 Telefónica Deutschland: EU Commission confirms Telefónica Deutschland's national roaming offer in line with merger remedies Telefónica Deutschland welcomes the EU Commission's confirmation that the national roaming offer submitted to 1&1 Drillisch is competitive and in good faith. The offer thus complies with the "MNO remedy" under the antitrust rules from the merger of Telefónica Deutschland and E-Plus in 2014, which include the option of converting the existing MBA MVNO agreement into a national roaming agreement. In line with the EU Commission, Telefónica Deutschland's final offer is valid until 19 February 2021. Regardless of 1&1 Drillisch's decision to accept the offer, the long-term partnership between the companies continues. Furthermore, Telefónica Deutschland does not expect any negative retrospective impact on financial results for fiscal year 2020. Telefónica Deutschland's financial planning and the medium-term outlook remain unaffected. Further information: Telefónica Deutschland Investor Relations Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50 D-80992 Munich t +49 (0)89 2442-1010 f +49 (0)89 2442-2000 e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com

